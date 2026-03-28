Union Matters

Union Matters

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Arthur Getzel's avatar
Arthur Getzel
1d

You know the old saying about the fly in the ointment. The best leaders are those who heed the fly in the ointment, the one who questions everything. We need 1096 to protect ourselves completely until we have a single-payer health care system, which does not seem likely for a long time. One cannot play with a lion and expect not to get eaten.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Ellen Metzger's avatar
Ellen Metzger
1d

Arthur, I always look forward to your Substack columns.

You are one of the VERY FEW who tells it EXACTLY how it is!

(And with a good dose of humor as well!😊)

What a shame that our union, as well as RA, has lost its way. And they aren’t even open to listening to anyone else!

(And I also enjoyed your interview with Marianne last Monday!)

In short - I am a fan!

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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