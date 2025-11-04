Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
12h

Arthur as you say, RA ran o the promise of protecting our retiree healthcare. They have failed miserably. The 300 delegates are chop liver. We aren’t informed, asked our opinions ( except for a resolution vote here or there that has been doctored) or given a seat at their table. Currently this happened with the open exec board seat. I also read there are delegate seats open? Why haven’t they been filled ASAP? Transparency is not where those in leadership abide, like our UNITY brothers and sisters. And lest we retirees forget, our RTC election would not have been won but for the endorsement of Marianne and the social media presence she gave to people who now badmouth her and shun her. The prospects of winning the next election don’t look good unless there is a change in our leadership. You have been a light in the darkness as you continue to write and inform against the odds. Thank you.

Keith Firestone
11h

We will see about other issues but we agree on 1096 and that, as I see it, is the most concerning and important issue for the RTC: protecting the health care for retirees and their dependents.

