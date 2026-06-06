Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
5h

Thank you, Arthur, for the update. I support your decision. Apparently we can't trust RA to represent the most important aspect of the organization: Healthcare. Other issues are important but not our raison d'etre. No distractions or excuses. As you said, Fool me once...

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
5h

I ran as a delegate for RA as well. never once was it mentioned to me about RA's focus on social issues nor, as you commented, did I see it on flyers or other literature or emails I got. everything presented to me as an RA delegate candidate was the focus on our healthcare and the issues related to that.....

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