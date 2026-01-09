The phone ban works pretty well at Francis Lewis High School, where I still work. It’s kind of a miracle that I do. For years, as chapter leader, I had a plainly adversarial relationship with the principal. Once, I told him that if I were ever made an ATR, no one would hire me. I was a fairly well-known pain in the ass.

“I’d hire you,” he said. It was true that, with all our issues, he’d never questioned my teaching. And when I finally retired he did, in fact, hire me. Go figure.

As for the phone ban, I just happened to find the actual sign, above, we use on Google images. We had a schoolwide ban last year, but with the full statewide ban, I spend a lot less time dealing with kids pulling phones out. In our building, the deans are generally good about helping out. There are some curious exceptions to the rules, though.

Some students have school iPads. I have no idea exactly what they do to get them. Perhaps they’re left over from the pandemic. Regardless, I’ve been watching students who have them, and as far as I can see, they do no good at all.

You may or may not know that I teach English as a New Language. That means my Prime Directive is making kids use, speak, read, write and love English by Any Means Necessary. It’s an uphill battle when your classes are dominated by any one language group.

My first few years as an ESL teacher (and it still says ESL on my state license), I was mostly in John Adams High School. My students were almost all Spanish speakers. While I had a few credits in Spanish, I wasn’t what you’d call fluent. I decided, if I was going to demand kids speak two languages, that I needed to somehow do that myself.

I spent a few summers in Mexico. I took more courses at Queens College, trying to get the 30 above my MA. I married a woman from Colombia (although not specifically to learn Spanish). But every little bit helps.

I’ve been working at Francis Lewis since 1993. Now I’m working f-status two days a week. In February, it may go up to three. The students at Lewis mostly speak Chinese. I haven’t learned Chinese, but I have a pretty good idea what it would entail.

My students, though, especially the ones with school iPads, have very different ideas. The first student I observed with a school iPad was using the camera. She’d focus it on the story she was supposed to be reading, and it would be immediately translated to Chinese. To me, this seemed wildly unproductive—it meant, basically, that this young woman had no need to learn to read in English.

My next encounter with the school iPad was with another young woman, evidently obsessed with her appearance. Every time I walked behind her, she’d turn the camera off. She wasn’t quite quick enough, though. I noticed she’d been looking at herself. I thought she looked great, but she must’ve needed to make adjustments. I couldn’t determine, though, exactly how that helped her learn English.

Now I like working F-status. It allows me, though retired, to keep a hand in the classroom and still be active. But there are drawbacks. For one thing, I’m acutely aware I no longer have tenure. No longer do they need a stack of papers ten feet high to try and get rid of me. As a day to day employee, when things get complicated, you’re out and that’s pretty much that.

Therefore, before approaching anyone with a school iPad, I approached my AP. She happened to be with another AP who just happened to also be certified in ESL. They both agreed that the young women were not using these iPads in a productive fashion, and that I could ask them to put them away in class.

Just last Wednesday, I noticed yet another young woman using a school iPad. The class was writing. She would write something in Chinese, point her camera at it, and it would instantly be translated into English. I told her to stop doing that, that she would not learn English that way, and she complied right away.

Here’s the thing, though—no matter how tough the ban is, school deans are teachers. They can’t force kids to give up their phones. One day, when my co-teacher was out, I let a kid go to the bathroom. After 12 minutes, I had another student demanding to use the pass. I asked the dean to cover for a moment and walked down to the boys’ bathroom.

I opened the door and saw my student talking on his phone to someone. I said, hey, get off the phone and come back. Someone else needs the pass. The kid repeatedly ignored me. I went back, wrote the other kid a pass, and when the first kid came back, I decided we’d take his phone. It was the only time this year I didn’t just say put it away.

I called the dean, and the kid refused. The dean called the parents, who weren’t around. But the next time I saw the kid, his parents had heard, and he was clearly humbled in some way. I suppose it won’t always work. But it seems to most of the time.

Of course, that’s the tip of the iceberg. I have no doubt, with or without school iPads, that kids are using AI to write everything and anything. A very good student of ours, a few months back, approached me with an essay she demanded I read. She was super proud. I read it, and it was clearly not written by her. As good as she was, her English was not perfect.

I didn’t have the heart to tell her I knew she didn’t write that thing. It was a whole page of AI slop. Fortunately, it wasn’t something I’d have to grade. She’d really wanted to impress me. She did, but not remotely in the way she’d had in mind.

Note—Monday, along with my friends in ABC, we’ll initiate step one in a campaign to stop UFT bosses from imposing premiums on retirees. I’m fortunate enough to be able to pay, and I hope you are too. But I know UFT retirees who are struggling to get by. Regardless, if other city unions don’t need to charge prescription premiums, UFT doesn’t either.