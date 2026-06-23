Union Matters

Union Matters

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Susan Herzog's avatar
Susan Herzog
5h

This is brilliant, as always Arthur. A teacher who is so disrespectful of their students and what their students have to say would be a terrible teacher - and Mulgrew's condescending disrespect of 70,00 veteran retired educators - and dues paying union members, not to mention the condescending disrespect to members of the union delegate assembly, demonstrates his unfitness for the job.

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
3h

Arthur I agree we with Susan. Mulgrew treats the retirees and even the in service members as if we aren’t independent thinkers and doers. We were in charge of classrooms, grade leaders, mentors, large schools as CLs. We were and are responsible workers. Mulgrew does not represent the best of Union leadership, fighting with every breath to protect us. I too loved teaching in the classroom helping young minds and bodies grow and learn. I’ve been retired 10 years and still miss that aspect of the profession. Who really cares what diverse things we’re doing in retirement? Teachers, paras and all school personnel should be recognized and honored for the work being done with our precious charges, our students, our future leaders.

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