I’ve been attending union meetings all year. It’s quite clear to me that Retiree Advocate (RA) has made fundamental errors, misjudged our mandate, and is not remotely on a path to win re-election. This leaves us in dire need of new leadership at multiple levels.

Members have priorities, and they’re not being addressed. Unity bosses, with the disappointing support of our friends in ARISE/RA, just made sure our archaic, failed practice of voting almost entirely by mail lives to see another election. Unity appears more concerned about having leaders select voters than having voters select leaders.

At the last of only three election committee meetings, they let us know that works for them.

How could Unity bear having reasonable voting practices? They can’t even abide criticism. When I parodied Michael Mulgrew, they had lawyers threaten me with civil and criminal penalties. My old blog’s custom domain was blocked shortly thereafter. Daniel Alicea has had to deal with much the same, more than once, for the offense of calling our group of UFT members, “UFT members.” And now, both the NY State Senate and Assembly have passed a Unity-approved “Sit down and shut up” bill.

That’s why I’ll ask you to sign this petition , demanding Unity bosses respect our right to free speech.

People who can’t handle criticism ought not to be in leadership. Every thinking leader learns it comes with the job. I don’t know how many AI-generated Unity columns I’ve read that personally ridicule me, claim to know what I think, make stuff up, or whatever.

I was chapter leader of 350 members for 12 years. I can take it.

Unity can’t. RA claims to have trust issues. They don’t like it when I say one of their leaders, Jonathan Halabi, said he opposes 1096, or said he voted against dropping the clause in the last UFT resolution suggesting we don’t have to worry about Medicare anymore simply because Mamdani was mayor. They don’t like it when I say that RTC Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer wrote, essentially, the same thing.

They don’t like it when I write the RA-dominated RTC Exec. Board blocked my efforts to start an online petition supporting 1096. They don’t like it when I write that Halabi blocked my motion to submit an amicus brief in the Bentkowski lawsuit. They don’t like when I say he made the outlandish proposal we ask the UFT Executive Board to do so instead, and that he failed to do even that. They refer to statements like these as “personal attacks,” and therefore seem not to trust us. My response?

If you don’t want people to know about things you do publicly, don’t do them.

Some people hate Mayor Mamdani. I don’t. That said, he’s reversed himself on key issues that affect us, including mayoral control (not to mention the para bill, or the class size law). Having watched mayoral control destroy schools and careers, having seen many friends dumped into the ATR pool as a result, that reversal kind of broke my heart.

However you feel about him, to assert Mamdani won’t change his mind about Medicare Advantage is nothing short of ridiculous.

I reached out to two Retiree Advocate (RA) leaders the day after the last UFT officer election. I deemed it important we find a way to work together. One did not respond at all. The other one told me, when I suggested we needed to build bridges, that I was using a “trite expression”. That was as far as we got. It took another year before we actually started talking.

We at Fix Retiree Benefits/ ABC have met with them twice. Considering, in the last UFT election, that we garnered 9000 votes to their 3000, we made them a very generous offer. The details are in this post, but essentially, we offered to split the ticket 50/50.

At the first meeting, we presented this offer. RA had no proposal of their own, and no counter-offer. There were five RA reps and four of ours. We discussed it, and RA told us they had no power to come to any agreement. They had to bring it back to their steering committee of 15, who would have the final word.

We told them that we did not oppose anything they were doing, but that we would like to accentuate what got us elected—protecting and improving our health care. RA brought up the platform on which they ran, which contained various social justice issues. While we were not averse to them, we again stated our emphasis needs to be on health care.

We did look, though, at RA’s campaign leaflet, which did not match the platform. It accentuated everything we wanted accentuated. It won the election. A few months ago, one of their leaders has told me health care was no longer the issue—it was creeping fascism. At a later meeting, the same guy told me we needed to deal with racism.

Make no mistake—I support neither fascism nor racism. I don’t think Unity does either, authoritarian though they are. (I do, however, think they are ageist.) As they are our opponent, it’s important to stress our differences. Didn’t Unity try sell out retirees in order to gain a mediocre compensation increase, an increase that fails to meet cost of living, for in-service members? Aren’t they actively blocking 1096, which 82% of us voted to support?

My goal is to win the election and defeat Unity. That’s why I thought it a good idea to reach out to RA. It would be easier if we worked together. They didn’t seem concerned when I first reached out, and don’t appear to feel it now either.

After the meeting, one of them approached me and asked why I wrote lies. I said please tell me what I lied about, and I’ll be happy to correct it. One thing I learned as a teacher—when you make a mistake, own up to it. She replied that she couldn’t remember. Why bring it up, then, I wondered.

Of course I make mistakes. I made the mistake, for example, of thinking I was part of RA when I ran with them, tirelessly supported them, and won an office with them. Only after we won did I learn I was not a member. Oh well. Fool me once…

So what happened at the second meeting?

RA, once again, told us they were not empowered to make any decisions. They had to go back to their committee and talk it over. They agreed to meet us again, this time four weeks later. It seemed like a long time to me, but they had their process.

A few days ago I learned out that RA had canceled the meeting, and had not scheduled another. I’m told they were somehow unable to resolve anything with their committee over those four weeks. In a way, I was relieved. Interesting though it is to offer ideas to someone who has no proposals, and hear ours can’t be acted upon, I’d just as soon sit home and do battle with the NYT crossword.

If you’re a teacher, like me, you’ve been required to go to many, many meetings. You’ve perhaps learned to detest people who raise their hands at meetings, because that just makes them longer. I’d estimate that 98% of the meetings and PDs I attended as a teacher were of no value whatsoever.

When I was chapter leader, much to my dismay, I learned I’d have to attend many, many more meetings. Fortunately, almost none were PD. Often, though, they took me out of the building. If members had grievance hearings, I went with them. If they had disciplinary meetings, I went with them. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

I taught beginners how to speak English. When they asked why I wasn’t in class yesterday, I’d simplify, saying something like, “The principal made me go to a stupid meeting.” At that time, our principal was Ali Shama. He was unusual in that he, unlike other principals, would actually walk to the frigging trailers in the rain and see how things were going.

He walked into my trailer one day, dripping wet, looked around, and as he was leaving, a young woman from China said, “Mr. Shama?”

“Yes?” he answered.

“Why do you make Mr. Goldstein go to stupid meetings?”

“I thought they were important meetings,” he said, and quickly walked out.

Meetings are always important to someone. The meetings with RA were important to me. I’m disappointed they failed to bear fruit, but we did our best. Our offer is no longer on the table, but we’ll meet with them if they ever devise a reason. Anything can happen, I suppose.

Meanwhile, we are running. We will hold an open Zoom meeting late this month to discuss where we are, hear your ideas, and start to shape our program. Like our parent group, ABC, we will be member-driven.

I’m kind of happy where I am, doing what I do. Still, I won’t hesitate to run for chapter leader if that’s what it takes.