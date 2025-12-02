Last night Retiree Advocate (RA) held a meeting. Actually they’ve been meeting for years. They just haven’t included most of the 300 who ran with them. Their imperious behavior resulted in their going from 17,000 to 3,000 retiree votes in the space of one year. They seem to think they can turn the clock back.

Their policy of having only a dozen people decide everything, particularly after running with a ticket of 300, is blatantly undemocratic. They tried to address that last night. For my money, it’s not only a year and a half too late, but also not remotely sufficient if they wish to regain relevance.

After the presentation, the very first question objected to the language, which I saw on the screen but remained unmentioned by the presenter—

In the by laws, there’s an “agreement not to openly oppose RA campaigns.”

Multiple questioners objected to that. Bobby Greenberg defended it (albeit not in a particularly persuasive manner). Some asked why this decision was made before asking us what we thought. One commenter asked the question that I’ve been asking for over a year—why were the 300 of us elected never consulted about this clause—or anything else?

However, one of these days, if you pledge an oath to not oppose RA campaigns, you’ll be able to pay and vote in RA. Not the high and mighty Organizing Committee, which is going to remain in place until they, over a period of months or years, or something, replace themselves with elected leaders (or get themselves elected).

All of us in the meeting ran with them. We had no say in their subsequent decision to run with ARISE. We had no say in any of the by laws we now must follow if we wish a voice in the organization we worked to elect. We had no say in the mission statement. But if any of us wish to join, and not openly oppose RA campaigns (whatever they may entail) all we have to do is shell out 50 bucks a year.

How will that work? Let’s take a look at their sister caucus, New Action, which has tremendous overlap with RA. I don’t know what their process is, but Michael Shulman has been a New Action leader for as long as I can recall. (I remember voting for him for HS VP, at least twice in the 80s, as a new teacher who knew little about union politics. I perceived NA as underdogs so voted for them.) I didn’t notice any clauses about term limits, but I’ve yet to peruse the entire by laws, which they say will be sent to us.

It’s not a bad bet that Shulman and New Action, who created RA, will sign the oath, pay the 50 bucks en masse and dominate RA voting as well.

The first person to speak, aside from Michelle Rayvid, acting as host, was Bobby Greenberg. He spoke proudly of their having passed a health resolution. I’m afraid I cannot see this as a positive accomplishment, unless you’re speaking for Unity.

This resolution demanded the UFT Delegate Assembly vote on any health care changes. It was, in fact, a watered-down version of a petition started by the late and lamented James Eterno. James demanded rank and file get a vote. RA watered it down so Unity would pass it.

Unity was delighted with this bill. In fact, they were so delighted that they amended it to add a permanent health committee, hand-picked by Unity Big Shots, to pretend there was member input in their top-secret deals before foisting them upon rank and file. This committee voted on the plan based on Unity propaganda, and was not allowed to see it before voting on it. Nor was the DA.

After having been elected because Unity tried to defraud us with a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, the RA members on the committee voted yes on a plan they were not permitted to see, based on Unity’s Word. Then the rubber-stamp DA passed it overwhelmingly. Bennett Fischer, RA Big Shot and RTC Chapter Leader, wrote a Unity-approved column praising the plan he’d never read.

If you have the plan, I hope you don’t live around the Poconos. I work there sometimes. I took my wife to a Lehigh Valley facility with Blue Cross a few years back, but they aren’t accepting UHC anymore next year. They say UHC doesn’t pay what they agreed upon. A situation like that could be replicated anywhere.

The other resolution RA managed to pass was one that said we would oppose pension amortization “at this time.” To my mind, the addition of that phrase rendered the resolution toothless and meaningless. And that, my friends, is precisely why Unity recognized it and voted it up.

Let’s talk about who was not mentioned at the meeting, and that would be Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. I was, frankly, gobstruck to hear it implied that RA led the fight to protect Medicare. NYC Retirees led the only fight that mattered, the one in court. Without them, we’d be depending on Aetna and hoping they continued to cooperate with our hospitals and doctors.

Let’s be clear—if we had to depend on the dozen self-appointed RA Big Shots to lead the fight, we’d have lost it years ago. They unwittingly handed Unity the pretense they needed to act as though members have a voice in health care, still fail to recognize what they did, and as recently as last night portrayed it as a victory.

