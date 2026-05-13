Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
19h

Thank you, Arthur, for the mathematical update. Absolutely correct!

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
18h

I was never advised about the TDA when I went Into the DOE. After working about 10 years I was out of the system on a childcare leave for 10 years. When I returned I was advised to open a ROTH IRA. I did open one and am glad I did for the next remaining fourteen plus years that I worked The rules for a ROTH do not force you to withdraw your money. While I never became a millionaire or anything close, I was and am able to handle my money as I choose. Teachers now can choose a TDA or ROTH.

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