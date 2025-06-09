Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
11h

Everyone will respond BIG TIME if we loose the case and get switched into an Advantage plan ! In general, People care about what affects them personally. I’m also worried about my colleagues who are now in nursing homes. What is going to happen to them if the Medicaid cuts go through? Seems we are getting screwed from all sides when it comes to healthcare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
20h

Arthur, Mr. Mulgrew sold out his members when he committed to 600 million dollars in health care savings per year to the City: you know it, I know it, Scheinman knows it, Klinger knows it and the UFT membership will know it when the pending litigation is concluded and the in-service plan is rolled out.

And they will complain, and complain, and complain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture