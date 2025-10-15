Union Matters

Linda
4h

Thank you Arthur for your reporting on the going’s on at the DA. Very grateful for your unwavering support and RESPECT for paraprofessionals.

I agree with you 100% that the para shortage is a direct result of Mulgrew's inefficiency and incompetency.

He has never cared for nor respected paraprofessionals so it’s very hard to believe him or trust him.

The very fact that he had $450 million during the last contract negotiations to give us pensionable raises and he did nothing speaks for itself. Instead he concocted a scheme and to fool paras into voting for him during the last elections., telling us that we should take that $10,000 and go on vacation in June. Well, let me tell you I had to work during the summer as many paras had to ,I worked two jobs as most paras do and while any money in the pocket of paraprofessionals is welcomed. it is certainly not my definition of respect when you leave it up to the whims of the politicians, and when you step outside collective bargaining .

Very sorry your votes were not counted.

Katherine Goldberg
1h

Your vote was not counted ??? How can that be ? Who would you or I speak to about that , should it happen to any one of us ?

