The RTC is a marked improvement over what it was when Tom Murphy was running it. People are permitted to say what they wish, and there really is more substantive debate going on. Anyone who wanted to seemed to say what they needed to, and that’s a stark contrast with Mulgrew’s scripted Delegate Assembly.

That said, after having run and worked with them, I no longer trust Retiree Advocate. They (Once I’d have said “we.”) ran with 300 candidates and only allowed 11 of them to vote on whom to ally with during the election. While 11 men and women in a room is an improvement over three men in a room, it’s not remotely democratic.

This was our least eventful meeting so far. There was no voting at all, but in fairness, there was nothing that called for a vote. Unity’s Joe Usatch, of the UFT Welfare Fund, spoke on IRMAA and Medicare, but did not, like the trustees, try to monopolize the entire meeting.

There were varying opinions on the execrable “union interference” resolution that Unity pushed through last week.

The problem remains though—what do you do when your ostensible union leadership does not actually represent you?

Clearly, Mulgrew’s push for MA cost him the chapter. Just as clearly, his lip service toward supporting traditional Medicare is not at all matched by his actions—e.g. lobbying against legislation that would save it.

Shall we reject efforts by “outsiders” to help us? Unity would very much like us to, even though it was only through the actions of Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees that we’ve retained real Medicare. Had we depended on Mulgrew, we’d all have been stuck with Aetna for the last four years.

Unity does not like the fact that NYC Retirees, supported by a whole lot of UFT members like me, helped push them out of controlling the RTC. However, after years of pretend meetings with Tom Murphy, where we were not permitted to bring motions, not permitted to vote, and largely not permitted even to speak, it’s plain to see that Murphy supported Mulgrew rather than membership.

I’m a UFT member, not part of “Michael’s Army.” Michael’s army is the Unity Caucus, and they have not, did not, do not support us in our efforts to retain our health care.

I don’t buy the argument that Marianne supporting UFT groups that will support her is the same as being a lawyer because your Dad is a lawyer. It’s outlandish. No one’s asking her to go into classrooms and teach. And while the speaker talked of being abused by students and admin, I recall our first meeting this year. Marianne was abused by members of the Unity Caucus.

When is interference acceptable? It seems perfectly fine when it’s supportive of Unity. For example, no one told the politicians last Saturday at the Spring Conference to shut up when they became obsequious with Michael Mulgrew.

Marianne Pizzitola may say what she wishes. You may listen or not. I have the same right, and that’s precisely why I’m here. Unity has been telling me to sit down and shut up, one way or the other, for most of the past 20 years.

Sorry to disappoint, but I decline that invitation, no matter how many times and ways it’s repeated. So should you.

UFT Retired Teacher Chapter Meeting May 20, 2025

Notes (unedited)

1:05—Bennett Fischer says we will start soon. (I have to leave at three, regardless, for appointment. I do Times mini crossword while waiting.)

1:09—Bennett says they will be starting in a minute, dealing with technical issues.

1:11—Calls meeting to order—UFT election going on, encourages voting, ballots mailed out, can request one. Info on table and UFT website. Is a little late, if you are in NYC you can vote at UFT borough office, including today at 52.

Regrets if you don’t have opportunity, please call, will be monitoring, and will survey retirees about experience. Using new company, last company not perfect either.

Spring Ed Conference—was great as always. Much too do. Talked to many people. This year we heard six mayoral candidates. Happy to hear them. Cuomo called tier 6 pensions “ancient history.” Over half of in service members live this every day for decades. Said politics is like a snapshot in time when asked about improving tier, said was in favor of great salary and benefits. Hope when we make endorsements, ranked choice strategy does not include Cuomo.

Ranked choice is new thing. No one understood four years ago. We still don’t understand. Try to convince ourselves we can game it—don’t think it works. You have to fill it all out. Candidates can have an effect to make strategy among themselves, hopes they will make suggestions—they can have an effect. That’s what Garcia and Yang did, supported one another. Garcia came very close. Lost by small amount in final round.

State budget—section 211 was renewed for two more years. DOE retirees under 65 don’t have to sign waiver to exceed 35K in earnings to still receive pension if employed in NY State or NYC schools. Pension amortization, passed resolution to oppose, had really cool presentation about that, learned a lot, was taken out of budget. Taken out because of you. We passed reso, you made calls, had TRS trustees on our side. Working together got it taken out.

Our chapter has done great things with resolutions. Thanks you for bringing them, voting. After last month Melissa said in signing people in, everyone’s gone from mystification of clickers to understanding. passed reso against co pays, ed title funding, amortization, and some were from exec board but many by you. Happy to see participation. None on table today but you never know.

Our job not only voting, but effectuating, making sure we do action. Haven’t had much success. Co pay reso not called on, and other things. Will push harder to get on agenda. Try to get UFT to effectuate res. Victoria Lee introduced wonderful reso about improving COLA, overwhelmingly passed, has been languishing. Will sit down and see what we can do. Have to not only pass reso, but act on them.

