Today we managed to table not one, but two resolutions. One resolved to allow retirees to vote on trustees. A Unity member objected. Unity is very happy with TRS elections, and doesn’t want us uppity retirees to have a voice. We don’t, in fact, need a constitutional convention to change this. For example, we passed an equal rights amendment to the NY State Constitution back in 2024, without affecting pensions.

The objection was utter nonsense, another page in Unity’s perpetual quest to make sure we get nothing done.

Whopper of the Day—Michael Mulgrew opposes union division. This is a man who said, in my presence, that those who questioned him spouted “fairy tales,” and “make everything a conspiracy.” We can’t “handle the facts.”

Mulgrew then told us he appreciates people coming here, and loves when they’re here. (Doubtless that’s why he provides us with only ten minutes to share during the meeting.) There’s always a but, though. I often recall a Shakespeare teacher I had in college who told us, “Whenever anyone says but, you may disregard whatever precedes it.” And here comes the important part: Mulgrew then said if we didn’t agree, and attacked “each other,” we were just as guilty as the people who attack us from the outside. He repeatedly compared those of us who disagreed with him to our enemies. Who am I? Am I Eva Moskowitz? Michael Bloomberg?

LeRoy Barr followed this up by urging people to “shun” dissenting voices. All due respect, this man has a lot of gall to lecture us on our behavior.

Sometimes, like today, he politely tells us to sit down and shut up. Other times, he is not so careful.

Mulgrew also said the worst thing would be to pit retirees against in-service members. This was also curious. Mulgrew himself told in service members if we did not vote to change 12-126 to enable charges for Medicare, we would have to pay $1500 premiums. If that isn’t pitting in-service against retirees, I don’t know what is.

Mulgrew also said we should “shut newspaper reporters up,” and referred to the Unity-dominated Delegate Assembly as the “silent majority.”

Shades of Trump and Nixon. Our union leader, who arbitrarily and capriciously fires any UFT employee who dares question him, ought not to be lecturing us on decorum.

Notes—unedited.

I walk in at 2:07. Bennett announces all meetings will be Tuesday 103. Evidently the decision to vary times has not resulted in increased attendance. He has not consulted the Exec. Board about this, which makes me wonder exactly who made the decision. Nor were we consulted about the changing times this year.. After having made this decision, perhaps with someone, he announces a survey. Ironically, after the decision was made, our input is desired.

Bennett mentions RTC delegate election. Following process in RTC constitution, UFT bosses chose not to seat delegates. Bennett says Carl Cambria explained decision to him. Appealed decision to UFT Exec Board.

Hopes there is no dispute about us being disenfranchised from TDA elections. Says we will consider resolution on that. At last week’s DA, Mulgrew called on us to introduce no co pay reso, introduced by Martha Boardman. Mulgrew called it out of order, saying previous reso, no changes without UFT approval, allowed health care committee to decide. Bennett disagrees with decision, saying task force made to assist. Does not grant it exclusive rights. DA remains highest body in UFT, may entertain proposals from any delegate, including RTC.

DA voted to uphold Mulgrew’s ruling. We all must respect the DA’s decision and uphold the ruling. Looks forward to working with Mulgrew to eliminate copays which are effective premium. Unites rather than divides. Pre Medicare and in service have higher co-pays. Dovetails with other contract demands.

Says he had a great time at the luncheon. Was dancing and awards. Thanks people.

Says powerful grassroots resistance has lost MA support. MLC doesn’t back it, UFT doesn’t, Adams did, Mamdanit opposes it. Says chapter voted to support 1096 to ensure benefits never drop below premium free co pay levels. However, as Mulgrew explained, he opposes it because our legal team believes legislative experience sets dangerous precedent,

Don’t completely understand, Already have union protections, like 12-126, which stops UFT and MLC from negotiating for more. UFT wrote para respect check, which bypasses collective bargaining. Our legal team carefully crafted it to protect paras. If we can do this for paras, why not for retirees?

Marte plans to re-introduce 1096 with thoughtful changes. Instead of opposing it out of hand, urge UFT to work with him. Did it with para respect check, let’s work with city council to do it again.

