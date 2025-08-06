Union Matters

Respectfully I must disagree with Social Security being called Socialism or associated with that particular way to govern. Social security was originally adopted in 1935 as a Social PROGRAM to help Americans to have something to live from when they reached “old age” and left their jobs. President Roosevelt signed it into law, the Social Security Act in August, 1935, which led to the creation of a social security insurance program. Later on:

as they earned enough quotas while working and contributed a designated amount from their pay checks to Social Security as a way to allow the federal government to borrow that money they would receive their money back in a government calculated amount each month. Out of that limited returned monthly income they would pay an additional sum to cover the Social Security Healthcare program which is Medicare. In addition to that retired seniors would also pay an annual deductible before their traditional Medicare healthcare would even start. This program was never part of actual political Socialism. The country was suffering after the Great Depression and this program was meant to help older folks survive. It was never “free”, we paid for it during the years we worked and still pay for our healthcare plan of traditional Medicare from every social security income we receive and are taxed on it also. This isn’t and has never been what Socialism means according to my research.

I have reached the same conclusion as you. People often ask me who I will vote for, and like you, I now identify as an Islander. When I mention that Mandami is the only realistic choice to prevent us from being forced into MA, I find that many people are resistant. I know he opposes privatization, yet some respond by saying they would accept privatization to protect Israel. It seems they are blinded by their beliefs. I know five individuals who not only left COPE but also the UFT and the Democratic Party. One of them even mentioned that they now support Trump because he supports Israel. We are in a troubling political state of mind.