Gloria Brandman spoke of the liaison groups. Clearly some found them helpful, and one commenter last night complained his had ceased working. Being more experienced, I found it irritating when being told I should vote for this or against that. I felt RA was trying to manipulate me.

Jonathan Halabi—I was pretty shocked when Jonathan said he opposed Intro 1096. Why would any city retiree oppose a bill that not only guarantees a Medigap plan for us, but also eliminates the $15 Mulgrew Tax we now pay every time we see a doctor, the one that is driving members broke? When Laura Genovese asked Jonathan that very question, he declined to respond.

Still, it explains a lot. I suggested to the RA-dominated RTC Executive Board, the one in which I must raise my hand to speak, that we file an amicus brief with NYC Retirees in Bentkowski (the suit that could’ve dumped us into Medicare Advantage). Jonathan, being part of the RA organizing committee, didn’t need to raise his hand. He objected strenuously and immediately, and seemed to be exercising a personal veto.

After some discussion, it was decided that instead of filing a brief, Bennett Fischer would go to the UFT Executive Board and ask them to do it. That was an absurd idea, since the Executive Board was dominated by Unity, and Unity openly lobbied against it. There was no chance whatsoever it would succeed. However, what Jonathan and Bennett ultimately did was nothing whatsoever, thus breaking their word to us.

Would our amicus brief have made a difference? We shall never know.

Jonathan also praised RA for responding to criticism of their outrageously undemocratic behavior. He said they were not simply getting angry about it. However, I’ve seen clear evidence they were. This was reinforced by Gloria Brandman’s comments about how people were publishing misinformation and lies. This likely referred to Norm Scott, yours truly, or both.

Like the person at the meeting I attended Tuesday, Gloria offered no evidence of lies or misinformation. However, she did say one thing that gave me pause. It has long appeared to me that two to four men held sway over RA. One woman on the RA committee, in fact, told me to my face she would not stand up to them.

Gloria says both men and women in RA’s self-selected, unelected, undemocratic committee have had a say. Who am I to contest that? If she wishes to share credit for the job RA has been doing, she has every right to do so. I’ll take her at her word. Let’s examine that job, and if this is misinformation or lies, the comments are open.

RA has failed to poll not only members, but also the 288 of us who ran with them, for anything whatsoever. They just wrote a mission statement and by laws completely without our input. They joined ARISE without our input. Then, of course, they lecture us about anti-fascism.

In the most important court case to us, one we lost, they failed to file an amicus brief, one I could’ve gotten outside help and support for.

They’ve further failed to sufficiently support Intro 1096, as promised in our resolution, overwhelmingly supported by the chapter. At the last 1096 rally I attended, I was told their social action committee, whatever it’s called, was having a Zoom meeting. Me, I’d have canceled the Zoom meeting and shown up. As a matter of fact, I did show up. At least now I know why I’ve never seen Jonathan at one of those rallies. I’ve also never seen Bennett Fisher.

This year’s abysmal electoral numbers suggest RA needs to ally themselves with another group, or groups, in order to win. If I were them, I’d step down from my collective pedestal and figure out a way to mend fences with both ABC and NYC Retirees. Quite frankly, if they don’t recognize that, they are delusional.

Notes—(unedited)

I’m admitted at 7:01. Everyone says hello. Michelle Rayvid introduces herself as part of the “organizing committee.” Thanks us for attending DA. Says being a delegate is not easy job. Says this meeting is for Retiree Advocate delegates. Reminds us we ran and won election, and term is up July 1, 2027.

Asks that we introduce ourselves in chat. Shows agenda. Says Bobby Greenberg will discuss accomplishments and difficulties of last year.

Greenberg—Knew from beginning working in DA would be hard task to accomplish well. Says many are first time delegates. Difficult because people who run it want it difficult for us. Unity in charge. Some have never been called on, some called on by accident, may never be called on again.

Getting reso on floor difficult. Robert’s Rules difficult. We are a minority and it’s difficult, Majority either Unity or Unity oriented. Face that every time. Some people don’t want to go back, wonder why they are there.

Even though we didn’t win much, won one big one—no changes in health care without DA passing. Giant win that hasn’t been taken away. Was used once, with new health plan passed by DA earlier this year. We get our hands wet, see lay of land, hopefully we can find new ways of breaking through.

