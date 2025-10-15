Lots of people think we need to build a dump, or a halfway house, or low income housing, but don’t want it in their neighborhoods. As Mulgrew repeatedly spoke of democracy, I kept thinking he wants democracy—just as long as it doesn’t hinder him from doing Whatever Goshdarn Thing He Feels Like.

The hypocrisy was really remarkable tonight. I seemed to smell it over my iPhone. At various junctures, people voted no on what were essentially Mom and Apple Pie resolutions (and for my money, that encompassed all of them). Someone must have expressed dismay at no votes, and at least three times, Michael Mulgrew saw fit to lecture members about democracy.

You’ll pardon me, I hope, if I do not see him as an authority figure on the subject. This is the man who comes late, if at all, to Executive Board meetings, because perish forbid he should hear the comments from lowly members, granted ten minutes to speak to the Great and Powerful Exec. Board. Nor can he be bothered listening to, let alone answering, questions from the board itself. He runs out once he’s finished speechifying.

This is a man who, as recently as last month, turned off the microphones and shut down critical comments at the Delegate Assembly. This is the same man who fired every UFT employee who supported the opposition, including one elected member who got triple the votes of Unity paras—the ones with jobs who lectured us this evening.

I was surprised we resolved to oppose the dismantling of the US Department of Education. For the record, I oppose it too, but I distinctly recall national issues being decided by the AFT, and hearing about it on more than one occasion.

Let’s talk about priority one, which is the paras. Yes, they should get that check. Yes, there is a shortage, Yes, there need to be more paras serving our kids. But also—yes, this was most certainly a political ploy by Unity, and it was no coincidence it was raised during an election period.

If Michael Mulgrew, in his heart of hearts, truly cared about paraprofessionals, he’d have given them a raise in the last contract he negotiated. Mulgrew can pontificate about how awful pattern bargaining is, but the fact is the city gave the UFT 450 million dollars to fund hard to staff positions.

Mulgrew chose not to use it like that. And he told the much-ballyhooed 500-member negotiating committee that salary was not under their purview. Who, exactly, wants to negotiate a contract and not discuss money?

For my money, Mulgrew played a pivotal role in creating the para shortage he bemoans.

Rather than grant paras the pensionable raise they could have had, he chose to utilize the very pattern bargaining he condemned tonight, giving everyone the same raise. He explained to the paras that they’d be getting the same 3K bonus everyone else did—a veritable booby prize. But selling the contract was his priority, and rather than help the OT/PTs who voted no, he isolated them and handed them the same deal—take it or leave it.

With union representation like that, who needs a contractual adversary? The city has a great ally in Michael Mulgrew.

It is absurd to suggest Mulgrew and Unity pushed a para bonus because he cares about paras. It would, then, follow that Mulgrew doesn’t give a crap about OT/ PTs because he told them, essentially, to take what they’ve been given, sit down, and shut up.

But I digress.

The actual reason Unity suddenly respected paras was because Fix Para Pay kicked their asses in the election, by a factor of 3 to 1.

In case anyone still believes Mulgrew respects paras, remember he fired the only para rep who was actually elected in a competitive race.

On another note about democracy, I attended remotely. Usually, when I vote, I hear a message, “Your vote, yes, has been counted,” or something like that. Tonight, I heard nothing. My friend Katie tells me her votes were acknowledged. So my votes did not count at all. This upsets me because I’m the sort of person who votes every chance he gets.

Not only am I a dues-paying member, but I’m a double-dues paying member. I work a few days a week as an F-status teacher. Every time I do, they deduct dues. A UFT source told me not to worry—as soon as my dues rise to the level of a full-time teacher, they’d stop.

That’s absurd for several reasons. One is that I’d have to work quite a bit to reach that level. Anyone interested in doing that ought not to, you know, retire.

More importantly, I have few to none of the rights working teachers enjoy. I have absolutely no job protections, few to no benefits, and can be fired for the proverbial bad haircut. I have to check in and out, with a frigging time card, like I’m an hourly employee. (That’s what I am, in fact.)

Double dues and no vote. That’s democracy under the Unity Caucus.

Notes—unedited

4:17 Mulgrew thanks us. Says it’s not first DA of the year. Welcomes us.

Just got official notification, says we won’t wait, move up the date, city council moved up date for hearing on para check to November.

Federal—Many lawsuits through AFT on school cuts, no more division for special education. Purpose was to protect children with IEPs. guess feds don’t want to protect our most vulnerable students.

We put out letter of support for Tish James.

Big beautiful bill has massive cut to health care to finance largest titax break for wealthiest in US. Greatest switch of wealth in single bill. They seem to think richest will share with us.

Thank God we supported medical plan and got it done. Rest of country looking at very significant increases as subsidies taken away. lots of hard work, big fight. Info will be available will go over next month.

Dems and GOP agree on technical education but was gutted. People starting to see what this will mean in community colleges, HS, retraining for jobs. What does that mean to state budget?

NY State largest recipient of Medicaid, not getting it anymore. If you cut health care, will land in education. Will affect us. At city and state level, revenues higher than expected. Can it make up for Medicaid? No it cannot.

