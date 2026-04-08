Union Matters

Union Matters

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Keith's avatar
Keith
19h

Thanks again for calling out the facts and asking for uniform transparency and accountability. The city cannot continue to balance its budget on the backs of the hardworking municipal employees who can already barely afford the cost of living in this town.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Rick Solomon's avatar
Rick Solomon
1d

Well that’s a non starter if I ever heard of one. And why is it always the elderly pension people paying for the mismanaged economy and pensions funds?

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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