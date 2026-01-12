Tell Michael Mulgrew and Unity to stop charging retirees premiums while claiming our health plan is premium free.

Here in New York State, the government respects retirees. That’s why once you retire, your pension isn’t taxed by the state. Nor is your Social Security. That’s a good thing. Once you’re retired, as the UFT negotiates contract after contract, you will no longer be getting raise after raise. It makes sense that you should get a break here and there..

Paying more would be beyond the pale.

That’s why DC37 doesn’t charge members for prescription insurance when they retire. That’s why firefighter and police unions don’t do it. That’s why sanitation, and other unions don’t do it.

Please sign our petition demanding UFT stop charging retirees, some of whom are already struggling to get by. Please tell your friends to sign and share widely.

Michael Mulgrew and Unity think once you retire, it’s time to pony up. I’ve been retired for two years now. I was pretty surprised to learn that, once I retired, I’d have to pay $120 a month for prescription insurance. The following year, I was surprised when it jumped to 150. This year, it leaped to 180. That’s a 50% increase in just two years!

Not only that, but if you’re married, you can multiply that premium by two. As of now, I’m paying $360 a month. Unity loves to lecture retirees about “premium-free” health care, but somehow doesn’t consider prescription premiums when speechifying about how wonderful your benefits are.

Let’s send Unity a message to respect us. Let’s tell them we demand what other unions have. The UFT Welfare Fund is sitting on over a billion dollars. Let’s tell them how we’d like it used. Let’s tell them that the very worst time to impose premiums on us is when we retire. Let’s tell them if other unions can better support retirees, we can too.

They say common sense is the least common of all the senses, but let’s demand our leadership use it anyway.

Again, please sign and share widely.

Many thanks to Daniel A.