I would love to hear ideas on what we could do better, differently, and to make a greater difference. At RTC meetings, where we are a majority, we accomplish a lot. Before new leadership, food was different, and everyone is now heard. Opposite of what it was. You could guarantee that certain people were never heard. If we run out of time, we find ways to get people heard. Have formed committees.

We have a tremendous task ahead of us, 1.5 years at least. Need new ways to organize.

Gloria Brandman—Liaison groups. After we won, we needed system to provide support. DA not easy to navigate. UFT doesn’t use Zoom, and delegates have to listen and participate on phones. Is difficult and boring. Liaisons help delegates navigate meetings, Help people understand resolutions, send pictures. Have developed different ways of communication. Seems very effective. We still have improvements we can make.

I have What’sApp and text chat. We think structure went well, but now have to improve system. Need to rearrange groups. Some liaisons don’t want to do it. We will continue to provide outreach, whether or not people decide to join. Let’s figure out how we can improve our system.

Jonathan Halabi—Retiree Advocate’s bylaws are wrong place to start. Have to discuss what it has been. Used to put out leaflets, raise issues, generally progressive, raised issues about democracy. Would run elections, but was informal committee, dozen or so people. No one cared very much, raised important issues but didn’t really do anything about it. We are here today because leadership of our union tried to force retirees into MA. Retiree Advocate was scrambling, screaming before there were any lawsuits to help create upswell. Changed playing field.

Not just handful of progressive caucuses. Changed from small propaganda group to serious contender for power. We won. Not what had happened before. Were left with org that was just a committee. Beyond that it was a name. Didn’t have formal membership. Every decision made by organizing committee.

Even committee itself decided who would be members. Some people left. Somebody said they liked Jonathan, suggested I joined so I did. Maybe that was okay in the past does not meet needs now. Need for us to become caucus, have defined membership, elections for leadership, rules.

This is a restart. I will run through what’s in bylaws. Have sent them out, will send out again. Mission statement, says we are activists within RTC, participate in union led activities, fight for things important to members, health, pension, and ideas we started on. More democratic union, haven’t been democratic caucus, we have politics.

By laws, on screen, defined membership, 50 dollars a year dues, says “agreement not to openly oppose RA campaigns” (Jonathan doesn’t say that.)

Will have elections for organizing committee, 15 organizers altogether. Transition will be two months from now, will elect 5 organizers at a time in three stages. Will allow people to stand again if they want to.

Defining a majority as 2/3 plus one to make decisions. Amendments to by laws, participation in UFT elections will go to membership.

Says a lot of you know us, some of you think of yourselves as members, want to ask everyone to join. For first election, no time requirement to run for organizing committee. No matter what happens, RA is a force and now will become greater force with membership driven structure.

We did something tremendous and also did something really wrong by not addressing this earlier. This is our first and really big step toward righting a mistake. Very hard, but are very few orgs that can take this sort of criticism and not simply be very angry back.

Questions—

Bruce Markens—Mission statement and by laws—have concerns—want to know what feedback we will get. Is fait accompli you will go forward in two months? Are you open to serious feedback about missions and bylaws. I have serious reservations>

Halabi—We have adopted them, we the organizing committee.

Markens—What if people have serious objections?

Halabi—It is issued. There is an amendment process.

Markens—In Mission Statement, by laws, says not to openly oppose RA campaigns. I thought it was mirroring how Unity Caucus goes by, not publicly criticize things. Second, issue in terms of structure seems to give preference to existing committee. 10 of 15 will be from old committee, will serve two or three years total. Why not open all 15? 5 highest get three terms, then next get two and next get one. Why should existing members get preference? You should be aware that if you had asked other people about this we could’ve come up with better document.

Halabi—Question about opposing RA campaigns is not all we do. If you don’t want to participate, I shouldn’t be out there fighting. If someone doesn’t want to participate, but openly running against us is different. I don’t agree 1096 is a good idea. I won’t say that publicly because that is part of a major campaign RA is involved in.

We have the course of a year and a half to change.

Gloria—had a lot of long discussions, male and female together, will all change.

