I was surprised by some things I heard at our meeting today. People seemed to wonder:

Why don’t things come up at the DA?

It was posed as a big mystery. Does Unity respect us? Well of course they don’t. Otherwise, they’d have done something about the UFT District Representative who propagated ageist memes at the DA. Perhaps I spoke too soon, In fact, they did do something about it. They applauded the guy.

It’s pretty simple, though. Unity decides whether or not our resolutions are harmless. If they’re harmless, what do they care? Will they interfere with Mulgrew’s schemes and plans? Will they get in the way of his pretending to support us as he goes out of his way to do the opposite?

For example, there is an outstanding resolution we have about co-pays. At the request of Norm Scott, I wrote the first draft of that resolution. I had no idea it was set to go to the DA. As written, it will hold little appeal for people paying much higher co-pays than we do. And Unity virulently opposed it as presented. No doubt they’re all texting one another, receiving instructions from LeRoy or someone how to vote and what to say.

The DA is a scripted event. If our resolutions can be worked into the script, that’s fine. For example, we had a watered-down version of the health care resolution ABC’s Daniel Alicea proposed. Alicea wanted rank and file to vote on health care changes, but we put it forth that the DA would. This gives Unity much more leverage, and was an egregious error on our part. Still, it was then harmless. It gave Unity the chance to pretend to support us.

LeRoy Barr got up, spoke strongly in support, and added that he wanted a permanent health care committee. Surely this committee will be dominated by Unity and will do Whatever They Are Told, unless we vote the bastards out next month. So if Mulgrew decides to commit yet another health atrocity, they’ll raise their hands, vote for it, and label it democratic even if the overwhelming majority of members oppose it.

While we’re on democracy, Bennett likened the UFT endorsement process to a C30. If you’re not a chapter leader, or never have been one, you’re probably unfamiliar. This is the process with which we help select principals and assistant principals.

At a C30, we make a list of questions, and ask all candidates the same ones, with no follow up. But the UFT process seems worse, as the questions seem pre-written. We are not allowed to ask about 1096, and you can bet your bottom dollar that every City Council candidate we endorsed last month opposes it, and will continue to do so until and unless ABC wins next month.

As for the proposal to oppose Trump’s actions, I’m certain Unity deemed that harmless, and that’s the only reason they supported it. Had they opposed it, it would never come up for a vote at the DA.

That is, it would never come up for a vote unless we modified it to make it harmless. That’s what we did with our resolution on the re-amortization we re-wrote to Unity’s specifications. Bennett called it an improvement, but I argued, at some length, that our actions rendered our resolution meaningless. Like Bennett, I’m confident the trustees are withholding support at this time. But because the resolution specifies that, they may change their minds at any other time, and I’ve seen nothing, anywhere, to contradict that.

I don’t recall a “friendly amendment” being added to a resolution, ever, if we hadn’t voted on it. That happened today. I had no objection to it, but I’ve never seen that at the many DAs I’ve attended.

I’m adding Leo Casey’s name to his comments below. Leo made an interesting statement, saying it’s about time we addressed Trump and his cuts, and to me at least, appeared to imply that we’ve wasted a lot of time doing, well, everything else we’ve done. I can only assume this refers to our number one priority, which is health care and the total lack of support, beyond lip service, that we’ve received from the Unity Caucus. (I’ve heard Bennett address the issues that concerned Leo in the past, though.)

Despite the fact that this was so vital (and nothing else was), Leo demanded we spend our time debating every single mayoral candidate before entertaining the motion from a member who wanted us to support one. Another member, probably Unity, demanded sources for the things the member was saying. In fact, we never get such detail from Unity. They tell us vote for Dermot Smyth, he’s a great guy, and who cares if he’ll oppose 1096, which we’re allowed neither to mention nor ask about?

They did the same thing when I asked us to get behind 1096. What does it say, they asked. It says, in fact, pretty much word for word what it says in the resolution. I don’t recall whether or not I got to mention that. (I do recall, though, that when I brought it to the RTC Executive Board, rather than take action, or follow up on ideas I brought in, they tabled it.)

Despite all that, this was a very open meeting. Anyone who wished to speak got an opportunity to do so. There was one speaker from UFT. She was thoughtful, reasonable, and succinct. Unlike the Unity speakers from last month, she harbored no agenda other than inform us. Unlike last month, she did not waste our time or attempt to hijack our meeting.

