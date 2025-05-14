Today in class we were talking about The Lady or the Tiger. Which one would the princess choose? Would she send him with the lady and save his life, or would she send him to the tiger so no one else could have him? It’s a tough question, and your answer depends on what sort of values you hold.

Unity Caucus doesn’t burden themselves with value judgments. They just do what’s best for them in each and every case. If their actions are contradictory, they don’t give a golly gosh darn. And that is why, while I’m forbidden to exchange chocolate chip cookies for sealed ballots in our building, Unity can have pizza parties, leave their partisan literature in full view, and elicit votes for themselves.

In this particular case, they got caught red-handed by one of my readers and had to moderate their illicit activity. I believe they cut the Unity name off the top of the sheet and continued anyway. Elsewhere in District 26, it probably went on uninterrupted, with all the various Unity paraphernalia in full view.

At Francis Lewis High School, I’d have come in on a day off with boxes of cookies and sat in the cafeteria. I wouldn’t have made anyone sign anything, I wouldn’t have left ABC sheets or literature out, and I wouldn’t have suggested how anyone vote unless they specifically asked me. But my understanding was that I couldn’t do that, so I didn’t. How stupid I was to follow rules that don’t apply to Unity.

For Unity, it’s not enough simply to violate existing rules however and whenever they feel like.

Tonight they voted to enact new restrictions on those of us who lacked their privilege, their patronage jobs, their second pensions, and their 60-year monopoly on controlling our union. And District Representative Aqeel Williams, the guy who gleefully sends ageist memes during the Delegate Assembly, got up and seemed to demand that this be enacted immediately and forcefully.

I have a message for you, Mr. Williams. I am a US Citizen, and I am protected by the First Amendment. I shall affiliate with whom I please, whether it be your patronage loving Unity colleagues, the ones who applaud your ageist stereotypes, or Marianne Pizzitola, who has protected my health care from the dumber than dirt deals initiated by UFT President Michael Mulgrew.

When Unity works against our interests, we will ally ourselves with those who support us.

How dare unelected District Representatives get up and demand we sit down and shut up as they try to strip us of our health insurance? Their audacity, privilege, and hubris could fill a frigging football stadium. And even as they lecture us, they go into schools and cheat. I have a report, now an election complaint, that the same District Rep. who pushed the illegal pizza party was pulling ABC flyers from mailboxes.

When we protect ourselves, it’s union interference, they say. Unity should be able to do what it wants, when it wants, how it wants, and as much as it wants. Commoners like us can go straight to hell, and ought never to ally with people or groups that fight for our interests, as opposed to those of King Mulgrew the First.

Our constitutional rights trump your dictatorial edicts. Three out of four on the nomination committee, the one they always hold up as a sterling example, endorsed a City Council Candidate who Unity unilaterally rejected.

Democracy, it would seem, is a quaint concept that only applies when it goes Unity’s way.

One more thing—Mulgrew repeatedly tells people to sit down and shut up for the benefit of those of us listening online. He claims we can’t hear when they do that. Yet I was online, and I heard everything.

I reject tyranny, I reject ageism, I reject Unity’s tolerance of it, I reject Mulgrew, and if ANYONE is going to sit down and shut up, it’s not gonna be me or my friends.

Please vote for ABC, right this moment, and put an end to one-party rule.

UFT Delegate Assembly May 14, 2025

Notes (unedited)

Mulgrew—Moment of silence Cliff Lloyd, CL, Carolyn Hertz, Thomas Wright, music teacher

Welcomes us.

National—Now have a national injunction against Trump using DEI to determine state funding. Will have to fight through that, among others, including IDEA funding, protected by civil rights amendment, Feel they want block grants for Title 1, could judge how we are teaching diversity.

State budget—fiscal done, things hanging. Fight over NYC and lack of funding on day care vouchers. Priority families should go first, then cascades down, but gave all money to non-priority families. We have to fight for families who need vouchers. procured 700 million.

Fully funded foundation aid, 450 million for class size reduction. Lots of jobs on open market all over city. Can find better place if you like. Schools that treat people better will attract better teachers. About culture of buildings. Parking helps.

Cell phone ban—effective September, bell to bell. Child won’t have access. Many different plans. Will put out models. Easier in elementary. High schools will have to be on top of new provisions. We don’t want principals interpreting discipline codes. Cannot suspend for phones, but if insubordinate, another issue. Based on mental health issues, but also disciplinary. Students may not use them in cafeterias or study hall. Will be issues.

Asian American Pacific Islander, Jewish Heritage, Mental health, teacher and nurse appreciation month.

CSIS survey, thousands of participants, thank you. Many things need to be fixed.

SBO votes this month.

Health care committee—bringing data from hospitals, one charges 40K for c-section, another 11.

Respect check for paras—46 signed on city council sponsors, and public advocate. Cliff, one of our members didn’t win, but GOP member who won will support, next committee. Thanks all involved.

CLs be aware—FTD? 1000 members haven’t finished certification. Will call them. Over 500 with incomplete certifications. Will get letters in August they are no longer employees. Take it seriously. Will be classes, will get you access to tests. Want people to stay. NYS has rigorous requirements to be a teacher. Help members get through this. Some people ignore it, we don’t want that.

Endorsements—We are all elected. When we’re here, our work is work of the union. Endorsements are work of the union. We are at war with feds. We need to protect. Need to get our work done. When members want to block endorsements, not the work of the union. Lots of people volunteer time, sit with candidates, go through vetting process, they recommend. No one agrees with everyone we endorse.

People belong to different orgs, but when we’re here it’s job of the union, not something else. This and next month have to make decisions. Borough prez, city council, mayor. Folks trying to stop us is insane, will hurt union. I have endorsed people I don’t care for.

Lots of teachers using AI. I believe if you don’t take ownership, someone will weaponize it against us. Want it to be teacher assistant, do paperwork, write lesson plans. Want to train 1500 people this summer. Admin might get upset, don’t understand, but AI does what you ask it to—not boilerplate lesson plans. DOE kills us with paperwork. Imagine by third week September you tell AI to monitor student progress. Send to admin Friday and ask for feedback. We can do it. Take ownership and make it work for us. Not replacing you. Gives you more time to focus on instruction and not the bullshit.

Saturday Spring Conference, sold out. Stop asking. Not allowing extras at tables. Keeping low profile on mayoral race. Saturday, seven mayoral candidates coming. Will be on stage one at a time, answering questions, not talking about how they love teachers. Will elicit questions via email. Want large input.

We want a mayor to understand what we do. Good they had the experience. Some will get the real experience of the DOE. Not making endorsement from that.

Lawsuit on polling booths, they are here. We have a resolution to increase turnout. Lawsuit on communication, judge said work of the union and we can do that. Have to get out vote. Wish we had different field running for mayor. Would like someone to partner with us in war and with our benefits.

Voting turnout does matter, like our endorsements. Don’t have great track record on mayor. Usually pick best education person. But 97% win not counting mayor. Main impetus won’t start until June 7. Hear commercials are slowly starting. Need to work with and like people but they need to be able to win. Thanks to those who did vetting.

Finishes 4:49, seems proud.

LeRoy Barr—Election underway, ballots due May 28 call if you don’t have ballot. Spring Conference Saturday sold out. May 31 5K run Coney Island. Albert S scholarships to HS seniors. June 3. Future and focus May 30 Boys club of NY, career fair. School secretary awards June 6 4 PM. AIDS walk May 18. Next DA June 11.

Mulgrew—Retiree luncheon May 23rd. Mike Bloomberg noticed we have our own expenditure on city council races, he has one for charter schools.

Questions—

Q—Are we going to make sure we have ranked choice endorsement system? Five candidates, and people not to rank.

A—That will be dealt with by political dept. Need to start developing. You hear my response.