Working on finding parliamentarian. Bentkowski heard in Albany, nuclear actions case, whether or not city can place us into MA. Awaiting decision. Encouraged President Mulgrew committed to opposing no matter what. Admits it took him a while.

Will hear from Labor Solidarity, health care committee doing amazing things. Some people also on UFT health task force as result of reso to prevent changes without DA debate. WF talking about decoupling 365 day hospital rider from pharmacy. If you choose other part D plan, you’d lose that. Extra rider does a lot if you need it. This is retiree power. Presentation from Joe Usatch on Irma and Part B.

Either Joe or Geof from WF is always here at meetings in case they can answer questions. Not for political or partisan reasons. Thanks them.

Workshops June 4, RMD—if you are in or entering 73rd year, will get invite. Will also be link. required minimum distribution.

Turning 654 and Medicare seminar. RTC luncheon Friday. Will recognize those who attained 50, 60 or 70 years membership. Will be great band. Space available. Will be right here. Emails sent April 25. Another, last week.

Questions—1:37

Q—Do we have copays or not?

A—We do on Medicare w GHI plan, 15 copay after deductibles pay, 105 reimbursement from SHIP. We have reso to roll back copays. Taking 7 back better than none. Great thing SHIP trustees have done.

Q—In terms of SHIP they said I had to sign up right away. Can we get retiree prescription copay refund?

A—Writing that down. Great thing to bring up. Part b Reimbursement of 75 a month on plan (for members, not spouses).

Q—Last meeting spoke of presentation on ranked choice voting. Would like that.

A—Don’t have it today, but good point. People don’t understand it. We did have seminars online, but would be good at meeting.

Q—Shocked and shamed at DA resolution, essentially a loyalty oath requirement, Knows US has had periods where people were persecuted for ideas and association. What can we do about shameful way there was no real debate—one for, one against. What can we do? Needs to be longer debate. Need right to be members of political orgs.

A—Will see if RTC exec board can assure debate—still working on it. What we’ve had here, for all messiness, we have had good debate, or sometimes a lot. Hopes it can be model for DA. Thinks leadership is looking at us, hopes it has positive effect.

Q—If my mom and sister are doctors I don’t get to go to hospital and do surgery, if dad is police I don’t get to carry gun and handcuffs. Why do we allow people to rep as union if related to union. If you say no, you must say no to this scenario. How do we stop these people from trying to get things to go their way in elections?

A—I don’t know what we can do to stop people from exercising 1st Amendment Rights, for ex. in Facebook. Questions were about reso at DA last week in opposition to outside influence on UFT elections, election interference. Was contentious at DA. Was hotly contested. Tough DA, Many parliamentary strategies. In end, reso passed overwhelmingly. People on both sides either happy or upset.

Q—Wants to respond…

A—should wait until later, this is questions.

RTC Labor Solidarity Project—Bobby Greenberg—150 members, anyone can join. displays posters and placards. Sunday supported NJ Transit engineers, walked picket line. They won. Are other events where workers won, Atlantic Theater. Manhattan school of music won. Support many unions. Farm workers had demo yesterday. 14 got on a bus May 2, in NY State, to go to work. ICE read 14 names and separated workers from families.

All welcome to join. Federal workers laid off have demo at 26 Federal Plaza 12-1. Don’t have to go every time, but if you’re around or free, you’re welcome. We have to think about what it means for our lives. We have the strength and ability. 150 of 72K. Don’t expect people in Boca to show, but hopes we grow.

Have been in touch with UFT leaders, formed in-service committee, wants to introduce Bradley Alter.

BA—Thanks them, Member rep. Thanks for turning out for coat drive. Need increased due to newcomers. All work connected. Wants to tip hat to project. In service people talking. Your work is impetus. Wants to mobilize for city actions like hands off. Encourages everyone to sign up. Encouraging in service to sign for RTC project. Working toward same end, different parts. Heard about farm workers, was glad you were there.

Trudging through rancid FB, saw photos and felt pride. Will be more of these things, will turn out when we can.

BG—We participated in MayDay. Afterward, this hall was filled with federal workers who had lost jobs, Were served food, was open bar. Spoke of their situations. At that moment, being in this room, was very proud they opened hall to them. Will see some tomorrow.

Regina Gorey —Hopes you will sing and show up, realize solidarity. Numbers make a difference. Meeting with federal workers, lives trampled by present administration. Asked when they became active. Very moving and inspiring. Showed up at Hands Off, Mayday, for Amazon on freezing morning. Many more struggles with them. Encourages you to sign up. If you come once, you’ll want to come more. Makes us better coming together with other unions.

Fred Arcoleo—wants two branches, one about action, and another about education, self-education. Starts at home. Created listserv for communication. Trying to create conversation to share things or events you know. Collecting stories about how you got interested. Starting book club, labor and teacher history. Producing flyers. Might be summer project.

Invites to planning meeting. Monday June 2 11-1. We need more speech not less, so we can educate ourselves.

Bennett—Introduces Joe Usatch.

