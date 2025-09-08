I was pretty surprised to read about the COLA, or cost of living adjustment, this month in NY Teacher. Evidently, it applies to only the first $18,000 of your income. So if you happen to have a pension, you’re in. Well, you are if you meet the following criteria:

Retirees who have reached age 55 and have been retired for at least 10 years.

Retirees who have reached age 62 and have been retired for at least five years.

Retirees who have left service due to disability and have been retired for at least five years.

The spouses of certain deceased retirees who are collecting benefits under joint and survivor options.

Personally, I don’t know anyone who retired at 45, but I have heard cops can retire after 20 years. And hey, I don’t blame them. I’m pretty sure, as a cop, I’d have retired in 20 minutes. I was a dean for one month. I did not love it and stepped down (though my feelings about the job weren’t really why). I ended up teaching most of my students twice a day rather than once. (And I’m gonna brag here—When I told them I’d be staying on double periods for the rest of the year, they applauded.)

Here’s the other thing, though. This COLA comes out to about $216 a year, or $18 a month. It may be significant if you’re actually trying to live on 18K a year (and I certainly hope you are not). In 2007, the UFT Retired Teacher Chapter approved a resolution to improve the COLA. They then sent it to NYSUT, which approved it as well.

Now you may think that Unity hasn’t done anything since then. You’d be wrong. After losing the RTC in a landslide, the Very Smart People of Unity introduced another feel-good resolution, to do the same thing. And hey, don’t be dispirited by this. Progress is progress. Keep voting for Unity, and it’s more than likely, in 2041, there’ll be yet another resolution. Everyone, of course, supports Mom, apple pie, and an improved COLA.

Unity has an MO, and it extends to other matters as well. That’s why, for example, we’re facing a new health plan with a contract we are not permitted to view. We’re told their web statements should be enough, and that members of Unity’s hand-picked health committee will see a redacted view of the contract. You? Me? We can read what they post online and hope for the best. As readers of this column well know, we’ve had nasty surprises before when voting on things we were not allowed to view.

Q—How do you say, “screw you” in (insert language here)?

A—TRUST me.

We ought to know better by now.

Not everyone does, though. It passed Unity’s puppet health committee unanimously, and will almost certainly pass the rubber-stamp DA.

Also in NY Teacher, Bennett Fischer, the elected RTC chapter leader, has a column. The title is, “We Can’t Afford to Be Apolitical.” I couldn’t agree more. That, for example, is precisely why we rose up against Unity when they tried to dump us into a Medicare Advantage plan. That’s why I showed up to a rally to support Intro 1096.

That’s why, when the Retiree Advocate-dominated RTC Executive Board declined to take action to support 1096, I donated to NYC Retirees, over and over, and remained in touch with Marianne Pizzitola, the woman who’s successfully (so far) led the movement to protect our health care.

In fairness, Bennett’s column needs to be approved by Unity, as do all his emails. So it’s possible he has other views. Perhaps he, too, thinks we ought to SEE the frigging contract BEFORE we vote on it.

It’s hard to know, though. Unity did allow Bennett to say he hoped for a law to protect our health care, but evidently placed the kibosh on any mention of Intro 1096, which RTC voted overwhelmingly to support. It’s tough having Big Brother looking over your shoulder.

I understand this well. When I was chapter leader, I couldn’t count on Unity support. Therefore, I reached out myself. I personally collected the emails of virtually all the 300-plus members I represented, and sent them email every week. I actually wrote this email, rather than copy and paste what UFT sent. I sent info about education news, embattled public schools, issues in our school, and a whole lot of other things that Unity didn’t bother with.

I further made it a point to call reporters and persuade them to write about various issues we were facing. That’s why we, Francis Lewis High School, were featured in the NY Times, the NY Daily News and the NY Post. That’s why, when I needed to oppose Unity, speak out on some topic, or support our school, I brought my voice to my old blog, the Daily News, Chalkbeat, the NY Post, Huffington Post, and elsewhere.

That’s also why, when Unity paid UFT lawyers to threaten me with civil and criminal penalties, I publicly ridiculed them at NYC Educator. And that’s why, when my former domain at NYC Educator was suddenly blocked, likely as not via a cease and desist from those same lawyers, I moved here. And somehow I’ve got a few thousand subscribers and well more who actually read this. (Thank you very much!)

But that’s me. This is Bennett:

I sometimes hear from RTC members who want our chapter to stay out of national politics, or any politics. They see a clear separation between “bread-and-butter” union issues and the wider political world around us.

Make no mistake—that is a not-remotely subtle swipe at ABC. (In Unity World, NYC Teacher tolerates absolutely no questioning of Mulgrew, The Great and Powerful. But take a swipe at the group that threatens his hegemony? Sure, go with it.) And yes, we’ve used that phrase, “bread and butter.” Most of Bennett’s column focuses on the Trump efforts to demean Medicare, introducing pre-approvals, and making Medicare very much like Medicare Advantage.

But this is, in fact, an actual bread and butter issue. It directly affects us all. The other night, I was at a Zoom meeting with activist ABC retirees. We hold diverse views. For example, we have very different views about Zohran Mamdani. However, we agreed unanimously that we need to fight the concept of making Medicare more like Medicare Advantage.

With all due respect, I’d suggest that Bennett abandon mind-reading and stick to his day job. That would be representing the RTC, including those of us aligned with ABC. In the last election, we got three times the number of votes his ARISE coalition did among retirees. Was it for our good looks, or because we espoused policies like asking membership who we should endorse for mayor? You be the judge.

Bennett is free to make nice with Unity and write here and there, with their kind permission. He’s free to take jabs at ABC. With us being the only group Unity perceives as a threat, they’re happy to indulge him.

Still, Unity needs to be opposed, not mollified. They continue to lie to us with impunity. Take a look at the paragraph UNDER the highlighted Mulgrew quote:

You gotta love the audacity of that claim. Yes, of course Adams was interested in cost-cutting. The entire Medicare sellout was about cost-cutting. Unity not only bought it hook, line and sinker, but was also the prime force behind initiating it.

UFT Unity SAID it opposed Medicare Advantage after having their asses handed to them in the RTC election. But it was the election, not cost-cutting, that made them change their tune. Similarly, It was losing the para election 3-1 that made them suddenly “respect” paras.

Unity respects us only when we threaten them.

Despite Unity’s big words on Medicare, when it came time to protect us, they not only failed, but actively lobbied against efforts that would write this protection into law.

Why? Because they want to preserve control over our health care. Whatever they say, they are reserving the option of dumping us into Medicare Advantage in the future. Are you willing to place your trust in people who’ve betrayed us over and over again?

I’m not. And ABC is not either.

Thanks to Daniel Alicea