Cannot back down from fight to fix tier 6. Putting final touches on coalition. Getting people to agree not easy. That’s the work we do when we push SBOs. Certain things we won’t compromise on. One is age—55. Not every union in that position.

Federal stuff will be front and center in state, doom filled projection due to Medicaid cuts. Nothing new on table. We don’t agree, want to fix tier 6.

City—Last DA before election. We will have a mayor elect next time. We know who we have endorsed. Thanks people for canvassing and calls. Focused on City Council. Don’t want to fight over para bill. Mamdani says he wants to pay tuition for prospective educators. Says we need to pay them more.

City council plays politics with this, is disturbing. Not our friends when they don’t do the right thing. Will see where it goes on election days. Should be remote.

We have one more mandated child abuse training. Everyone will be sent registration link. Supposedly went out 3:30. Everyone will get two hours that day. Can’t all log on at same time. Will be six opportunities.

Before election day CL and principal will do joint training on what regs are in special education. Different schools seem to be different. Once you hear I heard that someone made some shit up. Have to be same across the board.

Thank you—cell phone ban has been phenomenal success. Class size now hitting 60% and cell phone ban have hit significant working conditions in school. 30 years worked on class size. 7 years on cell phone ban.

MTSS—No one gets additional period. Progress monitoring 5-7 a year, not every week, no spreadsheets. Lack of clarity causes stupidity policy in DOE. Will get updated doc in next week or two.

Follow up on reso—holding immigration workshops with multiple groups and lawyers. Must be in person. Bronx 10 29 queens 11 13 Brooklyn N and S program and specific schools that requested it.

Para respect check, date moved. November 13th. Resolution today on this, should change it, not doing it because would be out of order. After hearing, committee votes. If we need an action, will do one. Then we will need another action to get council vote. 48 of 51 sponsors but some people can hold up vote. Then it would go to City Hall. Mayor can try to veto, then we need two thirds majority, 35 people.

Will do para town hall w CLs.

No Kings March this weekend, also Strides, we raise most money. have three sites, Jones Beach Manhattan Queens, rest next week. More participants every year.

Next two DAs need coats and toys, new, for MS and elementary divisions. Always give quite a bit.

Repeats about election day, MTSS.

Finishes 4:43

LeRoy Barr—no kings Saturday. Anti bullying 10 23 9:30 Moon festival 10 25 11:30 Queens. Need coats hats scarves for Ss in temp housing next DA. Toy drive, new unwrapped. Strides 19th Manhattan Queen Flushing Meadow, next week Bklyn, SI, Bronx Next DA Nov 12.

Questions—

Changes in rallying point for No Kings—J Hinds—Convening in Duarte Square, Canal and 6th, will walk N. Will meet others walking South.

Q—Reso from last year. What happened to reso about getting four ob when returning from leave?

A—DOE not interested, will have to go to next step. Law in Albany says one you get tenure you can only be observed every three years. (Did I hear that right?) CSA and we agree. DOE is stuck on anything to do with observations. We have thousands of members who just do not get observed.

We already won on lesson plans. I have AI design plans I want. Anyone can have AI write plans for two years. Can we stop with silliness? With control things. People would say you can write lesson on toilet paper. Was whole power thing. How many people don’t get to fifth year? Stil at 50%. Not everyone cut out for job. We vet our industry more than most.

We did what we’re supposed to do, and won’t stop. We have to fight for everything. That’s fine. But we have to think about these things differently, shame them. No consequences for principals who don’t observe. So much energy on this and lesson plan.

Q—MTSS—Our whole schedule revamped to include this.

A—Bring up in consultation. Says letter will go to chancellor. This is academic intervention. have always done it. Just make sure you’re doing what needs to be done with documentation. Found a school using nine different assessments for literacy. Sooner or later someone will perform poorly on one. Because of moronic idiot who didn’t want to miss problems, but rather created them. This is where we do the fight of the stupid. You use one assessment. Have to let teachers use sense and skills.

Pushing very hard at them, much documentation contradicts other. More you monitor progress, less you make.

Q—Can it be brought to city consultation about support schools are receiving. Wouldn’t it be good if highly trained reading coaches could go, oh wait there was, spending millions, when already did, many coaches out there who would love to support schools.

A—Decision made because previous chancellor had bad experience with reading coach, said get rid of them all. Much support from teacher centers. Not every school gets it. School can retrain people on new programs. Frustration when you have to deal with these things. Biggest literacy program and not using reading coaches. Better than recreating new positions with untrained people posing as experts.

Motions—

Resolution in support of Actor Equity and 802 Musician Union. This month. Engaged in ongoing contract negotiations. Backbone of theater industry. Challenging conditions, health often compromised due to workplace. Demanding fair compensation, dignity, respect. UFT will stand in solidarity with contract negotiations. Fair health contributions,

My vote is not acknowledged.

y 583 n 234 298 48 76% passes.