Usatch—IRMAA and Med B. Will bring slides next year. People don’t care about what you know until they know that you care. UFT WF transformed into one stop shop for all things health benefits. Call us if you have any issue.

Med B and IRMAA reimbursements, WF staff ready to answer and help. WF here, we care, dedicate to ensuring your dignity.

IRMAA and Med B specific to medicare eligible retirees. Full reimbursement to Medicare part B expenses. 174.40 last year, should’ve already received April 11. If you didn’t call WF. If not direct deposit, check should be sent by end of May. If not, call WF.

If you pay higher rate, based on income. Home sale could impact. Required minimum distribution could affect it. May be eligible some years and not others. Overage paid in month of October. Part B automatic, but later there is an IRMAA form. Must apply every year. Can call and we will send you hard copy. Available online too.

If you forget, city allows us to go back for three year period. I talk about my mom a lot, because union impacted her life. Worked as nurse in Nassau two year, moved to Mercy for 31 years was going to retire with no benefits. Checked to see of county would help. Said she was in Tier 2. Could reinstate, work five years, and did ten. Bottom line 12 at Nassau better than 31 at Mercy. Her union gave her ability to retire, not to be burdens.

We are one union, one UFT, must fight to preserve benefits.

Bennett—New Motions.

Herb Michael—Resolution Whereas RTC recognizes authoritarianism, rising fascism, wants to organize community to fight it, wants signs and shirts printed by union saying fight rising fascism at Labor Day Parade.

Norm Scott—Would say take out “rising” and just fight fascism, but not proposing amendment.

Ellen G?—Believes it’s out of order in that body did not receive copy, says amendment must be written, need to use Robert’s Rules, will not pass muster for this meeting.

Bennett—My experience is under three lines we can verbally introduce, but I would prefer something written. Will continue debate.

Point of information—Michael Shulman—Slogans at Labor Day Parade approved by Central Labor Council, don’t know if we can say what banners can say. Wants clarification. Let’s get that straight.

Bennett—Our banners and placards must be approved first by UFT. They are themed with Central Labor Council messaging.

Bobby Greenberg—Role of CLC, now in May, suggests we put off until June, settle questions.

Ken ?—I support it. Great urgency. Right now, Trump and thugs want to cut hundreds of billions from Medicaid and Medicare. Enormous urgency. If we lose Medicare, or even a significant amount, I don’t need to tell you what will happen. Trump is a nazi, proud to be one. Please vote and act against these measures that threaten our lives.

Barbara Waldman—Not against, anti fascist, but asks to table until we get more info as requested, Can vote next month.

Herb Michael—Willing to come next month, with printed copy. Asks exec committee to raise with CLC if necessary. Their theme doesn’t preclude ours. Withdraws resolution.

Bennett—Listens to maker of motion, withdrawn for this meeting, invites him to come and bring to next meeting. This chapter has passed along these lines in the past, opposing cuts to education and title funding. Opposed government cuts. This didn’t make rounds, but we’ve had similar. Will cover next month.

Denise Rickles—Wants to address comments—We are all referring to Marianne Pizzitola. We are benefitting from the lawsuit she’s introduced and hired lawyers for. May or may not support, but we are all benefitting. She has endorsed some platform. Don’t support her in that propaganda or politicizing. She is smart, very vocal, but we have all benefitted from her stance. She is a union member, but not here, but I don’t get it. Not family, as your analogy. Family members have influence, not by their job, but you don’t do their job. We have influence, a union member who provided some of us with education and benefits. So why not take it or leave it. You are not obligated to support her, just as you aren’t obligated to support family. My opinion based on critical thinking.

Good and Welfare announcements—

Request for moment of silence for unionist Richard Miller. Granted.

Debbie ?—Labor Committee, got message from Amazon union, wants us June 11 6-10 PM at party in Staten Island to launch solidarity program. Amazon sets standards that undermine labor rights. If they crush worker power, others will follow suit. Have made progress, but need resources and support. Asks for financial support. Will place on list serve.

Bob Prince—Re—Marianne, I personally don’t like involvement, slippery slope as though we don’t like anything from outside party. MA is shared need, not just our union. To say we can’t have anyone outside to work with, communicate or work with us.. should’ve been more debate. Devil in details.

Troy McGee—Thanks union sister because this is what union looks like. What we cannot have is a person who has not put a cent into union dues, not stepped in a classroom, I’ve been ridiculed by students and admin, Do we allow some people from outside to influence what we do and how we do it? Should be our job. I can’t go around because relative are police and invoke the law. We should have debates, but not be influence by outside sources.

Leona Ackerman—Member of UFT players. program June 17 and 20 from 6-8, Everyone needs a friend. next door to 52. Please support us. Sign up. If you can play piano, please help us.

Bennett, will take comments until three.

Adam Cooper—Si Beagle. Speaks of program, named after man, you can google him, was teacher over 100 years ago, into 60. Believed teachers should be taken care of whole life, even after retirement, Course available 10 dollars each, will be catalog, no homework, grades, Danielson.

2:55—I leave for appointment.