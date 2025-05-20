Union Matters

Union Matters

Keith Firestone
2h

Mulgrew said that if the retirees lose the Bentkowski case, he will take action to preserve Medicare and Medigap at no cost to retirees: how?

The Bentkowski case was heard by the Court of Appeals, it can be watched on YouTube.

I suggest that the RTC members watch it. Based on the questions and comments of the judges it appears to me that the retirees will lose. Watch it and form your own opinion.

Whether you think that the court will rule in favor of the retirees or not, the UFT (Mulgrew) should have an action plan ready if the court rules against the retirees.

I am the dependent of a UFT retiree who relied on the City’s promise to provide Medicare and Medigap at no cost to retirees and dependents. We made life decisions based on that promise.

Is it inappropriate for the RTC to ask Mr. Mulgrew what his action plans are should the retirees lose?

I don’t think so.

Keith Firestone
1h

And that is why people should insist that Mulgrew present his plan if the retirees lose Bentkowski. Nixon said he could not because he did not want to " undermine the Peace Talks".

Fool me once shame on me, fool me twice shame on me.