Lauren Monaco—next month—protect play and experiential learning. Fed state and city curriculum emphasizes tests, reduces play. Many studies says this causes poor performance. Combination of play and academics more successful. Reducing playtime has negative impact. UFT opposes developmentally inappropriate practices. Will advocate for unstructured playtime, age appropriate activity.

As parent and teacher, watched shift. Top down initiatives hurt children. Not just in elementary, but as they move on. Our local school taught reading in K, no play. Child had negative behaviors. Thought brain didn’t work. Changed schools and he’s excited. Important to give kids what they need.

My vote is not acknowledged.

online y 856 n 33 room y 345 n 3 97% passes

Resolutions—

Priscilla Castro, Para CL—Says we advocated and advocated, beginning April. Says all paras came together, went to offices, spoke to them. Most had no idea. We are the face our students see. Excited date was moved, but it doesn’t stop. We deserve the 10K. Who can survive on 30K a year in NYC. We have para power.

Point of info—John Kamps—replace last resolve, that UFT will hold day of action 11/13/25.

Kamps—Paras have been fighting. Have to show City Council we all want this to pass, and how much we respect paras.

Andrea Bright—Rises to support bill. Paras are least paid members. Love when they bring us up, do not like when we’re talking about respect check that some say no. We deserve it. Someone said just a ploy to get our votes. Was something UFT realized we needed. thanks Castro, Kamp and everyone who says we will fight. Paras being evicted from homes. Have to help. Check will help us keep heads above water. Need everyone to get behind us and support us.

Ashley Rozonca—Amendment, Mulgrew says no such thing as friendly amendment. Doesn’t know anyone who doesn’t believe paras should make more money. Would like commitment to collectively bargain for raise. Check wonderful but not pensionable. Needs to continue.

Mulgrew—Not considered part of compensation. If it is part of compensation, would be illegal. No legislation can do that. This has nothing to do with base compensation and cannot be considered during any negotiations. Maybe we can figure out some language. We did this because we’re in a crisis. Crisis is real. When you’re short thousands of paras there’s a big problem. Not even enough subs. Cannot hire paras for basic needs of our system. Have always believed paras should get more.

But we don’t want to continue down the path where the city gets off the hook, should be the city saying they have to give them the raise. Have to be careful because words can be used against me. There is a long term solution but this is for right now. Then we get knocked and dinged because we can’t provide for special needs program. Have to deal with crisis and then get city into a place where they can’t hide behind made up rules about collective bargaining.

We have to accomplish this but first deal with crisis.

Question called.

Mulgrew asks if anyone wishes to speak against amendment or resolution.

No takers.

My vote is not acknowledged.

online y 699 n 57 room y 311 n 10 questions called.

Vote on amendment:

online y 725 n 35 room y 325 n 2 97% passes

Resolution as amended:

online y 719 n 18 room y 330 n 1

Mulgrew lectures on democracy, second time, reso passes 98%

Says everyone support paras November 13th.

Patricial MacNamara—School co-located with Success Academy, D75 and other high school. Campaigned to get empty space back from Success Academy. Super long process. Found out they have lots of power regarding space. School is under plan, almost impossible to amend. Ended up with 8.5 classrooms back. I’m in one. Majority of colocated schools are at disadvantage. No oversight from DOE. Wants UFT to figure out a process. Last year had no idea what to do. It is possible, but very hard. Other schools got classrooms too.

Vote on resolution:

online—770 n 9 room y 315 n 1 99% passes

Mulgrew once again explains what democracy is.

Michael Shulman—Asking whether he can ask a colleague to present resolution.

Rachel DuBlaga—Hands Off Schools resolution—In February when we introduced it, things were not as bad. Spoke of possibilities. Threats have come to fruition. Asks for yes vote that union works with schools and activates relationships across country. No one coming to save us. Asks for yes vote. Having a committee and activating chapter will be better than not having a job.

Vote on resolution:

online—y 672 n 56 room y 314 n 10 passes 94%

Reso 4 moot, go on to no 5

Tom Brown—opposition to dismantle US DOE—was established to ensure equal access, help families, provide funding…it’s a disgrace. Can’t believe no one has ever pushed back on it until now. Need to make a statement that it’s a disgrace, urge support.

Vote on resolution:

Online—y 611 n 62 287 5 97% passes

Wanda Linerez—(on Safe consistent and reliable transport for students). About worker protection, make sure they are safe, we experience directly or indirectly how not having them affects us, causes despair, want UFT to support all efforts to restore worker conditions for fellow union workers. Better with protections, everyone should be protected.

Vote on resolution:

Online y 615 n 22 room y 293 0 no 98%

Leo Gordon—Establish technology committee at UFT. Need to keep up. We should train and keep up, get PD when it changes.

Vote on resolution

online y 603 n 27 room y 266 n 8 96% passes.

Janella Hinds—disgraceful stories of kidnapping off the street. Talking about children, disgrace is magnified. Legal to seek asylum in this country. People taken without a warrant, taking public school students reprehensible. This addresses it, asks for support.

Vote on resolution:

online y 619 n 42 room y 280 n 3 passes 95%