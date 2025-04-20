I got a DM from a DR. That is, I got a private message from a UFT District Representative. Evidently, I’m supposed to be upset that Marianne Pizzitola from NYC Retirees is arguing with Unity members on some Facebook page somewhere. Marianne, you see, is not UFT. Unity, patently unable to defend their health sellout, has been harping on this for over a year now. It was a big point of contention back in October, when she addressed the Retired Teacher Chapter.

It didn’t matter that most members of the RTC saw her as a hero. It didn’t matter that we were very grateful for her work. It didn’t matter that she had protected our health care for years even as Mulgrew and Unity couldn’t wait to dump us into an inferior Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Mulgrew good, Marianne bad, declared Unity. Why? Rather than admit she helped, they contend it’s because she’s not UFT.

It’s an interesting concept, designed to divert attention from Unity’s treacherous actions. We know, for example, that it was Michael Mulgrew and Unity who pushed the Medicare Advantage debacle that caused them to lose the retiree chapter.

Once they sold us out, Unity represented the city, not us.

What mattered to Unity, on this astral plane, was the fact that Marianne Pizzitola had a whole lot of influence on the RTC election, which they lost in a landslide. It was my very first year as a retiree. For a whole year, I attended meetings run by Tom Murphy. We never had a motion period, and we never got to vote on anything whatsoever.

Murphy was not great at reading the room. That’s why he, unlike me, was shocked at his loss. But there was a vibe at those meetings, and it was this—most folks there did not want to be dumped in an MA plan, and we didn’t want to be charged extra to keep the plan we’d been promised all our careers either.

Health care is the issue. It’s been the issue all along. But Unity doesn’t like that because they have no viable defense. So they pivot.

Their chatter this week is non-UFT members are not permitted to criticize UFT members. This will come as a great surprise to my wife. Over the years, she has criticized me (well more than just once or twice). Next time she tries that, I could say, “Hey, you’re not a UFT member. Therefore you may not criticize me.” I have serious doubts it will go well.

I’ve been writing about union and education publicly for 20 years now. I may have had a disparaging word or two about Michael Mulgrew and Unity every now and then. It’s okay, though, because I’m UFT. According to the DR who wrote me there’s some code, some unwritten understanding, so I’m therefore permitted to do so, somehow.

Despite this alleged code, I’ve received some pretty harsh words from Unity members over the years. I’ve never, ever, gotten the impression that my criticism was welcome in any way, shape or form. For much of my career as a chapter leader and activist, Unity members found it distasteful even to talk with me. There were notable exceptions. Amy Arundell, for example, always kept in touch with me, no matter what awful things I wrote about her caucus.

The main message I’ve received from Unity since I started writing is this: Sit down and shut up.

I’ve heard many variations over the years. These days I have no idea why they even bother. I didn’t listen in 2005, when they were selling the awful contract, and I’m not about to start now.

UFT Unity had no compunctions about going to lawyers, with my dues money, and threatening me with civil and criminal penalties for parodying Michael Mulgrew. One day I found my blog domain, nyceducator.com, blocked and unusable. Coincidence? I doubt it. Should our dues pay lawyers to threaten UFT members for exercising their constitutional rights? Unity’s good with it.

Here’s the thing—this alleged code, that non-UFT members can’t criticize UFT members, is all they’ve got. They can’t muster an argument against Marianne, whose group protected our health care even as Mulgrew was throwing us to the wolves. What could they say? “Hey, stop protecting our health care! Who the hell do you think you are? Anyway?”

Not a great argument.

Here’s another thing—When Michael Mulgrew was out there making the most boneheaded deals I’ve ever heard of in my life, he wasn’t making them just for UFT members.

Michael Mulgrew made terrible deals for all city workers , including Marianne Pizzitola.

The members Mulgrew screwed were not only UFT. He was making terrible deals for police, firefighters, nurses, administrators, clerks, and yes, even retired EMTs like Marianne. NYC Retirees established, in court, that people lost their lives as a result of MA coverage,specifically Aetna’s.

For my money, that’s substantially worse than calling people names. You know, sticks and stones may break my bones, but Aetna denying my life-saving medical procedure will frigging kill me. Sure, I’m a UFT member. But hey, if it’s Unity enabling denial of my life-saving surgery, I’d be mad at them whether or not I were a UFT member.

Michael Mulgrew assumes he will simply win again, as he did last time. However, last time, if I recall correctly, opposition garnered 40% of the vote, more than ever before. Mulgrew also assumed the win last year, when both the retirees and paras handed his Unity ass to him in the polls.

So what is this election to be about? Right now, Unity wants to make it about who is and who is not permitted to criticize them. But like most retirees, I’m concerned about maintaining my health insurance and having my doctors make decisions about what’s best for me. Rank and file are concerned with leadership that will allow them to keep up with the cost of living.

I’m not awfully preoccupied whether or not the people who criticize me are UFT or not. I feel criticized by city and state legislators who choose to believe lies propagated by the Unity Caucus. For example, the notion we can’t protect retiree health care because of the Taylor Law is ridiculous. So is the notion that our health care is part of collective bargaining. We don’t even get a frigging vote on collective bargaining!

Arguments like these prove Unity thinks we’re rubes.

I know well that Unity caucus sold me out to finance Mulgrew’s dumber than dirt deals with the city, our contractual adversary. I also know, despite lip service, Mulgrew and Unity have done absolutely nothing to help us.

Who fought for and successfully defended my health care over the last four years? That would be Marianne Pizzitola. She’s earned my respect. She’s led retirees through demonstrations on the streets and elsewhere. She’s managed to find lawyers who would battle for us in court, and they’ve won eleven times. I have Medicare, right now, because of her organization, and in spite of the Unity Caucus.

UFT Unity would’ve dumped me, and every Medicare-eligible retiree, into an inferior MA plan years ago. They didn’t bother eliciting our input. They never brought it up for a vote. In fact, when they ran the Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC), they did not allow voting at all.

Who spoke up for retirees while Unity tossed us to the wolves?

Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees represented us when UFT Unity would not.

Now Unity members demand special privileges. They can go to Marianne’s Facebook page and say things like “F— you,” and she, evidently, is not entitled to respond. I’ve seen some of the interactions, and hey, arguing with Marianne is not something I’d do without thinking very carefully. She knows more about the fight to retain Medicare than I do, and she knows way more than Unity members seem to.

Here’s another thing—These folks in Unity, despite their crocodile tears, are not angels. They have no issues creating hate filled, bullying public posts attacking rank and file members. They’ve gone after me, they’ve gone after others on our slate, but the very worst thing they did was go after paraprofessional Migda Rodriquez. Here’s how Unity portrayed her:

It’s true that Migda didn’t attend the meetings. Why not? Well, Migda was working full time, and did not make enough money to support her family. So she had a second job to make ends meet. Unity leaders, with gigs at 52 Broadway that paid well more than teachers earn, deemed that hilarious.

Unity has no problem publicly humiliating a working UFT paraprofessional.

I was horrified by this, and immediately responded. I continued to hit them with this until they broke down and gave Migda a union job. She’s an elected representative. She’s who paraprofessionals want to be working for them. The lack of respect Unity held for paraprofessionals was palpable. Mulgrew had 450 million dollars to give paras a pensionable raise, but opted to do nothing. Only after Fix Para Pay defeated Unity 3-1 did they scramble to do something.

I understand, of course, that Unity members are upset. They’re sensitive. They can be abusive to others, but others should not be abusive to them. We should be grateful, they tell us. What shall we say to them as they diminish our health care, get us compensation increases that fall well behind cost of living, and allow co-pays to explode? What do they want to hear?

Thank you sir, may I have another?

They won’t hear it from me. Nor from Marianne, who for years has been doing the job we pay them to do. Mulgrew’s email the other day said something about being wary of people who’ve never been in our union offering to help us. It’s indisputable, though, that Marianne helped us as Unity was stabbing us in the back.

I still have contacts in Unity. The first report one of them offered me on Marianne was that she was a rabid Trump supporter, and that I could check her social media and verify. Well, I checked her social media, and the only political things I found had to do with protecting retiree benefits.

Unity, though, changed their mind about her a little over a year ago, building up to the retiree chapter election. She was no longer a Trump supporter, said they. Here’s how they portrayed her this time:

They’d evidently given up on the whole calling her a Trump supporter, and went a different way. Marianne was affiliated with the MORE Caucus, they suggested. And MORE, of course, was supposed to be bad, so Marianne was too. Therefore everyone in RA was bad too. Back then, I was running with RA.

Whatever MORE may or may not do, they got rid of me years ago. I’m not affiliated with them. Nor is, and nor was Marianne. Still, I know a lot of people whose beliefs differ from mine. Some are in MORE. Some are in Unity. I’m prepared to work with them to pursue union interests. I can pursue my personal interests on my own.

Look, just because Mulgrew lies, it doesn’t mean everyone from Unity lies. Just because a bunch of their members are out there writing and talking trash, it doesn’t mean all of them are. While their loyalty oath prevents many from speaking out, I have no doubt a whole lot of them know just who Michael Mulgrew is and what he’s done.

Unity’s central voice, though, has no scruples. Too far right? Too far left? Too middle of the road? Unacceptable. Trash anyone who opposes them? No problem. Whether or not they’re affiliated with UFT or not, they’re all treated the same. Like garbage.

That’s a pretty poor system. A big issue is the loyalty oath. We need leadership that represents membership, not a caucus. It doesn’t matter whether the caucus leans left, right, or center. We are tasked with representing member interests, whatever their political leanings, and whether or not we agree with them.

No one wants less purchasing power. No one wants inferior health care. We need leadership that will find a better way to approach pattern bargaining. We need leadership with initiative and imagination. Unity has failed us time after time. We don’t need their sellouts, we don’t need their co-pays, and we don’t need their secret deals.

That’s why I support ABC, and that’s why I’m running with ABC. The very best person to run our union, bar none, is Amy Arundell. When she is UFT President, member interests will be union interests.

I can’t wait.