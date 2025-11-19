It was a largely uneventful evening at 52 Broadway. Nothing seemed to require debate, not that there ever is much anyway.

However, as retirees receive notice that their diabetes meds, among many others, will no longer be covered by the union-endorsed pharmacy plan, I was shocked as Mulgrew said it had nothing to do with him. We, evidently, can all go fish and hope for the best.

If you’re in-service you may not know that once you retire, the UFT Welfare Fund no longer provides your pharmacy plan. I’ve been retired a little over two years. If I recall correctly, I paid 120 per month each for my wife and I, last year it went up to 150, and to serve us better, it’s going up to 180 soon. Thanks, Unity, for your advocacy! FYI—members of many other city unions pay little or nothing. (Doubtless that’s not Unity’s fault either, as nothing is. I don’t know about you, but I pay $360 a month for my “premium-free” health care.)

I’m not diabetic, but I too have received notice of a drug that’s no longer covered. Many of us have, and one reader has contacted me about potentially catastrophic expenses she may soon incur. For the President of the United Federation of Teachers, the guy who always says MLC negotiates health care, to now announce, well, we negotiate THIS but not THAT, is outrageous beyond belief.

Are we to believe this just happened as mere coincidence as a new health plan appears? We have all counted on our union for health coverage, including pharmacy, for all of our careers. To suddenly have a bomb dropped on us, and then to have Mulgrew say, “Not my job, man,” is beyond shocking.

I continue to be amazed at his similarities to Donald Trump. Didn’t Trump tout a great health plan that would cover everyone, but never show it to us? Mulgrew took it a step further. He not only didn’t show it to us, but also had us, or some of us anyway, vote on it sight unseen. When good things happen, he made them happen. When bad things happen, it’s not his fault.

Mulgrew, on at least two occasions, spoke of the stupid people who would ridicule him on social media or elsewhere for this or that. Specifics are in the notes somewhere, but he and Unity clearly do not respect differences of opinion. It’s a pretty one-sided union hall.

Unity is an organization that tried to snooker retirees into accepting Medicare Advantage as an improvement over Medicare. They further not only accepted ageism from a District Representative, but also applauded his ageist actions at a subsequent Executive Board meeting. Today, after making several jokes about how great their DAs are, they saw fit to celebrate one who got caught online jokes about the impending demise, the literal death, of one of my friends. I believe they suspended the guy until right after the election. You gotta love their wacky sense of humor.

I noticed that all presenters tonight, save perhaps one, were either from the Executive Board or UFT officers. Tonight, as usual, it was an assembly for Unity, by Unity, and of Unity. Rank and file are barely an afterthought. Retirees? Don’t even think about us. If we go broke trying to pay for medications, we know we can go straight to UFT President Michael Mulgrew, who will say, “It’s not my fault.”

That’s just one step up from, “What, me worry?”

UFT Delegate Assembly November 19, 2025 notes (unedited)

4:18—Mulgrew tells us to settle down and yawns.

Thanks and welcomes us. Says it’s October, is corrected. Says, “thrilling” sarcastically.

Asks if we want to discuss Epstein files.

Class size—Not a lot in press, is group that put up effort to have law paused. This is why we have to be diligent and ready for anything. On November 15 city could request pause. Was effort by Robin Hood Foundation, Ed Trust group, and E4E. Robin Hood donates libraries, but is hedge fund group. Biggest voice is Eva Moskowitz.

Ed Trust, around for some time, folks who have been running anti teacher union campaigns for years, used to be Blue Dog Dems, UFT had some voted out of office. They were funded and paid, and believed we don’t want to be held accountable, should be judged on test groups.

E4E was brainchild of Joel Klein, saying union doesn’t rep all members. Funded by rich and powerful who also fund Moskowitz. Thankfully, city didn’t do it. Was no reason. Mayor had press conference, said we shouldn’t pause law. Outcoming and incoming admin wants to fulfill law.

Last few days was issue that someone said we didn’t achieve goal because of exemptions. Going forward people have to understand what words mean. There are over 150K classrooms. No exemptions before this year. We had to grant them. Doesn’t mean they don’t have to come into compliance. We had one for specialized HS. Other is for schools that have a plan in process. Can be in overcrowded district. Will build new schools to help. Other is school projects, annexes.

Exemptions are for one year. Next challenge will be from agency that historically has never been held accountable, School Construction Authority. 500 schools that need more seats. Has anyone been part of SCA project on time and under budget? Law will put more pressure. Comes down to SCA.

Don’t need schools in districts that aren’t overcrowded because pol has connection, as has happened for decades. Need them where we need them. One year exemption. After year is up, we can check for adequate progress. Do we expect them to be finished in one year? No, but they won’t have exemption, city can lose funding, parents can issue lawsuits.

