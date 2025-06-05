First, for those who’ve been emailing me, or who are simply curious, I don’t believe the UFT officer election was rigged. There were aspects I’d label unfair, like holding in-person voting only at Unity-rich locales, or Mulgrew making political DA speeches while explicitly claiming they were not, or sending partisan email under the guise of informing us.

However, I observed the count one day, spoke to people who observed others, and I believe Global Election Services (GES) did nothing purposefully to disrupt or influence the election. I’ve heard anecdotes about people not receiving ballots, or receiving them ridiculously late, but nothing to make me believe it the fault of anyone but the postal service—another reason our voting system needs serious reform.

That’s not to say that Unity isn’t manipulating our choices. For one, there’s the mayoral survey I received. As it mentioned the mayoral forum, I suppose it was sent only to those of us who attended the Spring Conference. There were a number of issues listed that we could rank in order of importance.

One Unity endorsed issue was “Fight alongside us to protect our high-quality, premium-free healthcare.”

That’s disappointing on multiple levels. First of all, “high-quality” is subjective. Does it mean what we already have? Does it mean whatever Unity plans to dump on rank, file, and non-Medicare retirees? Does it mean Medicare Advantage? What exactly constitutes high quality? Does it mean better than having no health insurance at all? Does it mean not having to pay a hundred bucks or more when you need to go to an urgent care? Does it mean co-pays that won’t go up?

Now here’s the thing—Unity readers can jump into the comments and say, “Look what these folks have in Long Island.” They’ll be right, of course. A friend of mine, one with whom I worked at John Adams High School, made the move to Long Island. He immediately began making tens of thousands more than I did in New York City. I have no doubt he paid more for health care than I did, but there was all that money he made that I did not—a trade off of sorts.

When my friend retired, he told me he’d have to pay eleven thousand dollars a year to retain health insurance. That sounded pretty bad to me. Nonetheless, he’d earned a whole lot more money than I ever did. When he finally contemplated retirement, his school district sweetened the deal by offering to pay his health insurance for a number of years after his retirement—and he took it.

I’d been led to expect free Medicare since I began teaching in 1984 for 14K per annum, when dinosaurs roamed the earth (and frequently disrupted classroom instruction). For years now, Michael Mulgrew has lied to me, you, and all of us, about the quality and nature of Medicare Advantage. We have ample reason to mistrust whatever he tells us at next week’s Delegate Assembly.

The issue I’d like to see: Keep health care at its current quality or better, preserve choice, and maintain costs at current level or lower.

I didn’t have that choice. At the candidate’s forum a few weeks ago, Mulgrew didn’t bother asking the candidates whether or not they’d fight to maintain real Medicare for retirees. Mulgrew says he has a plan if we lose Bentkowski, and lose our choice to remain in real Medicare. However, he gives us no clue what that plan may be.

Mulgrew’s the same guy who told us all our doctors would accept the Advantage plan. When members’ doctors told them that was not true, he clarified, saying not all doctors would accept the advantage plan. High quality? He could claim that. Worse quality? Indisputable.

Also, there was a list of candidates from whom we could choose and rank. The candidates were limited to those he’d invited:

Brad Lander

Jessica Ramos

Andrew Cuomo

Zohran Mandami

Scott Stringer

Zellnor Myrie

There are a number of issues here. One, of course, is that Andrew Cuomo is the antichrist.

Andrew Cuomo is the undisputed architect of Tier 6, and when he rammed it through, Mulgrew was too fraidy-scared to organize against it. Now Mulgrew jumps up and down, claims he will fix it, but doesn’t even bother to fall off his chair when Cuomo musters the audacity to claim, at the UFT Spring Conference, that Tier 6 was “ancient history.”

Try saying it’s ancient history to young members paying through the nose. Try telling that to overworked, bedraggled probationary teachers, barely keeping up, who can’t envision retirement for 40 years.

Candidate Jim Walden, who’s championed retiree rights, was evidently neither invited to the forum nor included in the survey. Nor was Michael Blake, who spoke eloquently at the NYC Retirees forum and also expressed support for retirees. I can only suppose we’re not to consider them at all.

Cuomo’s other great contribution to our profession was Danielson. Michael Mulgrew has never been observed under Danielson, so he’s unfamiliar with the stress it causes members. As a chapter leader, I saw up close and personal the morale-crushing nature of insane supervisors who come in and trash teachers with a frigging checklist on an iPad. Many of these supervisors are grateful they barely need to write anything. This works for some, I believe, because likely as not they can barely write.

Some supervisors may be visually challenged as well. I once went with a member to protest an observation. There happened to be a student standing in back of the classroom recording the lesson. The highly-trained, keenly observant supervisor didn’t notice that. He also reported outlandish inaccuracies easily belied by the video we’d brought. That observation was tossed out, which leads me to wonder—how many equally inaccurate observations, by him and many others, were not?

I’d got complaints about that supervisor virtually every day. I used to parody him as Boy Wonder on my old blog. Every teacher in his department was an avid reader.

Long before Danielson, I was observed while I was doing a values game with my class. My then-supervisor asked me for the game instructions, which I gave her. She copied them word for word, signed it and rated me satisfactory. That, of course, was the only word that mattered, so I never complained. I have no doubt this supervisor would have adored Danielson.

With Danielson, for me at least, it’s always been like that. I’ve got an AP I respect, but since Danielson, I don’t bother reading the comments anymore. If it’s effective, that’s good enough for me. I’ve spent many hours counseling members with developing or ineffective ratings. They don’t matter, I tell them, because as long as you’re rated effective overall you’ll be fine.

Unsurprisingly, members don’t completely buy that. While there are no specific penalties for someone who’s ultimately rated effective, those negative ratings hurt people. Sometimes, knowing the supervisors, I could tell they were designed to do just that. While there may be fewer teachers fired, this system has taken a veritable axe to the morale of many.

What else is undemocratic? I’ve written before of UFT Treasurer Victoria Lee. While not campaigning (like Mulgrew) at the RTC meeting, at the DA, and in Florida, she posted screenshots of work by Katie Anskat and yours truly, both ABC officer candidates, suggesting we were liars, in a presentation. That, evidently, is Perfectly Acceptable in Unity World—as is Mulgrew sending said presentation to all union members during a political campaign,

Ben Morgenroth ran for teacher-member of TRS trustees twice. While I collected a few hundred signatures for his first run, I was not involved with Ben’s campaign this time around. That said, the DOE ruled that his petitions were unacceptable, based on complaints from the aforementioned Ms. Lee. Only her petitions were deemed valid.

What, exactly, was the issue with his submission this year? Is Ms. Lee concerned with democracy, or simply pushing her agenda through regardless of what members want or need?

You be the judge. I’m told Ben’s candidacy was successfully tossed out for the offense of using a post office box as a return address. Therefore, Unity was able to bounce him and run unopposed. You’ll pardon me, but as far as I’m concerned, using a post office box is not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t even care if you live in the post office box. (That said, I have it on good authority Ben does not live in a post office box.)

Is this thoroughly technical disqualification as nonsensical as not being able to vote online in a union election in the year 2025?

That’s a tough one. What’s not tough is concluding that Unity controls the message, restricts democracy, and does Whatever They Golly Gosh Darn Feel Like.

We can be better.