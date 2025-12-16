I apologize, but I forgot to bring my laptop to the RTC meeting Tuesday. I bought a notebook and a pen at Penn, and took notes in longhand. I’m afraid I will not be copying them here, and will offer only commentary today. Bennett tried to take back our meeting, but Michael Mulgrew feels entitled to talk for a full hour about Whatever He Wants.

Early on, when they were talking about SHIP, I raised my hand. I wanted to ask Bennett how many retirees voted to double the fee. It’s pretty clear to me that all retirees voted no, and Unity voted yes. Mulgrew spoke of family, and how we had a voice, but we had none in that decision.

Nor have we got any voice in the MLC. Mulgrew acts like it somehow just happens over there, but the fact is UFT and DC37 dominate, and what they say goes. No one from RTC has a vote when they mess with our health care. All those Unity people who hung on Mulgrew’s every word were absolutely prepared to dump us all into Medicare Advantage. They have a lot of damned gall acting like they saved us with Mulgrew’s lip service.

He clearly still wants the power to mess with our health care. Without any input from us, SHIP was doubled. Without any input from us, our “premium free” health care has gone up 50% in the last two years.

Be advised that many other city unions, DC37, cops, firefighters, do not charge retirees for pharmacy coverage. Meanwhile, the UFT Welfare Fund sits on a billion dollar surplus.

For my money, the Whopper of the Day was when Mulgrew said he’d just wanted to come and wish us happy holidays. I’d gotten a heads up before the meeting he was going to show up talking 1096. Let me tell you something—when you go to a meeting to wish union members a happy holiday, you don’t bring your lawyer with you.

I’m a fan of legal novels and shows. Here’s a thing you’ll notice if you watch even a single episode of Law and Order—One lawyer says the defendant killed everybody, while the other says the defendant was home watching the Knicks. Lawyers argue the side they’re paid to argue, and Beth Norton is paid to argue for Michael Mulgrew. She’s about the least reliable source of information there is.

Mulgrew is always going on about how he loves debate, but concurrently accusing anyone who disagrees with him of lies. Tonight, as he spoke of how we were a family, he also spoke of those who mislead people, talk out of turn, and other times I’ve heard him call those who question him enemies of the union. In one of his many discussions where he outright ignored our elected chapter leader, he dismissed contrary arguments, claiming he was talking “facts.”

I wrote copious notes to speak in favor of 1096, but on the two occasions I spoke I did not use them. I think the first time I spoke was in reaction to Leo Casey’s long, long resolution. I do agree with most of his positions. That said (and as he was sitting in front of me I told him this), I believe he brought them up to preclude the business we were elected to conduct. Leo denied this, but I’m not persuaded.

Leo also told me 1096 was dead. Why, then, did Mulgrew see the need to lecture us, and follow it with his lawyer doing the same?

Regardless, Leo dumped this giant task on our Executive Board, and resolved we devote our next meeting to it. While Gloria Brandman had the presence of mind to amend it and pull in the UFT Executive Board, I absolutely believe all this is designed to weaken our focus, to tie us up, to keep us from getting to the business for which we were elected.

I also believe Bennett was right, and that Casey moved two resolutions in one. I think the parliamentarian was wrong. I’ve never seen a resolution not only proposed, but also including a clause to place it first. I’ve been attending DAs for years. There is specific language for moving agenda items, and that’s always how it’s been done at the DA. If this trick were kosher, Unity would have used it for years now. I was sent this, from Robert’s Rules:

A main motion: 1. Takes precedence of nothing — that is, it cannot be moved when any other question is pending. It yields to all subsidiary, all privileged, and all applicable incidental motions…” — Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition (Standard Descriptive Characteristics of a main motion). This language explicitly states that a main motion “cannot be moved when any other question is pending,” which means only one main motion (main question) may be before the assembly at a time.

I’d like the parliamentarian to defend his decision, with citations, and if he cannot, I’d like this resolution voided, and the parliamentarian replaced.

In fact, Casey has brought similar resolutions, which I believe passed, and has made similar speeches in the past. He consistently wants us to focus on national issues to the detriment of local ones. We cannot and will not lose our focus. Furthermore, I do not agree national issues should be our prime focus. We are a local retiree org. We can support these things, but they cannot be our sole focus.

I am going to focus on what I was elected to focus on. I will not be manipulated to spend my energy working in groups that will be dominated by Unity volunteers (should they actually show up). If Unity believes this to be the crisis Leo says it is, it behooves them to put their money where their mouth is and pass something similar in the Delegate Assembly. I’ll vote yes if it comes up.

This brings us to another point. Sean Ahern, at the meeting, asked what we could do to get the co-pay resolution recognized at the DA. Having written the original draft, I think it’s more suited for RCT and needs work. However, the solution is, in fact, to pass 1096, bypass the Delegate Assembly, and bypass the Unity machine.

The machine was working pretty hard today. When I said I supported Leo’s resolution, I mentioned we needed to stand up for ourselves. While I largely agreed with his sentiment, I don’t believe this is our main job right now. I absolutely believe this to be, as Norm Scott said, a magician’s sleight of hand. Look at this, not that.

Mulgrew spoke of how, if we pass 1096, a Bloomberg or Giuliani could reduce our health care. When I spoke in favor of 1096, I mentioned that it was not Bloomberg or Giuliani from whom we needed protection. They didn’t try to reduce our health care. Michael Mulgrew and Unity did that.

When I said that, it drew boos, and remarks that it was “uncalled for.” Called for or not, it was absolutely true. Michael Mulgrew not only granted Bloomberg’s heretofore unrealized wet dream of saving 600 million a year from our health care, but also decided retirees would finance it, by either paying 200 each, 400 per couple, per month, to start, or by being dumped into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan.

Mulgrew likes to believe, and said so tonight, that what he says is “facts.” Color me unpersuaded, but here’s a fact—If it were not for Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees, we’d be in that situation even as we speak.

We can depend on Unity for cultlike loyalty to its leader, and we can depend on our dues paying their salary and keeping them in jobs with nice offices. Well, at least when they aren’t devoted to suing us for the unforgiveable offense of calling ourselves UFT members. Make no mistake, while Leo tells us it’s our duty to save the world, that’s how Unity Big Shots spend their time, and our money.

Can we depend on Michael Mulgrew and Unity to have our best interests at heart?

Absolutely not. Otherwise, they’d never have tried to pull the wool over our eyes with Medicare Advantage.