Someone will say Mulgrew said this and he’s crazy on social media. Now everyone knows all schools still overcrowded without exemption, we have to find plan for them to come into compliance. Good or bad thing to have exemption?

Good thing. Now we should recognize bad connotations, but here it’s being done correctly. No one’s every figured out how to get leverage on SCA. Not a policy but a law. For people trying to stop it, saying money goes to more affluent children, law is for all children. First, students with greatest challenges receive it, but is for all.

In 500 schools we’re discussing, do we have children with great challenges? Of course we do. For us about all of our children. Remember some kids had to pay a certain amount for lunch? Was ridiculous. Thankfully we said enough is enough. If you come to school we’ll give you lunch. Didn’t know mayor would say tofu on Friday.

Class size law for all. Asks if CLs want town hall. Says he will set one up. We do have flexibility. May want other exemption. Issue is space, space equals construction. Only keep exemption if progress is made.

Albany—March 8 is Sunday, day we have agreed to meet with other unions for rally in Albany for Tier 6. Looking at what fed things will hit state. Changing rapidly. Have to look at revenue. Child care, mayor and governor want universal free childcare for all. Does not mean people work for free. We have to pay for it. Will be big battle around taxes of rich or regressive taxes, like fees. Have to gear up.

Both city and state revenues performing better than projected. Cannot make up Medicaid cut, which is massive. Still waiting on effects. Large number of ACA plans premiums will go up. Last budget before they run for office.

Will do more before March 8. Election day our biggest success ever, Thanks volunteers. 40 of 41 endorsements. Volunteers, phone banks, engagement higher than ever. Want pols on record before season starts.

Transition—Outgoing and incoming admin. Team has been named. Deputy Mayor has long record with UFT. Is pro, knows what he’s doing, Mulgrew doesn’t name him. Conversations with mayor very good, no mumbo jumbo crazy politics. How do we make city for all, not few.

City council speaker, front and center at SOMOS, was hot, has died down. Candidates still there, some are non candidates, we are comfortable with.

Continuing to move on para piece. Hearing was phenomenal. Thanks people for wearing blue. Was pleased at questions asked. Elected officials understand at a deeper level what a para faces day to day. Now they understand pattern bargaining has caused great inequity. Same percentage not enough, and some falling behind, and they get it. Not a law that NYC follow policy, not a policy or regulation. Has been practice since 70s.

We need to put pattern bargaining on trial. We get respect check. 20 years from now face same problem. Said there were ways for us to direct money to paras. Says that way rest of us make less money. Spoke of equity funds. Problem is we put money in pool. Sometimes city matches it, but means we give up our raises.

Para bill now laid over. Why is it everything we do someone wants to say something stupid? This happens with everything. Doesn’t matter what people say, we won’t stop. Now having conversations about pattern bargaining itself.

Health care—transition. First lawsuit asked for temporary stop, lost, will move forward. Two more lawsuits popped up, one from Anthem. Others on technicalities. We can’t say Anthem funded all three lawsuits, don’t have evidence, but you figure it out.

Next DA will be talking in more substantive way. People want card. We will have it. Was change in Senior Care, has nothing to do with UFT or MLC. That is part of pre-existing contract between city and Senior Care. No harm will come to anyone, if it does we’ll fight with them. Was health care committee meeting yesterday.

Election day—had to do to Child Abuse prevention classes. 73K finished their classes. Thanks teacher center. If you use SED website will take months before you see it completed. Keep documentation. Majority of schools had training on special education.

If did not happen, need you to email mgeginese@uft.org.

K-16 run by dept of labor, not education, has been dismantled. Says a lot about what this admin stands for. press talks about Epstein.

We had resolution, advocates, about information, immigration forms, thanks Katie for putting together. Will be whole other round, different neighborhoods, schools. Happy Thanksgiving. Ends report 4:58.

LeRoy Barr—Has live captioning at DA. Dec 1 AIDS day 5 PM St vince triangle Jewish Awards , Kwanzaa celebration, Asian American origami class, Happy belated Veterans Day, Happy Thanksgiving.

Questions—

Q—SLT, principal said class size money has to be applied for each year.

A—incorrect as long as they keep staff they hired.

Q—Having trouble getting subs. Call sub central, they just don’t come. What can I do?

A—Have found school communities that make it easy and nice get subs. They know schools they want to go to, and don’t. That is what we deal with. Some schools give subs bagels. Parking is a factor all over city. If school has no access, maybe offer them breakfast. Para subs bigger challenge this year.

Q—Who owns lesson plans created on DOE slides?

A—DOE. Work product.

Q—Just got email from TRS about Roth option.