Q—Principals say they don’t want to implement cell phone ban. How can we push them to enforce?

A—Their union endorsed it. Is state law. We will have great leverage, and they can be removed for failing to follow law.

Q—What can we do more of about DEI?

A—As we move forward, not just us, we’ve been frustrated with many national officials. Working with all these different groups. They will have a budget that could gut every state’s economy. Real issue if we don’t fight back. Meeting congressional people. Wants to see what they’re willing to do now. Their job is to stop harm. Will be a lot of summer activity as they debate budget. Will be longterm war, flashing back to Bloomberg, hoping midterm elections will help. Not happy with leadership, don’t see a lot of it. Have to pound it home. Rich people want shenanigans and will screw all of us.

Q—Classes that normally have 20 will increase to 25 with max of ten with disabilities. This does not seem to jibe with class size reg, our program was passed.

A—We are telling DOE these things can’t be done. Are other problems, like listing programs that don’t exist. Hopefully can get this straightened out, otherwise will stop this.

Q—New teacher are asked to use I do, you do, and we do. Why the switch from critical thinking to imitation. Downgrade on rigor.

A—Mary Vacarro—cannot demand you do that. We’ve had convos with principals and gotten these things changed.

Q—As para, if another walks in teacher lounge with student, is that okay?

A—Lounges designated for teachers are for professionals to have space where there are not students. Recommend a conversation.

Point of order—Steve Swieciki—Can chair tell us how agenda was decided. Usually endorsement reso by exec board takes precedence,

A—Vote took place Monday night.

Daniel Alicea—wasn’t meeting Monday. Was email for that to happen. According to art 5 section 19, all business must be transacted either at regular or special meeting. Are emails now special meeting. If did not happen, agenda not valid, This body should vote.

Mulgrew—Exec board has taken many votes. Sent to all members. Won’t slow up work of the union, don’t interrupt me. Work of union has to be priority at all times. People say all different things about Roberts Rules that hinder work of union. Going to parliamentarian.

Says it does not say meetings need be in person.

Aqeel Williams—Ceremonious interruptors and attempts continue to disrupt our business on this floor…

Mulgrew—No designation special meeting must be in person. We’ve adapted to our technology. We do the work because it’s the work of the union.

Point of info—Steve S—not governed by Roberts Rules, Mulgrew interrupts, point of info, rules go outside roberts, where are they stated and when were they adopted?

Point of Order—LeRoy Barr, asks for ruling, dilatory, wants to get to resolution,

Mulgrew—dilatory, not in interests of union, moving forward

Motions—

Vinny ?—next month—UFT should be at forefront—Reso to establish tech professional committee. UFT members face challenge of being updated, important UFT be in charge and support roles and positions, training and compensation.

y 769 n 90 online 279 y 204 n 120 30 no passes

Janella Hinds—Extend time period to cover reso 1, 2 and 3.

Jeff Andrews—Unlimited? How much time?

Mulgrew—to get resolutions done if needed.

online y 593 n 279 room ? passed by 1%

66.5 is two thirds, says Mulgrew.

Mulgrew—We have officially entered silly season. Do the math, and explain.

Member explains math to Mulgrew.

It now does NOT pass.

Resolutions—

Dr. Terraine Reed—After presenting months ago, several of you took to social media. Thank you. Did reflect, feel this resolution is absolutely necessary. Not here to point fingers. Set record straight. I am homo sapien, thinking, very smart. From my mind and my heart. Disappointed with behavior of fellow union members. Some have made it seem this is about other orgs. They are liars. I am member of several orgs. They do not and would never have voice in this union. This union does not have voice in what they do. We are envy of unions across America. Those of you who opened doors for others to interfere have taken us for granted. Take a look—do you see what’s happening to public service workers, attacks on education, by elon musk and others?

