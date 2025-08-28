Union Matters

Union Matters

Keith Firestone
1h
1h

I agree. RA was voted on one issue: Preserving health care for retirees.

The RTC and its officers represent 70,000 retirees and in a real sense their dependents. They are depending on the RTC to preserve their health care.

As a one of those dependents I am imploring the RTC to represent its constituents on health care (including SHIP) not the Unity hierarchy, not the bureaucracy: but its constituents.

Retiree
5h
5h

We’ve been screaming exactly this since even before Bennett was elected. Bennett’s allegiance was questioned long before he was even the candidate. He spoke of not wanting to lose his little patronage position during a small zoom meeting over three years ago and some of us took note of that very revealing statement. Then there is the guy who appears to really run the show behind the scenes over there. He appears to be more interested in protesting for social justice issues than actually standing up for something concrete that would improve the quality of life for retirees. (Such as working to get 1096 passed) And as they say, not for nothing, Marianne Pizzitola put Bennett and company on the map. Her support handed him the election. Retiree Advocate in their unending hubris has set our brilliant warrior aside. Perhaps next time around Retiree Advocate can take a hike and ABC will get solid appropriate candidates that stand on their own merit. Let’s try this without the former Unity people with divisive back stories that are inherently problematic during an election campaign.