As I look back on year, very proud of community, Committees not just meetings but protecting pensions and benefits Stood with Amazon and NYC nurses, whose care impacts us. RTC health care committee convinced NYC labor to decouple 365 day coverage from part D rider. You can bypass emblem and keep coverage for 3.65 a month, Massive win came from us, smart experienced members.

Tells Mulgrew he is almost finished.

As we look ahead, we know work is never ending. Must navigate benefits season, get out vote for people who will protect our social safety net. Will build our collaborative RTC/UFT campaign to protect SS, Medicare and Medicaid, Thanks to wonderful resolution by Leo Casey.

We must fight to protect home delivery of meds via US Postal and not surrender to union busters at Amazon.

Road ahead will bring seen and unseen challenges by standing together with union, Will take questions, but wants to clear stage for Mulgrew.

Mulgrew—Welcomes us. Says remember how exciting June is. Seven days to last school day.

Was in school, people happy, seven days. Off Friday. No one knows what will happen Thursday. Kids will miss Regents.

Thanks this chapter for help on tier 6. Not done. Has given hope to tier 6 members. Thought would be noise with very little done. Clear we made the right choice. Financial benefit. Tier 6 pays for their entire career. 9K a year at top of salary scale,. Saves 45K in contributions. In service thanks you.

Same thing done for paras. Deep into fight. Will see. If we ask, you guys are always there. Midterm elections important. SCOTUS changed rules. States can do whatever, and are. Must do our work as always. Trying to rig the game. Will come down to many things, Don’t want two more years of admin doing whatever they want.

Very proud of what we did here, Medicare, Medicaid, line in the sand, profound impact. Hate when they write it doesn’t matter, will go right way, should just shut newspaper reporters up.

All about turnout. Next year, have some ideas, but always surprises. Make sure we’re smart, come up with plan. Very proud of DA saying we won’t let people divide us, will have debates but stay on same page.

Happy or sad school depends on principals. Bad people try to divide to conquer. Union has phenomenal record of always being smart. Not dividing and conquering. Silent majority at DA started standing up and saying this will divide us, so proud of DA. All have our own political beliefs.

We all have other ways in our lives to advocate. First and foremost here is our union. Not allowing outside influencers to not act in our best interests.

We don’t know what’s coming. Every year we go into a classroom, First you look at your class list. If you’re grade 4, you look for grade 3, see if they’re in your classes, get all sorts of surprises. All school titles. You plan for your day, don’t know what will happen, that’s how you approach every day, every goal.

Must always remain smart, have debates, remain unified. That’s why UFT is greatest union in the world.

I know you can travel any time you want. Asks who waits until October to travel. You can smile at everyone any time. You earned it and no one gave you a damn thing,

Questions—

David Pecoraro—Our CL spoke of Exec Board meeting holding election in accordance with article 8 of UFT and RTC constitution. Will you uphold ruling of Weingarten that this procedure followed previously can go forth. No taxation without representation.

Mulgrew—Since I just found out about this, will go to exec board and check. What’s in rules? If rules are there, I will make my voice heard at exec board. Didn’t know there was an issue. If rules are followed…

Damien Ramos—PS 155—We the retirees in midterm elections are most secure vote for every NYC candidate, have to make sure we vote, bring someone for candidate that reps our values.

M—Our retirees, thanks someone for yelling out. This chapter has performed above and beyond for elections. Have done phone banking, astronomical. Candidates know. Importance in November. Not just phone banking NY, will do in other states. Nevada, Ohio, PA, CT.

Susan Epstein—Attended DA, talked about not being divisive, but our resolution, you stated in collective bargaining if we got no co pays, would impact working teachers. Outrageous, divisive.

M—Can’t tell people to hide from things that may happen. If UFT says we refuse to pay copays we would have to make up that money. Not making it up, telling truth. No one likes copays. Not something anyone likes to do. Have to be smart and look at all the angles. UFT can’t say we don’t like this and aren’t doing it. Still on hook for money. When I say things to DA it;’s because I’m asked questions for clarification. Not going to hide things. Don’t like when you do a resolution that looks like it can divide people. Someone said just tax millionaires. Have passed resolutions, but we don’t control that. That’s the smart way.