She treated us with respect. Unity does not. They have their agenda, and whether or not it helps retirees, or in-service members, is of no consequence. Mulgrew says it’s “silly season.” I thought he was making a sideways swat at his opposition. Maybe it’s silly, though, because during election time, he has to really pretend he cares about members, instead of simply perpetuating and preserving the Unity Caucus and his Imperial Presidency.

Notes—unedited

Bennett Fischer, RTC chapter leader—1:02—Welcomes us. National—Can all see what’s going on, Trump, Musk slash and burn our rights, labor, education, Medicare, Social Security. Has already touched SS. Removed collective bargaining of fed employees, turned over data to billionaires, it’s a cut. It will have bad effect, invasion of our privacy. We are less safe and secure.

Have to wait days for callback from Social Security, Told questions had to be answered in person, but offices were closed. Commerce sec said his mom in law wouldn’t worry if she lost a check. Musk called SS a Ponzi scheme, can’t count on govt. can count on each other, union labor, NY is union town

Must stand up to Trump for communities and democracy, members join labor solidarity proj, UFT following our lead w new committee, Have joined rallies and picket lines, will keep growing, Brought hundreds to hands off, will collaborate with UFT and bring hundreds to Mayday rally, please participate.

May 6, Fix Tier 6 actions in 5 boroughs near offices.

Election year NYC—UFT screening committees vetting city council. Placed RCT members on committees, not allowed to ask questions about 1096 and other issues. Stick to pre-written script, similar to C30 process. All questions pre-written. Need retirees higher up in screening process. Hope to work on.

Told UFT will have mayoral town hall, hope sooner rather than later, June primaries. Whoever wins Dem primary likely to win in November. Need ranked choice voting strategy. Need to endorse and rank 5, and not endorse anyone else. Need to not rank some.

In 2021, were 13 candidates, and 8 rounds of voting. UFT endorsed candidate spurious scandal, was eliminated early, ended up with Adams. cut ed, had own scandals, still trying to for Med Advantage. Need to make sure bullying sociopath like Cuomo don’t get anywhere near.

Encourage everyone to vote in UFT election. Slate or individual candidates, NY Teacher has election section, and lit handed to you when you came in. Educate yourself. Fortunate to be retirees in UFT, others have orgs, but we remain in UFT. Not part of bargaining unit, but still have voice in union. One of few that can vote.

Most voting by US mail. out May 1, due May 29. Will be voting at UFT borough offices and some UFT events. General Election Services. Will be drop off at next meeting.

Union elections healthy part of union democracy. Not here to campaign, not my role, but there will be debate, hyperbolic, hyper-partisan, personal, but rather have it than not. Don’t want to see the “othering” of opponents. Seen people characterized as evil agents of outside forces. Seen it in vile articles NY Post. Seen it in resolution about voter interference. In official union communications.

We are a diverse complex, multi faceted group, wear many hats, not only UFT. Affiliate with churches, mosques synagogues, political parties, support retiree groups, but that doesn’t make us other. Cannot let politics divide us. Every person running is UFT member in good standing, should be lauded for activism.

Let’s have our disagreements but let’s not make each other the enemy. Let’s not demonize and dehumanize. Have real enemies, Trump Doge, McMahon, charter lobbyists. Should not be creating enemies in UFT, that’s wrong.

Florida—had experience of traveling to FL to meet members w Mulgrew and Sorkin. Wasn’t going to ever go, but daughter says okay if I go with UFT. First time to meet FL section leaders. Very dedicated. Met in Boca and Tampa. UFT has office space and Si Beagle classes there. Heard stories about teaching in FL.

Met in union hall. Members have same questions we have here. Want Medicare and pensions protected, want to receive services. Special concerns—health coverage for pre-Medicare retirees not as good there as it is here. Fewer providers. Union engaged in process of finding new providers, searching for new contract. We must ensure negotiations provide better coverage.

Saw Lynne put up list of bills they want to pass. She’s using RTC lobbying to fight against. Bills to curb free speech, ban books, imperil unions. Give shout out to Lynne and RTC action teams out there doing incredibly hard work.

Last month things went off course, agenda not adhered to, agreements not kept, some things were clarified, but others even more confusing. Some presenters were overly offensive, members overly frustrated. Like Rashoman, different perspectives. Was happy we could extend and vote on resolution. glad we could get version, improved version next day. disappointed didn’t come to full vote, felt we were stiffed. Confident they are withholding support. An affirmation by trustees and Mulgrew at FL meetings. Have to hold leadership to their words.

TRS paper, resolved for better, thanks trustees. Did a good job. Electronic statement came from NYC, not TRS. Good you brought it up and made it issue. Good on trustees for arranging you can request paper. We made test calls.

