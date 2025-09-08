Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Boyd's avatar
Maggie Boyd
14h

As usual, you are on target and have explained the situation so anyone can understand it. I marvel at your tenacity, persistence, and accuracy. Thank you, Arthur. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
13h

Here’s what I read about the cost of living in NYC:

The estimated monthly cost of living in New York for a single person ranges from approximately $4,130 to over $11,000, depending on the lifestyle and location within the city, with a comfortable lifestyle potentially requiring a salary of over $138,000 annually. For a family of four, the monthly cost can be around $8,925 or more, especially with a family of four needing over $318,000 in annual wages, according to some studies. These figures cover essentials like rent, utilities, transportation, and food.

$18/month is crumbs to the masses while the bosses get incomes that meet or exceed the cost of living.

All you say here, Arthur, is the truth. Thank you for always being transparent and on point despite what UNITY tries to sell us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture