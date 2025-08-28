This is where we are right now. We’re depending on the folks who sold us out to protect us. It’s an egregious error, but much of it is our own fault. After all, we re-elected Unity, and we’re stuck with them for at least another three years.

You may know that the health plan for in-service members and non-Medicare eligible retirees is about to change. This change was negotiated years ago, a by-product of Unity dumping retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan. Unity, of course, planned to change the law, and give us the opportunity to retain real Medicare. All we’d have to do, on our fixed incomes, was pay another premium on top of the pharmacy premium they already charge us.

Unity, conveniently, announced this pending change the first business day after the election. That speaks volumes.

Still, we also lost the RTC chapter votes this year. There are reasons for that. One, of course, was Unity’s phony-baloney offer to refund 105 bucks of the co-pays they saddled us with, on top of the premiums we already pay. Remember that when they get up and give speeches about our being “premium-free.” Also remember that other city unions, like DC37, don’t pay that premium.

RTC leadership was elected to protect Medicare, and has lost its way. They’ve set up a committee to support other unions, but when we demonstrate to protect 1096, they’re nowhere to be found. When we demonstrate against Mulgrew’s arbitrary and capricious firings of those who dare disagree with him, they’re occupied elsewhere.

This is essentially because RTC leadership is Retiree Advocate (RA), a group of 11 or 12 who appear to take only their own counsel. When I ran with them, I pushed them relentlessly and somehow believed I was part of it. Once we won, I was in for a rude awakening. Their clique runs the small RTC office and answers calls and such. I think they like it there, but have little to no understanding of what staying there will entail.

I’d hoped to write for RTC, and send actual information to members. However, that was just pre-election talk from RA. Once we won, it was no longer a priority. RTC leadership decided to make nice with Unity. Instead of insisting we take over the official RTC Facebook group, they surrendered it, and its thousands of followers, to Unity. In over a year, we’ve got fewer than half the followers with whom we ought to have began.

I told the RTC Executive Board we needed to file an amicus brief in Bentkowski, which allows the city to dump us into Medicare Advantage. The same RA member who said we’d catch up the Facebook page in no time immediately shouted no. Instead, the RA folks decided they’d present the idea to the UFT Executive Board. This was an absurd notion, as Unity would’ve shot it down in a flash. As it happens, they failed to do even that.

After we overwhelmingly passed a resolution to support Intro 1096, which would not only protect Medicare but also eliminate Medicare co-pays, I brought a plan to do an online petition drive. This was “tabled” by the RA member who happened to be running the meeting. When I tried to speak I was told it was not my turn. I wrote in the Zoom comment board that we were making an egregious error. Furthermore, we’ve never corrected it.

I believe they did these things because I had aligned with my friends in ABC and was not on their ARISE ticket. This is petty, but more importantly, it’s counter-productive. By failing to battle for our rights, we let down those who supported us. It’s no wonder Unity eked out a small victory among retirees.

Immediately after the UFT election, I reached out to several of the RA leaders. Though both are active on social media, I’ve heard back from neither. I’ve heard from one who wants to meet in a larger group, and I’ll do that if it ever comes up. I continue, though, to be disappointed.

When I wrote about the outlandish demands Unity requires in order for SHIP to refund 105 bucks in premiums, an RA member wrote a long defense of the process in the comments. The member claimed it was the same process of 15 of 16 things, or something like that, but that’s absolutely wrong. I’ve used SHIP multiple times, and aside from the form, I’ve never sent more than two easy to acquire supporting documents.

This person took my piece as an attack on staffers who work for SHIP, but it wasn’t. I don’t remotely believe those people make the rules. Mulgrew is a control freak, and nothing happens without his okay. The co-pay refund is nothing more than a campaign stunt, and they’ve made it so convoluted it’s hardly worth doing.

RTC should be taking a stand for members. We should be demanding Unity dispense with redundant and unnecessary paperwork. This is the same crap we protest when the DOE demands it. When we support those who inflict this upon us, we’re just like toadies of the awful principal who makes insane demands on teachers.

Taking Unity’s side, again, is a recipe for losing the next RTC election. We need to stand up and insist they fix the process. Instead, we’re supporting Unity, as it rains empty promises upon us.

Now, they’re having a meeting of the phony-baloney rubber-stamp health committee, the one they established while paying lip service to opposing Medicare Advantage at the Delegate Assembly—if they really wanted to help us, they’d work FOR 1096 instead of AGAINST it. Unity will assure everyone that, somehow, despite the rampant inflation that’s occured over the years since they agreed to cut health costs by 10%, the new program will be as good or better than what they’re surrendering.

Given Unity’s abysmal negotiations with everyone except Retiree Advocate, I don’t believe it for a minute.

We need to stand up to their nonsense, but that’s not enough. We need to get back to what we were elected for. A friend of mine, upon reading the most recent missive from our Chapter Leader, canceling today’s meeting, had this to say:

My takeaway from Bennett's email is that he and RA are veering far off-course. Voters handed RA a mandate to protect Medicare. It's fine and important to work on all the other things that Bennett mentioned in his email (some more than others), but the priority should always be protecting Medicare and effectively communicating what is being done to protect it-- and how RTC members can join the fight and get others (including in-service members) involved. RA's first year in office was overall a failure in communication, collaboration, strategy and action; and the retiree vote in the 2025 general election was a response to RA's failure. I don't see any glint of an effective strategy, or even a desire, to reflect and regroup from that crushing defeat. Instead, RA seems intent on continuing to do their own thing in their own way, with the lazy and self-indulgent expectation that everyone else will eventually fall in line. That's already a proven losing strategy.

I’m afraid I couldn’t agree more. This is very disturbing, but we still have time to fix this. I can envision a cooperative RA/ ABC slate next go around. Given we drew a whole lot more votes than ARISE did, you’d think they’d be eager to pursue it. However, aside from two stray ARISE/ RA members reaching out, I’ve seen no evidence to support that notion.

Again, we have time. But now is the time for us to stop wasting it.

NOTE—Since I wrote this, the proposed health plan has been agreed upon by the committee. UFT says it’s all flowers and unicorns, but that’s the same thing they said about the contract that enabled Medicare Advantage, and MA itself. The devil, as always, is in the details.