Is that what we want for our union?My children and grandchildren are not union members. My grandchildren do not have a voice in inner workings in my union in life or in death unless they become educators. This union does not need outsiders to help us make decisions. Non members have no right meddling. Who are we? UFT. We plan on keeping it that way. Ask you to stand with me. If you believe UFT is for UFT members, we must preserve union we have built. Vote yes so everyone knows we will not tolerate interference.

Point of info—Susan Herzog—After reso was introduced… person who introduced said it was directed at Marianne Pizzitola.

Mulgrew calls her out of order, calls her “Ma’am”

Leah Lin—Who or what justifies what is outside interference?

Mulgrew—outside people trying to interfere in election

Margaret Joyce—We need to pay attention. Lot of interrupting. Distracting when you yell. We as a nation concerned about foreign influence. This is about our ongoing election. Simply reiterates undue influence will influence us. A hedgehog will holler. Why should we allow outside influence?

Mulgrew—Many more folks online than in this room..

MJ—Do you want to cede control of our union to outside political parties and persons?

Point of order—Lois Weiner—If this resolution is about our current election, why is this not taken up as a challenge in Dept .of Labor regs?

MM—Union has right to pass regs it sees fit. Not counting any more complaints. People will use that process to put our union in crosshairs of Dept of Labor in US.

Mulgrew—love that everyone is expert. Had speaker for, questions, any speaker against? Not calling on person who yelled out.

Point of info—? (can’t hear)

Mulgrew—Were questions through procedures.

?—speaks against. Only members may vote, but we should not suppress speech as policy.

Question called.

online y 711 n 175 room y 219 n no 78% closed

reso

online y 540 n 277 room y? reso passes

Point of info Aqeel Williams—Will they stop? Does this mean they cease and desist?

Mulgrew—As you all know, resolutions are brought forth, it then goes through votes, and union now has to figure out what this means, This is why we have a process to do this, Not prepared at this moment to tell you what it means.

Fred Arcoleo—Debate not one in one, issue…

Mulgrew—You might feel that way but everyone else has opinions and rights. We like to allow both sides of arguments but some people have right to say I want business done and…screaming in background.

Vanecia Wilson—First part speaks to seven open seats and one as incumbent. Recommended for endorsement.

Chris Alena—In favor, candidates have been vetted through arduous process, supports.

?—Against Tiffany Caban…

Mulgrew—one resolution, individual candidates, we’re one resolution, You may vote against.

Bennett Fischer—rises to amend—Would like to add CB38 Shahana Hanif. Feels she is wonderful person to have our endorsement, supports public schools, wonderful incumbent, supports 1096, and was only city council member who testified on behalf of not amending 12-126. Threatened to lower floor for city contributions to our health care. In our vetting, Shahana received 75% of the votes, 3 out of 4. For those reasons, we should add her.

Elizabeth Perez—sat on committee, never said we would endorse her 75%, falsehood, we said no endorsement. She only repped schools in Kensington area, disregarded others. Didn’t return calls or go into schools.

Gloria Brandman—want to clarify—I was part of screening committee, were four of us and two others not on committee, we questioned candidates, voted 3 yes for Shahana and one no who said she made up her mind in advance. What’s point of screening committee if recommendation carries no weight? She was at Tier 6 rally, many union endorsements, We should endorse her. I know people in other parts who support her, What’s point of meeting if recommendations carry no weight?

LeRoy Barr—little time,,,

MM..when we finish debate we are finished. We have to finish this.

?—Stands against endorsement of Shahana, Wants candidates to stand with and not against teachers, Abusive principal supported by Hanif, said it was racist, Stood for him over UFT. Has made zero effort to contact us.

Rich Mantel—calls question

Mulgrew—on all matters?

Mantel—yes.

Mulgrew says people are rude, online people can’t hear.

I’m online and I hear fine.

online y 587 n 129 room y ? 82% passes

amendment

online y 273 n 406 room y 97 n 184 39% yes amendment not carried

resolution

online y 466 n 201 room y 199 n 76 71% passes

Mulgrew thanks us.