Upcoming events. Save date—May 23 RTC luncheon. In Shanker Hall. Watch email.

Concludes 1:30.

Questions—

Q—Got paper statement. How often do I renew?

A—Think it’s annual.

Q—inaudible—Chapter passed reso on co-pays. thought it would be heard. Has been months, not on DA agenda, has there been discussion”

A—Have pointed out to Mulgrew it’s out there. Someone has to be called on. Not on agenda yet. Will reach out.

Q—Request RTC—doesn’t have proper respect, shoved aside at RA, you’re ignored. have to be respected. What can we do?

A—I’m not sure, but I agree DA can be scripted. Sometimes used to shut out voices rather than listen. IN favor of structure being re-jiggered. Would like more voice. Not about to get torch and pitchfork and demand, but I don’t know what to say. Should make resolution.

Q—Hoping you could explain about signups for labor action and mailing list.

A—two signups outside. One for mailing list outside of official UFT, and signup for labor solidarity project. Have to respond quickly to things, the more who sign the more will show up.

Q—Many people get a lot of email and might miss it. Maybe there could be a code. All our emails can be listed as favorites so we make sure.

A—Make sure you look for them.

Point of info—If you join, you can set it as digest.

Q—TRS statements, two people want to know if you can request online?

A—You have to call.

Leo Casey—Glad to see you finally mentioned DC, been through meetings, first time it was mentioned, wondering when we’ll use meeting to discuss how we mobilize to fight critical fight. Last meeting talked about a manufactured crisis while we have a real fight when they go over medicare and SS, should be focus, should have entire meeting to support AFT.

A—Excellent agenda idea.

Q—Need to get our voice in agenda for DA, Bennett made joke, no pitchforks, but know your audience. One thing that got a lot of support was Medicare. Would affect them. Consider if we want a resolution, think of things that will affect entire rank and file.

Deirdre McFadden—UFT honors website—When members passed, we’d tell NYSUT and they had a death notice. Created obit section, but things changed at covid. Created website to pay tribute to those who died. When pandemic ended, had lasting usefulness. Decided with tweaks could continue.under news. We pay homage. You can fill out a form.

Mention site to loved ones. Will assign NY Teacher reporter to interview family and colleagues. We include photos. Get more engagement and response to that than almost anything else on site. Comments are welcome.

Q—Is UFT Honors only for teachers, or also paras? Is it searchable?

Deirdre—Any UFT member, any title. If you became CSA, though, we don’t include. Only exclusion, and yes you may search.

Motions—

Sonia—retired three months—resolution to endorse Zohran Mandani for mayor—working class NY crushed by costs, 50% struggling basic needs, most are tenants, rent driving people out, NY live under fear of being stabbed, shot, crime, substance abuse, poverty plague city, child care second biggest expense, mothers can’t work, grocery prices rising, public schools underfunded, programs for mental health, learning, closed or reduced—Only candidate to improve life for working people, should rank him number one. Only real socialist candidate that can change or improve standards.

Point of order—Marvin Reeskin—We have a standard process for endorsement. Does not start in any local chapter or committee. Out of order to ask us to fly in face of procedures.

Bennett—Says RTC should propose. No chapter makes endorsement, but why can’t we recommend. For today, or next month? 2/3 vote.

Point of order, Leo Casey—Have heard from no other mayoral candidate. Should a number of people be ranked. Ask chair to rule out of order unless we discuss all candidates.

Bennett—Now we will vote, not debate, to put this on agenda for today. If it is, then we can debate. Requires 2/3 vote for agenda today.

?—Before we vote, don’t we have to debate?

Bennett—Debate will come if it’s on agenda.

?—We need to debate it first.

Bennett—Dilatory point of order. Had someone make point against motion, want to move on and vote.

Point of info—Question to writer—Where does info come from? Sounds like opinion.

Bennett—out of order. Dilatory.

?—Where’s the info coming from? Usually writer can cite where info comes from.

Question called.

room y 58 n 125 y 409 n 683 37% motion fails.

Special order of business—

Peter Casonave—First meeting, was bored, respect there are procedures, where do I learn procedures, Roberts Rules?

A—Generally adhering. Write me and I’ll discuss it.

Resolution—to oppose Trump’s cuts to programs affecting retirees. SS, Medicaid, Medicare

Michael Shulman—You have two former academic VPs, I was one, am now vice chair of RTC. Trump made major cuts to programs, ed, health, veterans, and acted with DOGE fired 25K fed workers, and whereas retirees rely on critical services, RTC strongly opposes the cuts. RTC will educate members and public on website, social media, and NY Teachers, will take action, will bring to DA.

