It’s a funny time. Our country’s democracy seems to be hanging by a thread. I received the following message while preparing a column about our union’s consistent lack of democracy. Of course it’s human nature to want what we want. However, if we’re part of a group, we have to consider others.

Some people don’t care about others. They only care about themselves. It’s dangerous when people like that get power. They use it to suit themselves and those they favor. The rest of us are just along for the ride.

That’s why elections are such important things. A Unity member who was rationalizing Mulgrew’s horrendous behavior wrote, in the comments, “Elections have consequences.” He was right. With apologies to Martin Niemöller:

First they came for the retirees.

Then they came for the UFT employees.

Who’s next?

We made an egregious error sending Mulgrew and Unity back. As a result, we’re going to spend the next three years represented not by leaders, but by cultists who dare not question anything. Below is the message I’ve received.

If you’re just joining us, a lot has happened.

On June 27th, King Mulgrew and company relieved five full-time employees of their duties: Amy Arundell, Ashley Rzonca, Migda Rodriguez, Hector Ruiz, and, we have learned, the 5th staffer is David Kazansky.

David Kazansky is not just another name on a list. A respected advocate and representative, David taught in the Bronx before becoming a special representative in the UFT Bronx Borough office. He went on to become the Director of School Safety and successfully launched the UFT’s BRAVE anti-bullying program. Later, he served as Director of Safety and Health before moving to the pension department, where he was elected as a Teacher Member of the TRS retirement board. In every role, David helped thousands of members, just as the other purged staffers did.

Yet, they were all removed. Not for cause. Not for failing in their responsibilities. But because UFT leadership, also known as the UNITY caucus, wants to send a message to their staff: fall in line, or you’ll be next.

This is not about performance. It’s about power.

UNITY is losing its grip, and it appears they are desperate to preserve it, even at the expense of the membership they are supposed to serve. Mulgrew and UNITY are not finished. Word on the street is that there’s a new addition to the purge list. Another well respected representative. They’re just getting started.

This should alarm every single member of our union. If staff, those whose job is to advocate for us, can be dismissed without due process, then what kind of representation can we expect? How can they do their jobs effectively if they are forced to constantly look over their shoulders, prioritizing Mulgrew’s authoritarian rule over what is best for the membership?

Our union is supposed to be built on solidarity, not fear. On transparency, not secrecy. On representation, not retaliation.

The membership deserves accountability for these actions. We deserve answers. And we deserve leadership that understands that due process is not optional—it is the backbone of fairness and trust in any organization, especially a union, especially our union.

We cannot let this stand, and we won’t let this stand.