Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
7h

I couldn't agree more, Arthur. You are spot on.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
mea's avatar
mea
2h

Arthur you never miss a point.

The POWER Lies in our ACTION,

Sitting on the sidelines doesn't work, never did. We need Good Trouble.

The most pathetic point of Mulgrew & Unity's power is that he decides who stays and who goes. The average teacher looking to work at 52 Broadway must be a Mulgrew Cultist. Your choice to leave the classroom and work for Unity is sadly unaddressed. How pathetic Unity needs YOU yet does not listen to it's members. This tight string that holds UNITY together just the thought of going BACK INTO A CLASSROOM & TEACH vs Unity office job.

Somehow we need to move that power into a HR department not one man's decision, and this is who represents us.

UNITY'S PLAYBOOK:

1. Unity evokes compassion or sympathy due to sadness or vulnerability. Just by the name Unity evokes a team together for example just look at the definition: Unity is the state of being one, undivided, or in full agreement, representing harmony, oneness, and togetherness.

DOES THIS SOUND RIGHT?

2. Contemptibly Inadequate: Describes something so bad or incompetent that it brings scorn, such as a "pathetic excuse" or a "pathetic attempt". This is "playbook" for Unity. Like the time Mulgrew stood up in front of the UFT Delegate Assembly and screamed into the mic - WE will NEVER have Medicare Advantage. Do I have a brain hemorrhage? I retired end November 2022 not knowing anything about union, Medicare etc. End 2022 every UFT retiree on Medicare was automatically switched into Medicare Advantage. We received new cards, books etc welcoming us to MA. I would say this move is a pathetic attempt to change NYC Retirees'

totally contemptibly, incompetent and not voted on by the delegates. Our Delegate Assembly votes are our power but if you never put it up to a vote we loose.

We need to SHUT-DOWN Unity, Mulgrew & Crew but here we are again with this clown.

3. Informal Usage: Often used to insult, expressing deep dislike or disappointment in a person's behavior or performance.

How many times within the "President's Address to a DA" do we hear Mulgrew speak as if he never graduated elementary school. This is our example of EDUCATION. I would say again and again; Unity, Mulgrew & Crew are PATHETIC. I came from 20 years in business, Unity is unethical and should be closed. Mulgrew must be impeached or VOTED OUT!

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