Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
4h

Wow! I agree with all the ideas presented. Thank you, Arthur, for presenting these as well as your comments. Making fun of old people? Really? What grade are these people in? I wonder if they taught their students to do that? So sad.

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