Christina McGrath—Available to all members since Monday. Can go to TRS portal. Roth option is now choice. Separate account, can have separate beneficiaries. All info on portal. Compares it with original TDA. Go online do your homework, and make best choice.

Q—Tier 6 Day, International Women’s Day, Can we attend if we don’t contribute to cope?

A—Yes. But, since you brought it up, one of the main things that will get this done is COPE. That pays for the buses. COPE is about class size, paid parental leave, Tier 6. Offers her cope card.

Q—Principal thinks they don’t need SBO for comp time as long as they write “instructional.”

A—There are exceptions. Have had this issue. Not good enough. Arbitrator has ruled. Doesn’t change responsibilities and we have precedent. Not working with students in classrooms, not instructional.

Q—Bryant designated for co-location. What is our position on this? Trying model for 15 years. Does it work? Is it best model? Moving second family into one family home is a problem. Says it’s because we’re under enrolled. LIC has over 20 high schools. All under enrolled. Schools needed in Bayside and Whitestone. Taking all better students to selective schools.

Colocation—are we revisiting policy? Do enrollment practices lead to segregation?

A—There have been colocations for generations, Most were D75 sites. Then there are Bloomberg ones, breaking up schools, hit Bronx high schools, said staff couldn’t for real relationships because schools were too big. None of that has proven to have good outcome. Basically neutral, but we spend more money and students have less access to programs and opportunities. We should rethink this.

Issue becomes which of six schools should we close? We fight to keep them open. Is a mess but has to be dealt with. Other colocations are charters. We rep a lot of charters, but unfair because charters receive funding to pay for their space, and then get free space, or we will pay their rent. We are against that.

D75 has traditionally been through our school system. Wants each site treated with nothing but respect. We know what enrollment should be for your building. Will follow up. We also have class size law. Do you have space that allows compliance? Will get you numbers.

Motions—5:23

Carmen Rivera Lee—Add resolution to this month. Appropriate use of UFT communication, only for union business, not for personal opinions. All CLs should reflect member trust, mission of UFT.

?—Are you saying someone will observe all communication of CLs? I don’t think RTC CL can sen email without being checked.

Mulgrew—Says this would be part of debate period. This is for body to decide whether to go to vote. Says people can read and decide. That is process.

This month, my vote is recorded and acknowledged.

online y 426 n 443 room y 116 n 128 voted down 49% yes, does not carry

?—CTE—next month—support for CTE teachers, overworked, left to fail, Provide ss skills, but new CTE teachers come from industry jobs, face challenges, learning on job with little support. Need specialized support, mentorship, PD to thrive. Asks we vote yes.

online y 814 n 69 room y 232 n 8 93%, carries

Resolutions—

? Edie—In support of Jamaica, after Hurricane Melissa. Left death, destruction, despair. SE corner hit worse, schools, homes, hospitals destroyed 2.8 million still without electric or water. Please support Jamaica. Many school communities already began collections. Let’s join together in this massive effort for Jamaica.

Online y— 792 n 67 room y—232 n 8 93%, passes

Mulgrew asks LeRoy Barr to take chair, has to go somewhere.

Servia Silva—Did day of service in Title One school. Was room with wipes so students could clean themselves. UFT wants equality in student welfare and education. Asks for support to give school a shower for students. Will help a school in desperate need.

Online y—722 n 48 room y—229 n 1 95% passes

Resolution commemorating Stonewall

Tom Brown—Supports, sad day we even need this. Close to my heart. Stonewall riots considered turning point that ignited gay rights. Placed on national register of historic places, now national monument. Gay pride parades celebrate resistance and bravery. SCOTUS says they can opt kids out of LGBT lessons. Out to get us. Time to stand up.

Scotus was considering changing gay marriage, Didn’t do it this time. More important now than ever before. Gay rights are human rights. Hard to believe in 2025 they’re out to get us. We will not accept anything less, especially from this administration in Washington.

Online y—651 n—118 room y—206 n 8 87% passes

Resolution to protect play and learning Lauren Monaco—We don’t just teach skills and knowledge, but help them become members of society, think critically, collaborate—research says play is essential to healthy productive lives. Play ideal way for children to learn. Play is human right. Today’s schools make play a luxury, or reward. Well meaning initiatives have overshadowed play. Has been happening over 25 years. So much data says it’s important. People think play opposite of learning. Not same as fun. Play is mental state where one has agency. More humans at play state, more new circuits form. Not frivolous, but fundamental. Essential to any serious vision of educational equity. Must recognize play as ed. justice and social progress.

Online y— 740 n 42 Room y—204 n 7 95% passes.

Women’s National Basketball, fair pay women’s sports, Janella Hinds—We believe in equity. Women nab 72K men over 900K average 100K men over 9 million.

Online y—625 n 94 room y—191 n 11 89% passes