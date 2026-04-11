Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
1h

Your article was forthright and honest. It's time for RA to grow a pair and support our best interests. You let them know the plan. We will proceed with or without them. Maybe they can explain their opposition to supporting 1096. Right now this is the most important issue. Thank you, Arthur, for setting the table on this. Let's see if they are really in retirees' corner.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
3h

I keep hearing from an RA member that we need to work together. Well? Will they? Healthcare is our primary issue for EVERY retiree. We won because Marianne worked in conjunction with us. She filed the lawsuits that have saved OUR Medicare so far. RA did not want to file an amicus. That’s passé now. But we ALL can do our part to lobby for the new bills that will enshrine what we have, protect our current health plan and get rid of the copays. Please sign the petition if you haven’t. https://stopchargingretirees.org/ Let’s turn that corner or we are surly going to be sunk by UNITY leadership. I agree with Arthur, other issues are important. Folks can help to fight those battles to support our inservice members including our paraprofessionals , labor issues at other unions , national issues etc. BUT within the RTC WE all need our healthcare. That is our main focus. Retirees unite so we can carry on and send our Union that message loud and clear.

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