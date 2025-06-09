Who won’t get fooled again? Maybe someone could work up a comedy routine around that question. You can answer it in jest, or deadpan, but however you approach it, it’s highly unlikely you’ll say, “The United Federation of Teachers.”

It’s remarkable that members voted for more Mulgrew, even if it was by the lowest margin ever. However, it’s likely most who bothered to vote didn’t examine the issues very closely. Maybe we had chapter leaders who told us only Unity had a plan. That’s utterly false, but it’s what Unity told us in an expensive mailer. (Some people got the mailer, but no ballot.) That kind of argument is called an appeal to fear, and it’s logical fallacy.

We really need chapter leaders who aren’t beholden to Unity right or wrong, who haven’t literally signed oaths to support Unity no matter what. The job of a chapter leader is to represent members in a building, not to protect some trip to a convention or PM staffer gig no matter what. Of course, indifferent leadership leads to disengagement and apathy, the best friends of UFT Unity.

Those who didn’t bother to vote, the overwhelming majority of us, are either utterly cynical, happily oblivious or so overworked they do nothing but check DOE email 24/7. I guess I didn’t pay close enough attention either, because I don’t recall having seen the document below. However, someone kindly forwarded it, and it kind of blew my mind (albeit momentarily).

It was written shortly after Unity lost the retiree chapter. It says, and I quote:

“the United Federation of teachers withdraws its support for the Medicare advantage program for New York City, Medicare eligible retirees as well as for current health care negotiations for in-service and pre-Medicare Retirees.”

Readers of this Substack are well aware that Mulgrew claimed to withdraw support for Medicare Advantage. You’re also aware that he’d done absolutely nothing to prevent its inception, and that Unity actively lobbies against bills that would protect us.

But Mulgrew further claimed he was pulling out of current health care negotiations for rank and file, and non-Medicare retirees. Almost immediately after winning the UFT election by the lowest margin in Unity’s history, he reneged on that. Members received a flowery email describing a plan full of glory and wonder, with no references whatsoever to increased costs or tiered care.

Note the language as well. Mulgrew claims this administration is not working in good faith. That’s the same thing he said when he pulled back on the re-amortization program. He sent Victoria Lee and her buckets to the RTC, the DA, and even Florida to tell her tales about it, and how they opposed it. And yet, he backed off on his promise about current health care negotiations.

Who’s to say he won’t do the same with the re-amortization plan?

The dilemma for those of us fighting to retain Medicare, then, is exacerbated as we catch Mulgrew in yet another out and out lie. What the hell is Michael Mulgrew going to do if we lose Bentkowski? He said he opposed MA for us. Will he “clarify” as he did when he claimed all doctors would accept MA? His clarification entailed admitting that no, they would not.

His next clarification could be, well, I said I was against it, and I am, and I said I had a plan and I do. If we lose Bentkowski, and my plan is to continue doing nothing whatsoever to help you.

Honestly, how are we supposed to trust this guy?

How is anyone supposed to trust a person who speaks out of both sides of his mouth, claims to be on our side, but makes dumber than dirt deals that benefit the city rather than those of us who pay his salary?

The Who claimed they wouldn’t get fooled again, and perhaps they didn’t. We seem to get fooled over and over, though. Then we go back and say, “Thank you sir, may I have another?”

How can we ensure we won’t get fooled again? What actions can we take to hold Mulgrew’s feet to the fire? And how can we be sure to end up with something beyond burned feet?

And jeez. what on earth do we have to do to wake up the 72% of our brothers and sisters who couldn’t even be bothered to vote?

Inquiring minds want to know.