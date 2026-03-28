Over the past month, two Retiree Advocate (RA) members have accused me of “personal attacks.” Another told me if I choose to run with Fix Retiree Benefits, I’d “blow up the election.” I understand why they choose to see things that way, but that’s not how things are.

Woodrow Wilson once said, “Never murder a man who is committing suicide.” It’s an apt description of RA. They’ve been steadily moving off a cliff every day since the last UFT election. They either don’t see it, or deliberately choose not to. I need not resort to personal attacks.

RA has every right to reject alliances with ABC, and with NYC Retirees. They have every right to put off meeting with us, or never meet at all. They can even blame us for their recalcitrance, and claim we’re blowing up the election. The result will be their certain loss next year.

This notwithstanding, personal attacks are when you criticize people’s character. Describing their actions, however negative they may appear, does not constitute personal attack.

As the last election established conclusively, there’s been widespread dissatisfaction with RA. I sometimes see what they do close and personal. It’s my job to share what I see. People tell me RA members call me a liar. They’ve provided no examples, but if they have one, bring it on.

Immediately after we resolved to take action on 1096, RA tabled the notion of circulating a petition I’d written. Instead, they did nothing. Is that a personal attack?

Is it a personal attack when I say that RA bigshot Jonathan Halabi opposes 1096, a cornerstone of our resistance, overwhelmingly supported by our chapter? Halabi announced it at an RA recruitment meeting, and then declined to explain why. (That’s what we English teacher types refer to as a “fact.”)

Is it a personal attack when I say that Halabi objected loudly when I suggested we file an amicus brief in Bentkowski, the case that could have dumped us all into Medicare Advantage (and could still do so)? Is it a personal attack when I say that RA, at Halabi’s suggestion, chose the hopeless and outlandish option of asking the Unity-dominated UFT Executive Board to file the brief, and then failed to do even that?

Is it a personal attack when I say that RA’s beloved Labor Solidarity Committee shows up for other unions, demonstrates at Starbucks, but has never once shown up to demonstrate for 1096—for us? Is it a personal attack when I say not one of them came with us as we lobbied in Albany to help retirees?

Is it a personal attack when I say they wouldn’t even try to move the meeting to accommodate our lobby day? The truth can hurt. Sharing it, though, does not constitute personal attack.

I got an email from an RA member criticizing a recent piece. I’d written that her Substack could be posted on the official UFT Retiree Facebook page while mine could not. She said this was because her post contained facts, while mine consisted of opinions and personal attacks.

Personal attacks? I wrote her back:

I’m glad you are enjoying Union Matters. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription for the full experience.

Here’s another fact—300 of us helped RA get elected. Since then, RA has been meeting weekly, in private, including none but the eleven or twelve self-appointed steering members in decision making. They unilaterally made the decision to run with ARISE and freeze out ABC. We know how that turned out.

A personal attack, perhaps, would be me calling RA fundamentally undemocratic, even as they now sell votes for 50 bucks each. A personal attack might be saying they intend to maintain their hold on imaginary power no matter how badly they’re bound to lose.

I can’t prove those things. I can’t see into their souls. I can only look at the facts, and form my own opinions.

If I were to say that someone is a liar, and you therefore can’t believe anything he says, it would not disprove that person’s statement. It would, therefore, be a fallacious argument—ad hominem, to the person. That doesn’t mean, though, that no one anywhere can be criticized for anything. For example, if RA makes a rule that no one may post Substacks on the UFT Retiree Facebook page, but allows their members to do so anyway, rules apply only when they see fit.

My critic seemed not to favor opinion. If you wish to preclude opinion on your page, you’ll have one tedious, tepid page. But it’s your page, so have at it (even if it is, theoretically, our page). However, when I look at the page, I see opinion. For example, I see posts praising Tom Brown, Unity’s pick for pension delegate. I see nothing whatsoever about his opponent, David Kazansky. I conclude that some opinions are welcome, while others are not.

How on earth is RA running this board differently than Unity would?

If it’s okay to promote Unity’s Tom Brown, why isn’t it okay to promote UFT member Kazansky? Why isn’t it okay to promote our petition, which would substantially benefit UFT Retirees? We can debate which candidate is preferable, but there’s no doubt whatsoever that saving $180 a month, or 360 for couples would directly benefit us.

RA’s Jonathan Halabi, who runs the board, has left our petition in moderation for well over two months. That’s simply a fact:

Inconvenient though it may be, leaders have responsibilities. They accumulate records based on their actions. Now sure, they can dismiss comments on said actions as “personal attacks.” They can flatly reject opinions that don’t jibe with their own.

However, you need not take a course to determine what that is—It’s bad leadership. As NYC retirees, we face existential threats and require better. To fix retiree benefits, we must fix our leadership. In that, RA is either with us or against us.