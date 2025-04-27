Union Matters

Kathy Napoli
3dEdited

Great food for thought Arthur. I used to believe that “actions speak louder than words” however, in the last few years the actions I’ve seen from elected officials in all categories and titles, gives me great pause. They not only spew lie after lie to anyone in earshot, but they actually show actions by not voting for a bill that would save lives, attempt to write new laws and/or amendments that cause harm to groups of people, do not attend events where their actions could be questioned and do attend events that feed their coffers and their egos. For me, those type of “actions”, are a tell- tale sign of their being the “ Great Pretenders”. Some just follow orders and hide their true nature, others speak above others because they believe they know better, when in reality they don’t know better they know only different. Unless people (in Unions) decide to go out and vote for the changes they claim they want all the telling the truth to the powers that be as well as to the masses, all the points you reveal through transparency will be moot. That is both scary and sad to know that most people are their own worst enemy when it comes to change. The ABC slate appears to be the closest solution for making a difference teachers and educational staff will accomplish by their votes for ABC. Being brave enough to cast their ballots for ABC seems to be the best path to a near perfect solution where the actual winners are the Union members in the rank and file. I sincerely hope ABC comes out ahead! AND a new Mayor is sincerely needed in NYC. It is my personal opinion that an independent candidate with proven experience and logic who has an actual vested interest in creating a city to be proud of, to feel safe in and has a sincere directive to help the helpless, will become the next NYC Mayor.

Diane Gallagher
3d

FYI- This is “possibly” another attack on retirees. Reflections ( Si Beagle) publishes a poetry and prose book annually & celebrates at the UFT headquarters. It will be via zoom this year as I was informed (I have 2 poems in it) would not be at the headquarters this year because “ there is no available space”. War on retirees and paras. Vote Unity out! Couldn’t “they” have secured another date(it was to be in June). Vote for your interests: ABC!