Joel Berger—Seeing a lot of friends, 56 years UFT member. Have supported RA for years now. Things I don’t know is structure of what RA was. Were there officers, treasurers? Oct 4 I handed Bobbie a check for more than minimum. Thought it was membership. Have we filed for 501C status? Required by state for non profit. Will we know how much money is coming in? I handle money for New Action. Someone has to keep member list.

Brandman—RA is a caucus. We didn’t have membership before. People did donate, used money for flyers, video campaign. Apologize if there was confusion. We will use Nation Builder. RTC is separate. Some are on both. Someone said no, no about 1096, Many of us in RA support it. RA is different entity from RTC.

David Garcia—I saw Jonathan when you sent out bylaws, I support what Bruce said. Many things here I’m not sure work. 15 people to organizing committee, in staggered terms, I think we should have different term lengths. US Senate did that.

Deborah Poleshuck—Glad to see that people are reorganizing RA. was surprised after election was disbanded. Many people not in prominent caucuses on Exec Board, should have voice. Glad we’re trying to involve people who’ve been committed to organization. Have been very involved in writing resolutions. Last meeting was very upsetting because union leadership didn’t call on one retiree. Have to think of organizational response to that. They’ve silenced our voice and RA’s voice. Was heartened by resolution I wrote. Are people in center who don’t like how union runs meetings. Have to capitalize on that. Went to a MORE meeting, and they’re focusing on organizing in schools. We don’t have that opportunity, but need to work with other groups so they will support our initiatives. Many people have given up on DA, I don’t think everyone is in Unity’s pocket, but we need to enlist cooperation or people will be very discouraged.

Michael Lynch—First RA delegate meeting of year. Way too late. When I first became delegate, heard 300 strong, was excited. Still am, but I think we had a whole year last year to organize, unify our voices at DA. Why haven’t we. Hope we have more meetings. My liaison no longer liaison, haven’t heard from anyone. Haven’t had chance to voice opinion, feel my voice is being silenced by RA. When will I hear about new liaison. I think minutes should be taken at RA organizing committee, votes should be taken by 300 delegates. When will I hear about new liaison and how often are we going to meet as delegates, Hope every month.

Halabi—Right about December being late. Tied up with by laws. Bullshit answer but only one I have. Can’t guarantee liaison will be taken care of. Bylaws include organizing committee minutes.

Greenberg—-Thanks Bruce Markens. If we give it a couple of months to see input for clearer….take in comments being made. Very difficult transition. Handful of people built movement, then got stuck at work, now trying to find way through it. There’s an honesty here, throwing out vulnerability. Have done the best we could. Let’s have another meeting and take this further. In every movement there is agreement and disagreement. Look at endorsement of Zohran. Worked very hard in support. Many members were against. Were they kicked out of union? No, they just didn’t show up at phone banks. Could they vote for whoever they wanted? Yes. I’m for 1096, If I were against it, I wouldn’t write letters or show up for demonstrations. I would like to see concerns added and have more perfect document.

Brandman—To do all these things will need more people to do the work. I’ve been overwhelmed. Many of us are working for RTC, having nothing to do with RA. Different types of work, though it’s related. By laws not perfect had to start with something.

Doris Wallace—Don’t think we are transparent, don’t know who people on committee are. If you want people to participate you have to let them know. Should be meeting where by laws are worked out and approved rather than start now.

Sid Kivonaski—Want to underscore what Bruce said. Was stopped cold by not openly opposing. CL at Brooklyn Tech screamed when I wouldn’t sign some Unity thing. That’s what this smacks of. Maybe it’s not what you mean, but needs to be clearer.

Laura Genovese—Thanks for meeting. Tend to agree this is late. Confusion between RTC and RA, but RA has control over RTC. They’re equated. Mission says we should be informed. Sorry Jonathan you’re against 1096, I think you have pull over RA and RTC. Not just union bosses adding copays, many of us don’t have great pensions, including former teachers. You can see videos. Lawsuits are why MA was shut down. If you’re going to say you’re against 1096 you have to let people know why. It’s against diminishing a benefit we are all owed, to fund what they messed up, or fund actives. 1096 has languished. I have nothing against people being for Mamdani, but he has not addressed it in kind and lucid way. Do we have to wait for NYHA? We need to hinder predatory insurance companies. More than a million of us depending on Medigap. Why are you against it?

