Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nina Tribble's avatar
Nina Tribble
Apr 6

You are so cynical. I passed out shirts to help.

I volunteered and showed up, not to critique. The rally was great. The paras deserve our support.

You're back working F status now. You know what they do in the school. Perhaps you have one in your classroom. This is what is all about. Standing up for everything they do. Stop beating a dead horse with this advantage care non- issue. It's off the table. PERIOD! You’re a broken record, enough

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Debbie Fiallo's avatar
Debbie Fiallo
Apr 6

The hats were from lobby day & were passed out to all that participated . I was there when a para rep had 3 in a bag

Only tshirts & signs were passed out

Your twisting of the truth is the problem with your caucus. It’s so disappointing ! If losing support is your goal keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture