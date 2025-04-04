Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
Apr 4

Paraprofessionals should have been pedagogues a long time ago. They work extremely hard with children and for longer hours than teachers. Any teacher who has worked with paras knows they are indispensable. I know. I worked with paras all my career and could not have done my job without them. They deserve the $10,000. But they also deserve living wages that are pensionable. Many of the city council folks and others were speaking on their behalf. Not one mentioned THE bill that doesn’t exist. Codify the Union for endorsements. Yes, Arthur, it’s an election thing.

One thing to clarify Intro 1096 does not interfere with collective bargaining. It just solidifies the law already in place (12-126) which protects our healthcare that every municipal employee was promised on taking a job with the City. That law was put in place by the City Council. Mulgrew should wave his magic wand and get Intro 1096 in place if he wants to win over retirees in his upcoming election. Better yet, vote for ABC and any mayoral candidate of your choosing who promises to do this. Let’s get our heathcare protected.

Beth Haft
Apr 6

Without paras, many teachers would not be able to complete their work day to day. Paras are a necessary part of the education of our students. They are definitely underpaid and in a good many cases, under appreciated. We need to fix para pay and get them on a pedagogue track. I think the $10k bonus story is bogus because I don't think they can really afford that given the number of paras employed. I think it's a campaign ploy to try to win votes and I hope that no one falls for it. However, they should have initially negotiated larger percentages to their raises in the last contract if they really wanted to "fix para pay." I truly believe a new breath of fresh air in our union will fight for that. I'm voting for ABC for the win!!!!!

