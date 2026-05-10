If you listen carefully, you get to hear everything you didn't want to hear in the first place. ~Sholom Aleichem

Paying attention, ultimately, can be inconvenient. I’d rather not think of my union leadership as working against my interests. I’d rather not believe they take me for a fool. What I’d really like not to believe is that sitting RTC chapter leadership is playing right into their hands.

If you think Unity is around to empower us, you’re laboring under a fundamental misconception. Not only does Unity not wish to empower anyone but their loyal sycophants, but said sycophants are empowered only to carry out the will of the Dear Leader, King Michael Mulgrew the First.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the trustee election. Many, if not most working UFT members have heard nothing about it. There has been little to no push from UFT bosses to remedy that. Unity would just as soon push their candidate, have their paid supporters push their choices where they can, and leave everyone else in the dark.

Make no mistake—this is a pattern. Four years ago, there was a trustee election that pretty much never was. Unity feigned a protest, but didn’t bother redoing the election. (Had they lost, things would’ve been different indeed.) Two years ago, Unity disqualified their opponent on a technicality. And now, as David Kazansky mounts a campaign, there’s this.

If Unity treats working members like this, have we reason to think they treat retirees any better? Unity wants us to think we have power and then fool us into doing whatever they want. That’s not to say we always disagree with what they want—it means only that they want us to forget what we most need, and what we can most effectively do.

For example, we can join Unity to pass resolutions we believe in. If we think the Iran war does not merit our support, we’re entitled to say so. We can pass resolutions on anything we see fit. Unity loves it when we do that. That’s why they introduce Mom and Apple Pie resolutions at every opportunity. Who’s gonna vote against Mom and Apple Pie?

Unity can run on the premise they support both Mom and Apple Pie. We can try to out-Mom them, but we won’t succeed. It is they, in fact, who attend the lavish gala luncheons at which the Apple Pie is served. They are the experts.

Unity knows Apple Pie. Unity is Apple Pie. If we run on Apple Pie, we will lose for sure. That said, there are things we can do that they cannot.

For example, we can battle to retain and improve our health care. Unity cannot.

Every Unity member, in exchange for gala luncheons and cushy non-teaching gigs, has signed a loyalty oath. They are contractually obliged to support Whatever Michael Mulgrew wants.

For us, the most troubling cause precluded by the Unity loyalty oath is 1096. No Unity member is allowed to support the bill that will recognize Medicare as our insurance. No Unity member is allowed to support dropping the odious co-pays that Mulgrew and his BFFs in the Municipal Labor Committee imposed on us. They can paint themselves as activists, and be active as instructed, but we all know what they care about is their jobs, which they will lose if they vary from the party line.

We can do many things. For example, I too oppose the Iran war. That said, I don’t believe Donald Trump is sitting around with his advisors asking, “What does the UFT Retired Teacher Chapter think about this war?” We can, of course, unite with other groups and express ourselves.

Still, that’s not where our prime power lies. Marianne Pizzitola knows where our power lies. That’s why UFT bosses, under the guise of “union interference,” demand we not associate with her.

Michael Mulgrew knows where our power lies. He felt it in the last retiree election, like an earthquake.

He’s doing everything he can to make us forget it. There will be a resolution, perhaps at the next Delegate Assembly, that falsely asserts the battle to preserve our care is over.

There are things in that resolution with which I agree. But that’s not why Mulgrew is pushing it. He wants official UFT policy to be that we don’t have to worry about our health care. We cannot give up our power. Our power must drive us, just as it’s driven Mulgrew.

In fact, our power pushed Mulgrew to say he no longer supports Medicare Advantage for us. He did not, though, take back any of his remarks about those of us who opposed him. To him, we’re still enemies of the union who create conspiracy theories and spout fairy tales.

It’s hard to imagine those two thoughts as compatible. They are, though. It’s easy for Mulgrew to profess opposition to MA. As my friend Norm Scott says, “Watch what they do, not what they say.”

As Mulgrew pays lip service to real Medicare, his Unity ducklings lobby against both city and state bills that would protect it.

One of their rationales, aside from falsehoods about the Taylor Law and collective bargaining, is that Zohran Mamdani opposes Medicare Advantage. Included in a resolution facing the Delegate Assembly on May 20th is the following:

WHEREAS the election of UFT endorsed Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City has definitively ended the immediate danger that UFT and other NYC municipal retirees would lose our traditional Medicare and be transferred into a Medicare Advantage plan against our will, as Mamdani has unequivocally committed himself to the UFT’s position in support of maintaining traditional Medicare…

This will be official UFT policy, specifically written to preclude our support of 1096.

We cannot allow that. While this resolution will likely pass, it by no means forces us to accept it. Despite what Mulgrew may say or think, this resolution is not the Ten Commandments.

We can continue our battle, and we can win. That is our power.

Zohran Mamdani may say what he likes. It’s nice that he spoke about Medicare Advantage. But he won’t be mayor forever, and just how is his brand of lip service any more valuable than Mulgrew’s? For example, we know he opposed mayoral control, and now he supports it. We know he promised rental assistance, and walked that back. In fact, we know he supported the para respect bill, and did an about face on that too.

We would be fools to depend on Mamdani to work for us. We must work for ourselves. That is where our power is. He’s fooled some. Retiree Advocate’s RTC Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer echoes the Unity line in a NY Teacher piece:

And let’s not forget that Mamdani was the first Democratic primary candidate to go on the record against moving city retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan. “I am firmly opposed to privatization and Mayor Adams’ reckless attempts to strip municipal retirees from the traditional Medicare they were promised and earned,” he told Work-Bites magazine in 2024.

Hopefully, Mamdani’s various about-faces will show Bennett what they’ve shown me. Meanwhile, as per Norm’s advice, I’ll be watching what Mamdani does, not what he says.

ABC Retirees/ Fix Retiree Benefits will run a slate in the RTC election next year. We’re trying to negotiate a joint slate with Retiree Advocate. Whether or not we manage that, our slate will focus on empowering retirees to protect our interests.

It’s time to end both Unity’s hegemony and their make-believe democracy.

We can no longer afford to wait.