Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
1d

Please have Mulgrew and his lawyer explain why the city unions supported 12.126 which requires the City to pay the premiums of employees , retirees and their dependents up to the HIP-HMO rate. Victor Gotbaum endorsed 12.126 when it was voted on by the City Council.

Mulgrew and his lawyers understand that under the Bentkowski case, the City can force all retirees and their dependents into a Medicare advantage plan. Bill 1096 would stop the City from doing that unless repealed.

It is the height of hypocrisy and cynicism to oppose Bill 1096.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Margaret Negrelli's avatar
Margaret Negrelli
1d

The parliamentarian should have advised that 1) the motion be brought to a vote to be put on today’s agenda and then 2) a motion should have been made, if the first one was passed, to move it to the #1 spot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture