Union Matters

Union Matters

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mea's avatar
mea
17h

The writing is on the wall...but we will not back down. This is why we are going to Albany to have a law locking in NYC Retiree Healthcare. 1096 is moving directly to Albany to keep these thieves away from our healthcare monies. Txs

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
17h

Here is Marianne debunking Michael Mulgrew:

https://youtu.be/NNeuq3w6Q_c?si=X6PuCsUXeMRe_ETc

Also Mandami has ignored Workbites since that comment on mayoral control. He’s ignored the fight for the seniors in the west side NYCHA houses, and he’s ignored the homecare workers 24/7 fight.

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11 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
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