Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
5h

I virtually attended the meeting. I don't undertand why Mulgrew was there. Other than his subtle message of, "Don't Disagree with me," what was his point...did I miss it or was that it? Why does he need to come to the meetings at all anyway? And why does the resolutions part of the meeting start at 2:40 when it adjourns at 3PM? I guess they really don't want us to accomplish anything. Thank you for your perseverence, Arthur. I don't know how you do it.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Charney Greenberg's avatar
Charney Greenberg
5h

You were spot on with your comments at today’s meeting. Thanks for your honesty, always!

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2 replies by Arthur Goldstein
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