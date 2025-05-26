I know someone whose father went broke paying for his wife’s health care. She died. Afterward, he lost his house. One Christmas Eve, while living in his son’s basement, he blew his head off with a gun.

One Saturday night, years ago, I was playing in a band in a concert hall in PA. We were opening for a name band, and I’d had lunch with their banjo player. Banjo playing is not the most lucrative profession. Though he was playing with someone I considered prominent, he had no health insurance.

The following Monday, the banjo player had chest pains. He considered the thousands of dollars an ER visit would cost him and decided to tough it out. On Tuesday, he was dead. I regularly see fund-raisers for musicians and artists to pay for their health care. I contribute, but it’s a sin that we can’t just take care of one another.

Another sin is health insurance companies that withhold care to increase profit. That doesn’t much affect those of us with traditional Medicare. It does, however, hurt and even kill people in Medicare Advantage. Even if Mulgrew were able to block pre-approvals initially, there’s no guarantee they wouldn’t pop up again. Everyone who’s had GHI knows costs go up, doctors drop out, and you have to adjust.

At a certain age, that becomes more problematic. Unity voices urge us to focus on national issues instead of our battle right here at home. (Read this as sit down and shut up.) I see no reason we can’t do both. However, I know well why I’m here now, and I’m not letting them off the hook.

The nonsense that comes from Unity can be mind-boggling. Sometimes people send me screenshots of their writing. I’m struck by their desperation. They’re showing who they are. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the ones talking the loudest are the most incompetent. Sometimes you see AI in their writing, something I don’t expect from teachers.

Even with AI, they have no argument. That’s remarkable in an organization that’s been around for so long. I guess, though, you get lazy. You become complacent. You assume you deserve what you have. You begin to disregard those for whom you ostensibly work.

With decades of indifference to unionism from both membership and leadership, I can’t say I’m surprised. 75% of our union brothers and sisters have traditionally not cared enough to vote. We hope we’ve changed that, at least somewhat, and we shall soon know.

An argument’s an argument. A personal attack is different. It’s important to hold people accountable, and discussing what they do is often relevant. Still, when you do so specifically to draw attention away from what’s actually going on, it suggests you have no argument, no ideas—and no defense for your actions.

As for my own actions, I’m glad to be where I am. I’m still a lowly teacher. But it’s what I do, who I am. For most of my life, I’ve held the best job there is. I had incredible luck, as an English teacher, to randomly be assigned to teach ESL. Insane as the job can be, particularly if you take a chapter leader job on top of it, it’s been very rewarding.

But when chronic screw-ups are up against a wall, they come out with remarkable things. I’m disappointed when people I’d somewhat respected show themselves to be utterly vicious and unscrupulous. Some restrain themselves, but others can’t be bothered. I’ve felt the slings and arrows not only from Unity, but also from Arise. That’s how it goes, but I’m proud of my sisters and brothers in ABC.

Of course Unity can pass all the resolutions they like. Arise can support them. They can attack Marianne Pizzitola (and they do, regularly).

What Unity cannot deny is the fact that a quarter million NYC retirees now have Medicare due to the efforts of Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees.

That is an enormous achievement. It comes in spite of, not because of, Michael Mulgrew and Unity.

I was sent a screenshot of a Unity column criticizing Marianne for not fixing Georgia, where she lives. And hey, there’s a lot in Georgia that needs fixing. If Marianne were running for Governor of Georgia, and if I lived in Georgia, I’d want to ask her about that.

Since I’m here in New York, battling to retain our health care, and since Michael Mulgrew in Unity are actively lobbying against legislation that would help hundreds of thousands of us, I have other priorities. If Unity wants to debate Georgia politics, I can’t blame them.

Unity has no defense whatsoever for what they do here, where they’re paid to help us and fail utterly.

So what can we glean from the Georgia message? Three things: 1. Look at this, not that, 2. Sit down and shut up, and 3. They are desperate for anything about which they can criticize Marianne Pizzitola. Again, they have no argument.

Unity thrives on apathy. They live on it. Promoting apathy was the primary theme in the Retired Teacher Chapter last year. We had no motions, no resolutions, and no voting, Instead, former RTC Chapter Leader Tom Murphy banned signs, lectured those with health care concerns, and stressed civility. He wrote a column about it.

RTC membership was deeply unhappy that Murphy, Mulgrew and Unity were wresting our health care from us. That’s why we voted them out. How did Unity respond? The same way they do now, of course. They accused us of being vitriolic, angry, and uncivil.

Unity didn’t need to be uncivil last year. They could sit there, nicely, while they trod all over us, and tried to strip us of our health insurance. There was no need to shout. Just sit quietly, accept an inferior plan, and if you were Unity, be thankful you had a second job, and perhaps a second pension, to pay to keep what you had.

Everyone else, of course, should sit down and shut up.

Who cares that the overwhelming majority of city retirees, UFT paras included, may not be able to afford to pay to retain real Medicare? Who cares if all of us were promised better? Who cares if Aetna AI, rather than our doctors, might end up determining the level of care we got in our so-called golden years?