Nina Tribble—amendment—AFT and NYSUT involved. Would like something that we can work with them. Can we add? Don’t know who wrote this.

Point of info—resolution says we will bring reso to UFT. Once we pass it, we can propose to UFT that includes collaboration.

Bennett—waiting for language.

Call question we vote as it stands. Amendment is fine, it will happen, not necessary now.

Bennett—asks LeRoy Barr to read.

Barr—accepted is as friendly amendment—someone rose to call question and then debated. Question not called, was request to put it in writing. Vote is for reso with friendly amendment on it (we have not heard the amendment)

Resolved will support and join work of AFT and NYSUT to oppose attacks.

Resolution plus resolved.

Q—Friendly amendment, easy to implement…

Bennett—out of order.

Point of order—Friendly amendment accepted by maker of motion, not required for voting.

Bennett—accepts amendment. Debate resolution.

Another resolution, about readability of words.

Bennett—debating resolution as amended.

Ken Weiner—I know what fascism is. Trump is a nazi. Says it, proud of it. Now cutting our benefits we worked for. Primarily racist, sexist, so I support amendment, vital that union stand up immediately, united, must join other trades too. They want to destroy unionism. We know what’s next. History has told us. Trump is incompetent nazi, what are we gonna do? I’m voting for this resolution. Stop them before they stop us.

James Duncan—calls question.

room y 179 n 6 online y 923 n 96 98% question is called.

Resolution

room y 179 n 1 online y 957 n 88 passes 98%

Good and welfare—open mike

Judith Ackerman—rally for Mamiya Jamal—spend most of his life unfairly behind bars.

Leona Ackerman—left postcards concert for Cecelia Chorus. Carnegie Hall.

Joe Sicilian—Explain how resolution will go to DA, who will own it, hope we don’t have to debate again.

Bennett—will bring to next DA. Owned by all of us.

Doreen Krinigan—process to DA. Get paperwork out in time to have better chance. As far as respect, districts always sat together. Respect here, we don’t have it. Same as DA. Need to give respect to get respect.

Carolyn Sodin—Respect for teachers, disbanding of national position of Dept of Ed. and what it means. Many states have limited views on ed. and rights, will have no supervision or regulation, Can’t see how people let it happen. We have to fight this disbanding and collapse.

Herb Michael—Please come May 1 for Mayday. Central Labor Council and UFT endorse it and we should be there en masse fighting against cuts. Waiting to hear from LeRoy if we will have t-shirts and hats. Was assured I wouldn’t get individual one that we would have hats. Will be more oppression if we don’t resist.

Norm Scott—During discussion, people don’t get ranked choice. Might be useful to have explanation. If you are in favor of candidate, and you vote person first, if that person drops, second would get votes. You might choose someone else who didn;t have much chance, so we should understand.

Margaret Negrelli—SS office, week and a half ago, found I wasn’t withholding, called, and had option for them to call back. Called me hour and a half later, filled out form on phone, received next day. Also needed new card, made appointment, got card three days later.

Scott Henstrand—Ranked voting Working family party endorsed four candidates. Language calling people subhuman not helpful when organizing. Upstate, many people see no one changed their lives. Must be material ways so they see someone is there. Demonizing leads to violence.

Bennett—No place for demonization.

Susan Herzog—Spirit of reso that did not pass for one person—maybe chapter should invite candidates to address us at next meeting. Marianne got six to come. Would be great.

Bennett—All that requires is invitation. Will see.

Debbie Polshak—Problem at DA, president’s report too long, Mulgrew says things people don’t understand, or think is untrue, for example 1096. Already code to protect health care. Union leadership tried to remove, Mulgrew says related to Taylor Law, many don’t think that’s true. Even Dem and GOP have time for people to answer questions and address disagreements. We should have a chance to respond for five or ten minutes.

People want place and time for May 1st demonstration. Foley Square, 5 PM May 1st.

Can people online do something if they have unaddressed issues?

Can forward to retirees@uft.org

Gloria Brandman—Important resolution—will bring it to DA, follow rules, be civil, but for some reason only one of our resolutions has been presented. President decides who gets called on. We need everyone to do their best. Building our own email list, Bennett writes reports, but they get cut or censored. Please use QR code and add email. Are also signup sheets.

Move to adjourn 2:52.

Meeting adjourned 2:53.