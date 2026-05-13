If you’ve spent your life working as a teacher, as I have, or even worse, as a musician (which I also have), you probably haven’t found yourself in many situations in which people forced you to take money. I mean, it’s not the worst thing in the world, but as every musician will tell you, it’s all about the timing.

For example, imagine you’ve spent your entire career saving money into a fixed account, and it’s sitting somewhere collecting 7% a year. Conversely, imagine you are not UFT, in which case it’s sitting somewhere collecting 8.25%.(!). That could be a good thing. For example, if you’ve managed to accumulate a million dollars, that would net you an additional $12,500 a year.

Of course, we fantasize sometimes, about not having union bosses who’d sell us out at the drop of the hat, but it’s just not so.

No 12.5K for you, UFT!

The fact is UFT Unity gave up that money to get back the two days in August they negotiated in the Amazing 2005 Givebackpalooza Contract. As Michael Mulgrew likes to boast, no one negotiates like him and his Very Smart People.

But I digress. I’ve been fortunate enough to have left my TDA alone since I retired, and it’s sitting somewhere collecting 7% a year. Again—I’ve spent my life as a teacher, and sometimes a musician, so I’m no financial expert. However, I happen to be a high school graduate, and my basic arithmetic skills are there (or somewhere).

If you go to UFT.org, as I frequently do, you’ll find a page on RMDs, or “required minimum distribution.” It’s dated February 13, 2026. It says this, exactly, and I’ve emphasized the last sentence:

If you are a retiree turning 73 in 2026 and have a tax-deferred annuity (TDA) account, you will have to begin making annual withdrawals from your TDA (called a required minimum distribution or RMD). The Teachers’ Retirement System notifies members each spring by mail about the RMD amount they must receive that year. The RMD notification letter will also be available for viewing online in the secure section of the TRS website. Members can choose when to meet the requirement during the year. Those who do not make an election by Oct. 31 automatically receive the required minimum distribution from TRS at the end of December.

Okay, so let’s assume you are fortunate enough to have a million dollars in your account. Let’s say, for example, that you are required to take that year’s interest, $70,000, as your required minimum distribution. If you wanted to, you could imagine Santa will be bringing you a late holiday gift of 70K, before taxes.

Better than a tie, right?

On the other hand, what if you got it earlier? What if, for example, you took it on October 31st instead of December 31st? Would you have to replace Santa with a black cat? As much as that might grieve you, you’d be even more disappointed to learn you lost two months worth of interest.

So take a gander at this letter a friend of mine got from TRS:

As far as I can tell, UFT.org has it all wrong. That’s disappointing. I kind of rely on that site. For years, as chapter leader, I’d get questions, and often as not could find the answers there. Members thought I knew everything. Of course I did not. I simply learned to remember stuff after I looked it up.

Mulgrew equates the trustees with gods on Mt. Olympus, and says we are not allowed to criticize them. Despite that, they don’t seem to have informed us, at least if they’re cooperating with the website. Here’s what I would not know if I were relying on uft.org now.

You lose two months interest on this RMD if you listen to uft.org and do nothing. Now, if you have well over a million bucks, maybe you don’t care. Maybe you’re living on a private island somewhere, and Mike Bloomberg sends servants over to ask if he can borrow a cup of Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne every now and again.

On the other hand, if you’re a retired teacher, like me, already deprived of the 8.25% most city workers are getting, you might want to squeeze every frigging penny you can out of available interest. I know I do.

I have no idea why UFT hasn’t bothered to update that info. It’s particularly egregious if, as I have on good authority, this change was made a few years back. We need to keep our eye out. Also, if we’re fortunate enough not to need them, we need to take these RMDs as late as we possibly can.

So if you did not get the letter, or if your faithful canine companion used it as post-homework dessert, let TRS know you want that money at the last possible moment on New Year’s Eve, even if you yourself are out on that public drunk at Times Square. Champagne doesn’t grow on trees.

If you aren’t In the Unity Patronage Cult, you have to buy your own. Two months interest on 70K could buy you some (and I’m not talking about that eight dollar bottle of Andre Sparkling Wine you tried to palm off on your guests last year).

December 31st ought to be the default. It’s common sense.

Of course, with Unity Caucus running the show, common sense tends to be the least common of all the senses.