When Bennett talks about 1096, if you change reso that says collective bargaining cannot be usurped we’d have lawyers look at it. If they overturn agreement they can do it at any time, Will overturn raises. Have to protect process that Taylor Law does so pols can’t flip it on us. Just don’t agree with us, will trust lawyers over you. End for me. Not in resolution period, no point of order.

Susan Herzog—tries to ask question

M—City would say you have to pay for it. Must be smart, not try to divide us. Easiest in service v, retiree. Love different structure. Worth it to have this structure, makes us stronger. We are the UFT, period. Appreciate all you did for tier 6.

Bennett—questions—

Janet Fash—Can switch prescription benefit, revert back next year.

Alan Shulman—Monitors global economics, Mulgrew has same problem every union leader has, living with change, unprecedented times. No longer have that life, Reminds everyone in 1974 chancellor said we will make our way. Was fired in 1975 with 61K others. Don;t think divisions here putting us in any kind of shape, must get over whatever happened, have to make history again. Appreciate role of radical activists and retirees.

B—Thanks for question.

Betty Baylin—Trying to understand what we can do about union money lobbying against 1096.

B—Don’t know if I can give you thorough answer. COPE money goes to many political causes, some of which we disagree on. I choose to keep giving my money, thinking that activity is going forward mostly in what we all want. I don’t know. Someone asked Marte, and he said there was no pressure on him. I will still contribute.

Online—how to access survey.

B—Can get a link, if you email retirees@uft.org, will send link

?—Was CL, and at my school I had 100% COPE. There were those of different parties and I said you take what benefits you and leave what doesn’t. Are you not gonna take the wins?

What is RTC doing about Amazon? Can we do anything?

B—Send me your ideas. Haven’t organized yet. Don’t see how greater UFT can oppose. Put pressure on insurance companies to keep using USPS.

Norm Scott—Good report on delegates, said regular chapters hold elections—then they must hold 70K election, not ignore it. Randi had given out a constitution adopted in 1977, UFT exec board voted on option, overturning own decision, Must call for election in September.

B—Open to that. We all know from our time that delegates in school chapters elected by full membership. Agree that if that’s what UFT holds, we should do it. Also understand reluctance to do mail in with 70k outside of election. My reading says Exec board can elect, maybe in response to logistical difficulties of election.

Ellen Metzger—update on secondary insurance being switched?

B—Last things we’re told GHI will remain this year and next year. Heard no changes, not sure about deductible.

Carolyn Giardino—Updates on TDA fixed rate?

B—No. Changing that rate will take full UFT campaign. Will take lobbying campaign as big was fix tier 6.

Julia ?—para—Who started co payments? We shouldn’t have them. Where’s money going? Why so difficult to get rid of? Change tier 6 to tier 4, ask governor.

B—First thing is I’m on board. Want to get rid of tier 6. Copays started mix of business, Empire wanted to charge co pays

Where is list of our resolutions?

B—Not sure. RTC resolutions from previous years are on UFT website, Asked to resurrect that page on website. They have a list. Will try to make sure they get posted.

Fran Miller—Can you send survey out to membership?

B—Will ask. Thanks for questions.

Labor Solidarity Committee—Bobby Greenberg, Herb Michael—Second birthday of project. Has been quite a two years. Labor Day parade, signs. Wants people to share experiences. Speaks about film, labor solidarity. Can sign up for project. Amazon first outing. Gina Debbie and others were there. Shoutout to editor of newsletter.

Sam Lazarus—Didn’t go to Albany, but heard Randi making appeal, don’t know if it’s been discussed. Says attack on all working people, called for nationwide fight, united teacher struggle, not just retirees of UFT. Exactly where our union should be.

Eva Lee Baird—Been on picket lines. Calls for tremendous action. Can go to a picket line outside Starbucks. Can make personal connection.

Scott Henstrand—does newsletter. Going to any solidarity project events you don;’t know what will come out of it. We have book club, newsletter came from it. Lively discussions. If you want to figure out what to do come to meetings.

