I work a few days a week, and Unity charges me double dues. I’ve spent hours trying to comply with the SHIP requirements to get a hundred and five bucks back in Mulgrew Tax refunds. I see my brother and sister unionists nervous about a new health plan that our leadership has not even seen fit to let them read. Some of us were elected to oppose the machinations of Unity, but few of us actually speak out against them, even though we were elected specifically to do so.

I’m really disappointed in the behavior of my friends at Retiree Advocate. We were elected in a clear mandate, yet they rapidly devolved into old, learned, and plainly failed behaviors. There are clear reasons why UFT opposition slates have failed for decades, and Retiree Advocate has, incredibly, managed to learn virtually none of them.

I was a part of their victory. I loudly and repeatedly sung their praises over the campaign. I was gobstruck to learn, fairly quickly after the campaign wrapped up, that I was not, in fact, part of Retiree Advocate (RA). Though I was tapped to run as an officer, that was just a thing they deemed convenient at the time. Retiree Advocate was, and is, a group of 12, one of whom has now passed away.

To their credit, they’ve improved the meetings. Honestly, it’d have been tough not to. Tom Murphy’s meetings had no motions, no voting, and no semblance of democracy. People can now talk at meetings, and vote. That’s important. In other ways, there’s been no progress at all.

There were signs, and I failed to read them at first. Right after we won, we were invited to 52 Broadway. A big order of business was the official retiree Facebook page. I’m pretty active on social media, moreso by far than anyone in RA, yet I was not chosen to be in the group that negotiated our acquisition of the page.

Evidently, I was too extreme for them. From day one, they wanted to make nice with Unity, a plainly futile pursuit. Rather than demand the page be turned over immediately, RA chose to not only wait for months, but also allow the Unity person who controlled the page to keep it, with 6,000 subscribers. With their new page, they’d quickly catch up, they assured me. (After a full year, there are fewer than half what we should’ve started with.)

You won’t find my writing on that page. It’s prohibited. For some reason, actual member writing is just as unwelcome to Retiree Advocate as it is to Unity. It’s pretty sad. Personally, I thought writing was how I’d primarily participate in the Retired Teacher Chapter, or RTC. Chapter leader Bennett Fischer personally assured me we’d put out a newsletter, and that I could edit and contribute.

Not only did that never happen, but the one and only time I sent Bennett a piece for publication, he sat on it for so long that I needed to update it. Then he sat on it more, until it became utterly irrelevant. While that was disappointing, this was not really about me. Ultimately, it’s about the remarkable failure of Retiree Advocate to utilize social media, a vehicle by which they could’ve sidestepped the Unity Caucus.

Sure, they sometimes send a little newsletter to the 300 people who ran and won as delegates, the ones to whom they offered no input whatsoever when deciding to align with ARISE. There were advantages in ARISE. After all, MORE has hundreds of members that weren’t in Retiree Advocate, and more social media outreach than either RA or New Action, the caucus that founded RA.

Honestly, though, with 3,000 subscribers (and often substantially more readers), I do better by myself. I reach well more people than they do, and publish far more frequently. Social media is key for an emerging movement. RA has not only failed to utilize it, but also to align themselves with those of us who do.

Who knows how to use social media? Well, ABC does. With tens of thousands of Substack subscribers, members and allies who use social media in creative ways that reach far more people than, say, I do, several prolific writers, and a massive email list, we are an actual threat to Unity. Make no mistake, that’s why it’s us up there being trashed in presentations by Unity trustees, the ones who play fast and loose with elections, even as Bennett Fischer goes to Florida and tells people how great they are.

The failure, and let’s face it, blatant inability to use social media effectively, has sorely limited RA. An even worse error, though, has been their failure to build and/ or retain alliances. After toppling a veritable behemoth, RA seemed to look at themselves and say, “We did this.” That is why, of course, they still haven’t seen fit to grant a vote to anyone not in their hopelessly small, self-selected circle.

The day after we saw the election results last Spring, I saw that Unity had won retirees, albeit by a small margin. Alarm bells went off in my head. I reached out to two of the men who, for my money, control RA. We need to mend fences, I said. Neither has reached back to me. They don’t need me, evidently, and they don’t need ABC either.

That, in itself, is an unforced error. Considering the fact ABC outpolled ARISE retirees by a factor of three to one, it’s a fatal error. In the last election cycle, RA ran on a platform dominated by protecting Medicare for retirees. Make no mistake, that’s how we won. There were other items on the platform, but they were not stressed during the campaign, and they were not at all relevant to our victory.

A key alignment was with Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Public Retirees. Without them, not only would we have lost the election, but we’d also have lost Medicare. And let’s be clear—without them, we, or RA, is not going to be re-elected. Let’s be even clearer—for us, an NYC Retiree endorsement is more important than a Mamdani endorsement.

There are several reasons for that. A large one is this—I’m not at all sure that our RTC constituency, the one that elected us, supports Mamdani. The best reason for that is his failure to support 1096, which we overwhelmingly voted to support. Like Unity, he claims to oppose Medicare Advantage. (While I personally believe him more than I believe Unity, which is not saying much, that’s no reason not to need this etched in law.)

I’m fairly certain Mamdani calculated that union support would be more important to him than that of NYC Retirees. Unlike RA, Mamdani is skilled in both social media and forming alliances.

Where is RA in this? They’re out marching for Mamdani, and sending Unity-approved messages to recruit people to campaign for him. A big problem, though, is that they didn’t bother to survey members, you know, the people they ostensibly represent, whether or not they wanted this.

Personally, I’d have voted for Mamdani. I’m not afraid of him. I trust neither Cuomo nor Sliwa to keep promises to protect Medicare for us, let alone support our members. But I’m one person. Does my voice represent the RTC? Given the volume of hate mail I receive when I say good things about Mamdani, I very much doubt it. Even Unity’s feeble attempt at outreach, according to Mulgrew, suggested RTC did not support Mamdani.

I will continue to reach out to RA. Here and now, I have to say I’m not optimistic at all. I think they’re happy sitting in their walled-off office at 52 Broadway. I think they feel important. I think they enjoy going out and marching for every one of their personal causes.

But the 2-4 men in a room who, for my money, control RA? I haven’t seen their asses at a single 1096 rally. At RTC Executive Board, they blocked my efforts not only to file an amicus brief in Bentkowski, but also to promote 1096.

After the union election, I wrote a letter to City Council in support of 1096. I wrote that we needed protection not only from money-grubbing politicians, but also from our own union leaders. RA cut the part about our needing protection from our union leaders before putting out the letter.

I found that remarkable. The fact is, we were elected specifically to protect RTC members from our union leaders. After all this time, RA still hasn’t learned how futile it is to make nice with Unity.

I will offer RA further opportunity to work with ABC. I’ll bet dimes to dollars they turn me down flat. After all, why fret over the future when you can simply gaze into a magic mirror, labeling yourself the fairest of them all?