I’ve mostly ignored the Unity blogs. They’re largely the same. I’m a terrible person. Amy is a terrible person. My friends are terrible people. Why? Just say anything. Not only that, but we deal in vitriol, which is unacceptable. (Except, of course, when Unity uses it because then it serves a higher purpose—preserving sacred patronage gigs.)

Just look at their fearless leader, Michael Mulgrew, declaring, when we fight to retain our health care, that we deal in fairy tales, conspiracy theories, and that we’re enemies of the union. (Actual enemies of the union, like Andrew Cuomo, are cordially invited to the UFT Spring Conference, where they spout transparently outlandish nonsense.)

Make no mistake, all Mulgrew’s words boil down to this—Sit down and shut up.

After I was tossed out of MORE, I tried pretty hard to work with Unity. I’m a longtime ESL teacher, and NY State policies, enshrined in Part 154, toward the kids I serve are backward and unproductive. For years I went to UFT meetings focused on fixing it. I got to meet Betty Rosa multiple times. She promised to visit my school. She promised to fix Part 154. She did neither.

UFT officials held many meetings about Part 154. Sometimes, they even showed up to them. They repeatedly told me of a UFT White Paper, whatever that is, that would help move this along. I never saw it, and I have no idea whether or not it ever existed.

I reached out to a prominent researcher and scholar willing to help, but he rapidly lost interest as nothing happened. Eventually, UFT big shots stopped pretending they wanted to fix anything and delicately conveyed their new position—Sit down and shut up. While I didn’t precisely do that, I stopped wasting time at meetings.

When Mulgrew first started talking about Medicare Advantage, I was open to it and ready to give it a try. I’d had an oral cancer that was no fun at all, and Emblem/ GHI got me through it. It wasn’t easy, and I recall once paying a hospital bill for thousands of dollars that I thought was inappropriate—but I literally lacked the energy to dispute it. Still, I’m grateful and happy to be around to discuss it.

When the deal with Emblem fell through, I started taking a closer look. I started reading about Medicare Advantage plans versus real Medicare. I started following Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees more closely.

I also paid close attention to messages coming from Michael Mulgrew. One that really shocked me, during my last year in service, was when Mulgrew sent an email declaring we must revise 12-126, which sets minimums for retiree health care. Back then, I wrote:

So let's see if I've got this straight. If we don't agree that retirees must pay $5,000 a year per couple to retain the care they've had forever, in-service members will have to pay $1500 a year. It's kind of hard to see the union in that. In fact, it appears we're pitting one section of the union against another. I just read Beaten Down, Worked Up by Steven Greenhouse. It's a wonderful book detailing the history of union in the United States. Nowhere in the book was there an inspiring tale of a union that gave up and lost rights. Nowhere was there a touching story of a union that pitted retired members against in-service members to prop up a privatized version of health care.

In fact, this seemed to defy every concept of union I’d ever considered. Union means one. Michael Mulgrew was openly telling us that, if we didn’t toss the retirees under the bus, we would have to pay instead of them. This, of course, was a direct result of the boneheaded deals he and his Very Smart People had imposed on unions citywide.

When they started losing elections, Unity needed to react. After losing the paras 2-1 because a few intrepid souls decided to Fix Para Pay, they went all out to get them some money. We saw that Unity could pull together the City Council when they needed to. We also know that, before Fix Para Pay won, Unity had no plans whatsoever to help at all. Mulgrew could’ve given them a pensionable raise during contract time, and chose not to.

Unity’s big on relitigating the past. Make no mistake, they want retirees to think they’ve learned from their mistakes. Mulgrew now says he opposes Medicare Advantage for UFT retirees. Yet he lies and says we can’t support legislation that would protect us.

Multiple Unity voices have appeared in my comments stating I should stop beating a dead horse. I understand that message. Sit down and shut up. It’s settled, they said. But it isn’t. In fact, it’s being considered by the NY State Court of Appeals right now. If we lose, Eric Adams will dump us all into a Medicare Advantage plan.

Michael Mulgrew says he has a plan if that happens. However, he doesn’t say what it is. I’m old enough to recall Nixon’s secret plan to end the Vietnam War, and I have no more faith in Mulgrew than I did in Nixon. Doubtless that will offend Unity members, and doubtless they’d prefer I sit down and shut up.

That’s not what union is, though. Union represents working people. Unity has failed us, miserably, as Mulgrew lazily made awful deals he deemed expedient. Not only that, but he did this under a relatively labor-friendly mayor. What will he do under someone like Andrew Cuomo?

Mulgrew folded like a cheap suit when Cuomo introduced Tier 6. He didn’t utter a peep when Cuomo pushed through a bill that made NYC pay rent for charter schools. I’ve no faith whatsoever that Mulgrew and Unity can stand up to Andrew Cuomo and his well-heeled friends.

We are in desperate need of new leadership. With days remaining, we’ll see whether membership has woken up to that. We’ll see whether or not we’ll be rebuilding, creating an union that stands for us instead of a self-serving patronage cult.

If you haven’t yet voted, make your way to a UFT borough HQ tomorrow, Tuesday May 27th, and cast your ballot for ABC. Ballots will be available from 3-6 PM.