Health Care Committee—Gloria Brandman—Started two years ago, working hard, fighting to make sure our excellent health care remains. Not in MA, hopefully will never happen, involved in a bunch of things. Favorite group is wellness. Meeting regularly small, have wonderful meetings, want a newsletter don’t have access to retiree emails. Organizing mini workshops, had two. One on Alzheimer’s. Today did Tai Chi. Was excellent.

Next year will have mini workshop before every meeting. If you have ideas, email me. Working out really good.

NY Health Act working group. Planning to have educational panel discussion September or October. Have not taken position, though individuals have.

1096 working group. Currently there is not bill. Will be introduced. Spoke to Marte, being worked on. Will see what it says. Our group will decide how to move forward. Anticipating will be positive bill, different interpretations. No agreement it will affect collective bargaining.

Tuesday June 23 next meeting.

Bennett—Happy to hear about meetings. Good and Welfare—announcements. Juneteenth on 19th. Virtual UFT phone a thon June 20. Saturday 12-5. UFT WF day at University next weekend June 28 NYC Pride Parade.5th Ave and 26th meeting. Si Beagle course listings will be mailed July 6, available online. Registration open july 15 to August 17. Labor Day Sept 7 W. Indian Day Parade. Labor Parade, Sept 8, Tuesday 4-6 PM. Scaled back for Rosh Hashonah.

Fred Arcoleo—Book club finished first book, meeting after health committee 2 PM in Brooklyn, reading about heath care issue. Labor Solidarity, Delaney Hall pint of struggle. Having labor eyes on ICE, Sunday 10-12. Sponsored by unions including PSC.

Susan Herzog—If you’re at age where we are required to take minimum distribution from RMD, this year, TRS changed policy. If you don’t select different date, will come in October 30. Therefore they will not pay interest on RMD for those two months. Have to tell TRS by September 30 you want to keep in fund. Many people didn’t know.

Bennett—If you do nothing, will be sent Oct 31. Have until Sept. 30 to change. Most people last business day of Dec. best day.

Gloria Brandman—Think about how much taxes you want taken out. Might want to take out more than automatic 10%.

Bob Prince—Just dealt with it. You have to go onto site or mail document. If you go online you have option to change percentage. Also, option to choose larger amount. Needed to do that this year. They said waiting to December is fine. Told to call after October and ask, don’t know why they stopped doing it.

Bennett—believe you can withdraw any time you like, or apply for a loan.

Motions—

Joel Berger—Motion regarding enfranchising retired UFT members in elections. As we celebrate 250th anniversary. No taxation without representation. Throughout careers, contributed to pension funds. Due to arcane reg in admin code, we’re stripped of right. Profound contradiction. Lose our voice in choosing trustees. Our money build this system. Matter of basic fairness.

Sam Lazarus—Not undemocratic, how things have to be run. Retirees do not know what the hell is going on in the schools. resegregation…not qualified, opposes, issues we are not connected to. Talked to leadership of ABC, caucus has to deal with workplace, professional issues, was told to sit down and shut up, we only care about retiree benefits, we’re not qualified, I’m not qualified,,,speaking against.…

Peter Goodman—moves to table until September. NY Constitution not subject to change since 1939, Public employee pensions not subject to change. To do this, have to change administrative code, could be amended and changed. Would this jeopardize other benefits. No rush for this.

Vote on motion to table—

Y 778 n 90 y 145 n 48 87%

Motion is tabled.

Will be on table until October.

New Business—

Sean Ahern—Moves RTC hold a debate with reps from both sides on NYHA and 1096. Major issues.

B—Haven’t we had conferences for this? Motion is to have a debate with people on both sides of issues, You can’t vote for me to do something. Not saying I wouldn’t but out of order that I host.

Point ot info—Carmen Alvarez—Don’t believe this is in order. Not clear what it wants to do. Structure for resolution not met. Table until something is clearer.

B—moves to table—

online y—615 n 170 r 107 n 28 78%

Resolution tabled indefinitely,

Bennett wishes us happy summer. Thanks us for coming. We are adjourned 3 PM.