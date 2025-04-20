Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
Apr 20

Thank you Arthur, another excellent article . We have to lend our support to those who stand up and show up for us , this is clearly not MM . I stand proudly with Marianne, Midga , FPP and all members of A Better Contract .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Apr 20

You are correct in everything you say. Thank you for saying it. The unity caucus has no right to deny anyone free speech. They did it at Delegates meetings and had no problem shutting those of us down who became CL. I more than once complained about the tone at RTC meetings, shutting adults down who had opinions on issues that differed from Unity. Marianne is trying to protect all city worker's Health coverage, which is much more than M. Mulgrew or H. Garido did in destroying it when they had no right to do so. Marianne has the right to speak for or against anyone who she feels is hurting those of us who stand with her, regardless of union affiliation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture