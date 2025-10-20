UFT Executive Board

About a month ago, I determined to start attending and reporting upon events at the UFT Executive Board. Despite a few bizarre occurrences at the first, on a strictly personal level, I’ve decided to stop going. So there will be no notes tonight. The reason is pretty simple.

Although Unity scored just a little over half the votes in the last election, they’ve managed to hold on to every elected spot in the union, including the entire Executive Board. It was exciting to challenge them, or see them challenged, but now it’s just a bunch of people sitting around, enjoying a free dinner, and telling themselves what a great job they’re doing.

It’s telling they don’t even have speakers in the beginning. This means no one in our union of hundreds of thousands deems it worth their time to address this board. As a long-time chapter leader, I can assure you all sorts of things happen all the time, but no one seems to think addressing this group will help.

That’s not to suggest that UFT Executive Board wants to hear from members. If they did, they wouldn’t have limited the forum to ten minutes. The last time I prepared a speech for them, they offered me a minute and twenty seconds. I declined. Not only are they disinterested in member comments and questions, but they’ve more recently limited questions from the board to only fifteen minutes. They just want to go in, approve the minutes, eat dinner, shoot the breeze, and go home.

Fascinating though it is to watch them do that, it hardly seems worth it. As it no longer seems worth writing about, I don’t see why I should expect you to read about it either.

Ashley at the DA

In my commentary on the last DA, I failed to mention former UFT District Representative Ashley Rzonca. Ashley was a much-loved District Representative, but was fired by Michael Mulgrew in a selfish, vindictive purge of anyone who dared remain friendly with Amy Arundell.

Ashley spoke on the para respect check, and asked that we commit to following up by getting them a real pensionable raise (as opposed to what is, essentially, a tip). After all, income is nice, but so is retirement. If your salary is 30K, that’s what your pension will reflect, even if you pulled in more money.

If we really respect our paraprofessionals, we’ll take care of them not only now, but also when they retire. If you read my DA notes, you can see that Mulgrew responded with a well-seasoned word salad, turned down her proposed amendment, and left paras, once again, to hope for the best. Don’t forget that, when Mulgrew had the chance to get paras a pensionable raise, he chose not to.

Nor should we forget that District Representatives used to be elected by chapter leaders. In yet another affront to democracy, Unity halted that practice, and now has union bosses hire and fire them, with no justification required.

As chapter leader, I spent a good bit of time defending the rights of members. Mulgrew pretends to care about working people, but people who work for him have no rights at all. Clearly, like the worst principal in the city, or any run-of-the-mill tyrant, he likes it that way.

Pissgate redux

While I’m thinking of Amy Arundell, let me direct you to this piece, written by the intrepid Susan Edelman. It seems that, after a whole lot of valuable lip service to how outraged Unity was about the disgusting, misogynist photo of Amy left in a men’s room urinal during a UFT Delegate Assembly, they’ve failed to accomplish anything.

Well, that’s not exactly true. Yes, the great minds at 52 Broadway say they haven’t discovered who actually did this. But, 17 days after this occurrence, after all the crocodile tears, Michael Mulgrew fired Amy Arundell, along with the aforementioned Ashley R., and Migda Rodriquez, the only para rep who defeated an opponent in the UFT election (along with multiple others who offended his fragile snowflake of an ego).

I could name Unity members who’d commit such an outrage, based solely on conversations I had with them. However, there are simply too many for me to say it must be this or that one. Doubtless there are more of them who revel in such vile actions. After all, Unity good, everyone else bad. I’ve had the distinct displeasure of reading AI-produced Substack columns that delivered that precise message, over and over.

In fact, even the one that I know not to be AI produced delivers that same message. It’s protect my patronage gig, screw everyone else, and please interpret that as pro-union somehow.

This article reinforces two conclusion I’d already arrived at. First, UFT lawyers are far from objective. I know this because they had no qualms about threatening me with civil and criminal penalties for exercising my first amendment rights. These lawyers either failed high school civics, are strictly beholden to Michael Mulgrew or both. Either way, getting justice for those who abuse Amy Arundell does not appear high on their to-do list.

Second (and this will surprise no one), Michael Mulgrew does not have much interest in finding the person who did this. I don’t see him returning to this issue, at all, and as far as his regard for the victim, well, he frigging fired her.

The COLA is still CRAPOLA

Last year, after losing the RTC election in a landslide, Unity made a big show of passing a resolution to improve the COLA, or cost of living adjustment for retirees. I wrote about it a few weeks back after having looked at exactly what it was. Long story short, it’s not much.

Unity likes to look like heroes, and I’m sure that’s what they expected when they passed this. Let’s not forget, though, that they passed a similar resolution back in 2007. In the 17 or 18 years since then, I’ve no doubt they had many good intentions.

Earlier this week, RTC chapter leader Bennett Fischer said it was time to act on the more recent resolution. However, this strongly suggests that, since the more recent resolution passed, no one has done anything about it. I don’t see Mulgrew jumping up and down with any urgency. I don’t see the UFT holding rallies, like they did during election time for the para bill. I don’t see them threatening rallies either.

What I see them doing is forming a committee. I’ve been on multiple UFT committees, and all I can tell you is I don’t find them to be encouraging signs. The only significant one, lately, is the health committee, created so Unity can pretend the committee decided to pass a health care plan they’d never seen, as opposed to Mulgrew and Unity’s Very Smart People doing it with zero input whatsoever from lowly dues-payers.

Unity leaning on Robert’s Rules

I was pretty amazed to hear a Unity member referring to a violation of Robert’s Rules as a reason to oppose a resolution at the RTC. Unity has a long history of doing Whatever It Golly Gosh Darn Pleases at the Delegate Assembly. There’s nothing, for example, in Robert’s Rules that says the chair may speak for 90 minutes at a stretch to preclude any business he doesn’t want done.

But that’s just what Michael Mulgrew does. And despite the many times my late friend James Eterno read the DA Robert’s Rules, they maintained we could modify them to suit our organization. Evidently, if you aren’t Unity, you haven’t got that right.

I’m not surprised in the least, of course.

For those of you curious about the photo above, that’s the cover of The Basement Tapes, by Bob Dylan and The Band. If you’ve never heard it, it’s well worth your time, including one song called Odds and Ends, the title of this piece.

Finally, please be careful. There are a lot of crazy people out there. I know, because I’m one of them.