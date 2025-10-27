I’ve never seen my country quite so polarized as it is now. It’s a shame because deep down, we all want many, if not all, of the same things. One, of course, is health care. Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees managed to unite a whole lot of us with varying points of view on that very basis. With the exception of some young people who mistake themselves for Superman, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want the best possible health care they can get.

In our schools, too, there’s much upon which we can agree. As chapter leader at Francis Lewis High School I faced three opponents the first time I ran. Three times after that, no one opposed me. My pet theory is that many wanted the job of my predecessor, but no one wanted mine.

Our school, like our union, holds people of very diverse beliefs. It will likely surprise no one reading this to learn that I’m not a Trump supporter. However, there were, and are, a good number of them in our building. When they had conflicts with administration, I worked as hard for them as I did for anyone else.

In fact, in a building with 350 UFT members, there were two members I really disliked. I have no idea what their political leanings were, but they were hard for me to get along with. I approached both when I got elected, and said, “I know we have history, but if you have issues, I’ll do my best to help.” As it happened, both had issues, and quite frequently. I did my best for them nonetheless.

Here’s the thing—everyone—the Trump supporters, the people who shared my political views, the people I didn’t get along with, and the people I respected greatly all wanted to stay out of trouble. None of them wanted letters in their files. None wanted to lose their jobs. We hung together in our shared beliefs.

That’s an uphill battle, of course. While I’m not a Trump supporter, I’m not enamored of everything Democrats do either. Obama’s administration, for my money, was terrible when it came to education. Arne Duncan, Obama’s education secretary, seemed to me a lunatic of the first degree. He declared that Hurricane Katrina was the best thing to happen to education in New Orleans.

Why would anyone say such a stupid, insensitive thing about a natural tragedy? Duncan said it because he believed in privatizing education. He said it because he did not believe in union. He rejoiced that New Orleans became a city of charter schools. Folks like him would love to see all of us lose our jobs and become gig workers. Thousands could die, or leave NOLA forever, and the city was better for it, he decided.

But his Race to the Top, where schools that didn’t make test scores closed all over the country (notably here in Fun City under Bloomberg), managed to unite a whole lot of people with disparate beliefs. As education experts like Diane Ravitch trashed educational demagogues like Gates, Duncan, Bloomberg and Cuomo, a whole lot of Republicans came along for the ride. I was surprised to find myself at rallies with so many of them.

It’s important, though, to focus on what binds us rather than what separates us. Another thing I learned as chapter leader was that whatever power I held derived from those around me. If the members stood with me, we could win. If I stood by myself, I was fighting a distinctly uphill battle.

I stand with my friends in ABC, and we like to call ourselves member-driven. We created a platform with the assistance of those who shared their feelings with us. We asked people what was important to them, they responded, and that’s what we ran on.

As we move forward, we will continue doing that. We’ve been criticized for being apolitical. We are not apolitical. We all have our politics. As a group, though, we are governed by our shared values. That’s not remotely apolitical. Frankly, it’s fundamental democracy.

I may think I know better than you. Maybe I do. Maybe not. Regardless, it’s my opinion, not yours. Now I can try and persuade you, or you can try and persuade me. Perhaps one of us will succeed. If so, then two of us will share this view.

ABC, though, is bigger than the two of us, by far. We have to reach out and see what people think if we are going to represent them. Not everyone feels they need to run things like that, of course. Unity does whatever it wishes. They have a pretend health committee that pretends to make representative decisions. They unanimously voted yes on a health plan they had never seen. Does that mean every single person in the union supports this decision? How could they, having never seen the plan? Why did they vote this way?

Because every single one of them chose to simply take the word of leadership. And every single one of them, without exception, was chosen because Unity knew they’d go along with whatever. Certainly the majority of them, Unity members, faced losing their jobs, perks, privileges, future advancement, and whatever else might follow them if they dared defy Mulgrew, the Great and Powerful. And it’s certainly not accidental that no one from ABC was chosen for this committee.

But Michael Mulgrew says so is not a good enough reason. Unity says so is not a good enough reason. In a real democracy, the people are the ultimate voice. That’s why demagogues avoid consulting them. That’s why they work to make voting difficult. If I recall correctly, Mulgrew told the DA that, if members got a choice, they’d vote no on health care changes. It’s no coincidence that members did not, in fact, get a choice.

As I’ve written before, I hope everything Unity says about the plan is true. I hope it’s the best health plan ever. But we’ve learned things after the vote, including which company will be deciding on pre-approvals. Who knows what else we will learn? This is why, when I was in Mexico and they tried to sell me time shares, I said let me take the contract home and show it to my lawyer. When they declined, so did I.

Now you may say that Mulgrew is different from time-share salespersons in Mexico, and you’d be right. I know little or nothing about those salespeople. I do know, though, that Michael Mulgrew lied to us in the past. He lied when he said every doctor would take his Medicare Advantage plans. He lied when he told us it was as good or better than Medicare. And he lied when he said there would be no increases in co-pays or dramatic changes.

Therefore, I don’t trust him. I don’t believe him when he says I don’t need to read the contract. I find it highly suspect that he released a redacted version, and did so only after it was approved. ABC believes members deserve representation, that the DA is a scripted event, and that this needs to change. We have a different vision.

Now this column is about the American Way. It isn’t perfect. In theory, at least, We, the People control it. That’s the way it should be. I suppose if it were completely true, we wouldn’t be as polarized as we are now. We can’t wave a magic wand to fix it. We can’t do that for our union either.

But we can try. And that’s precisely what we at ABC intend to do.