Kathy Napoli
Apr 12

I really cannot fathom how two of the greediest liars like Mulgrew and Garrido ever got elected, lasted as long as they have and continue to consistently harm the rank and file with their false promises! Their disrespect and hatred alone for the retirees (besides the lies they tell about us), should be showing decent people the truth about their horrific characters! It’s time for true change of leadership in both the UFT and DC37! I see and hear so much about these ingrates that hurt the Union and yet members turn a blind eye to the evil they do to those very same members. Seems to me all any of these members care about today are the dollar signs covering their visions preventing them to realize how these two heads of their Union are using and abusing them to put their own selfish egos in the forefront and once they have used up the membership to fulfill their own greed they will toss them to the gutter as they have done to ALL the retirees! And retirees, regardless of what their title was, are NOT in the Union, NOT subject to the Taylor Law, and do not have anything to do with any bills that are illegal! Everything we do is transparent, legal and honest! Corruption goes deep in the Union led by Saunders, Mulgrew and Garrido just to name three. These abusive so called leaders are spreading lies again about the one person who has stood up to them consistently and sued them and won with 250,000 retirees backing her up and standing at her side! Recently they are calling her an antisemite. While she (Marianne Pizzitola) is a true Heroine of ALL retirees City wide! There isn’t a biased bone in her body, heart or mind! Yet these so called leaders continue to lie about her and all retirees! Aren’t Union leaders supposed to be protectors of all members and respectful to all who have retired with dignity? They make me so sick that I can’t even recognize what the Union is anymore! Unions were my belief system! I was raised to be Union and it is practically in my DNA and these so called leaders are chipping that belief away one lie, one theft, one accusation at a time! It’s time to get back to the real UNION people and it is as easy as 123 for rank and file… all they need to do is VOTE for Ann to lead ABC and together we can rebuild the Union that is actually protecting the rank and file! I sincerely hope rank and file wake up from their trance and vote ABC!

Thomas Schechter
Apr 12

Unlike Unitys Very Smart People, I actually read Chapter 14 of New York State Civil Service Law, Public Employees Fair Employment Act, commonly called the Taylor Law., There is nothing in it that says Intro 1096 would interfere with collective bargaining, union rights, etc. The nearest reference is that if medical coverage for retirees in school districts is reduced(like like the new likthe Medicare Advantage plan),medical coverage for active members must also be decreased(like the new plan for active members).

