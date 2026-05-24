Union Matters

Union Matters

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Jessica Kerr's avatar
Jessica Kerr
14h

Arthur , You've said it all , just as it is. Sadly. Wish that you were Prez of the UFT or or RTC!! I hope we can fight this and win. At least we have Marianne on our side. She is doing for us, what our UFT should be doing for all of us, especially we who are Retired.!!!

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
14h

great column as usual....however, I'm surprised that you are surprised that Bennett Fischer didn't bring up the co-pay resolution. he's become a mulgrew apologist and defender. he's even said our medicare/medicare advantage issue and fight is over and it is time to put our energies into other causes.

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