Rayvid—Most of us for it.

Brandman—Questions are valid, maybe another time we can address it but not now.

Susan Epstein—Want to clarify organizing committee and how this means 5 leave and ten stay. Are there elections every year for five new members?

Halabi—Transition getting there, but after a year and a half will be five people every year for three year term.

Eileen McDonald—Not interested in signing that pledge saying I won’t say anything against RA. Silencing me. Not democratic. 300 delegates were elected and not utilized except to vote at DA, and nothing more. That small number wrote a mission statement and by laws with no input from elected delegates. That is big problem. Not enough.

Mimi McDermott—Reacted same way. Relationship between RA and RTC is confusing. All RA leadership is in RTC leadership. Hard to see where one stops and the other begins. Agree with everyone who has spoken on how bylaws were drawn up.

Peter Cherr—Regardless of how by laws were brought up, if RA comes up with social or political positions, if I agree, I am not allowed to go to protests, write letters or speak out. I was not for Mamdani, was called Islamophobe. Like Unity, you shouldn’t go against something. Says I cannot in my own personal time go against RA.

Greenberg—Says nothing of the sort.

Cherr—It does.

Greenberg—If it says that, I would leave.

Cherr—Actually says you cannot go against.

Greenberg—I don’t see that. Should be clear and calm. This is not Unity. Has to be a consensus of people in a movement, or is no cohesiveness. We can fall apart on words. What we’re moving toward is a more open, transparent organization. Perfect org in our imagination in the future is impossible. Can’t say anything you want to say or do is fine. Moving toward more democratic. Why can’t we say I work with them I’ll walk this picket line. Can’t say I can’t work with you. Certain kind of honesty we need with each other in order to move ahead.

Brandman—Hearing what I’m hearing, to openly not oppose RA campaign. Only campaigns will be approved by leadership committee or membership. I don’t think there’s any problem of not sharing what people might write with misinformation and lies. but most things that hasn’t happened with.

John Breitbart—Tried to copy chat to look at comments, host hasn’t allowed it to be copied. Would like access to it.

Brandman—Wouldn’t everyone have to agree to it?

Breitbart—Would be nice if discussed openly. Hats off to organizing committee. If you are just getting ready to put membership on nation builder, why did they not discuss the process and make concrete decision to close membership from input. Strikes me as backwards and undemocratic. Better to us nation builder to ask for feedback. Maybe there needs to be more openness.

Marc Kagan—Should salute organizing committee for getting us into this position and salute for changing structure that no longer works. Heard people who think they are wrong, should not be adopted tonight. I think that’s correct. Changes and more input should happen now. We should sit down in a month and either adopt as they are or vote on alternatives. More unifying than saying here’s this language, we hear you, whatever that means

Brandman—Do you mean everyone or members? No one is member right now.

Kagan—People you’ve invited to this call are de facto members until by laws are adopted.

Susan ?—Heard Bennett ask for help, gave Robert’s Rules simplified, brought to last meeting, have heard nothing. Feel lost here, not good on internet, should be distributed here. Wrote a lot, what happened to it. Give me a space to be involved in this. Can I make a contribution? Where is my work?

Greg Di Stefano—Thanks John and Marc, good points, we have to come to a consensus. There was a committee. These people volunteered their time, worked hard, part of the 13, doesn’t mean you can’t disagree, but you can’t attack RA, and that’s what’s happened. Someone said someone wasn’t put on because of the attacks. Difference between disagreement and attacks.

Halabi—No time for breakout rooms. Have a lot to think about and get back to you with.

DI Stefano—Next DA Dec 10 RTC Dec 16. Have been instrumental in improving Tier 6, and pressure exerted by our chapter, will be rally in Albany March 8, should put that on our calendars to help in service.

Brandman—Thought this was very useful. Not going to have breakout rooms, you can send email. Important to have strong caucus, Important for retirees to unite against Unity. We hear you delegates. Hard to keep RA and RTC separate. Important to hear positive and negative. Made mistakes, did best we could do.

Halabi—Will send out mission statement and by laws.

Rayvid—want to improve and make positive changes.

Halabi—At last DA, Unity tried to bring resolution on how some chapters, meaning us, could use internet, and we defeated it.

People say goodnight, 8:26