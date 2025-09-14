The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off. ~Gloria Steinem

We’re in a funny place. All over Facebook, the Unity patronage employees are singing the praises of the new proposed health plan. It’s now, it’s wow. You will get this. You will get that. It’s the bestest thing ever.

Hey, I’d love to believe it and get on the bandwagon. It would be great to just relax and allow the people we pay to take care of things to do their actual jobs. There are issues, though. One is this—every one of the people writing about how cool the new plan is happens to be part of a paid personality cult.

You’d have to sit, for example, while waiting for any one of them to utter a disparaging word about Dear Leader Michael Mulgrew. In a blatantly anti-unionist surge of cancel culture, Mulgrew went and fired not only every UFT employee who ran against him, but even those who were friends with anyone who dare question him.

This is a very dangerous thing, if you believe in democracy. Democracy doesn’t mean much in today’s UF of T. For example, Mulgrew fired Migda Rodriguez, who got triple the votes of anyone the UFT pays to represent paraprofessionals.

Paraprofessionals are not being represented in the UFT.

This, frankly, is fascism. What Unity wants supersedes what voters want.

A few weeks ago, when I emailed SHIP to complain about the ridiculous, convoluted process to get a hundred bucks of co-pays refunded, I got a call from someone there. She started to lecture me. “As an officer of the Retired Teacher chapter, you should…”

This is absurd. Being elected an officer, in the UFT, has no intrinsic meaning whatsoever. Look at Migda. They ridiculed her at first because she didn’t attend their meetings. This was an atrocious abuse. Satire is a tool to make fun of the powerful. I use it to make fun of Michael Mulgrew because, of course, he’s a preposterous figure. He’s not a real unionist, but he plays one on TV.

More to the point, Migda’s title meant nothing. She was elected, played no role in the union other than being invited to meetings, and needed a second job to make ends meet. How disgraceful is it to ridicule someone for whom you failed to procure a working wage, despite having a perfectly good opportunity to do so? Only after hammering them repeatedly did they break down and give her the job she merited. And then, once the election was over, they took it back.

It’s true, though, that I’m an officer. Over the last two months, the SHIP person wasn’t the only one to preface unwarranted criticism reminding me of this. The thing is, being an officer doesn’t get me any special training, let alone a job. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not out here demanding one. I don’t want to work at 52 for the sake of doing so. As an officer, I have no particular access, and nothing other than a largely meaningless title.

What I do have is thousands of you who subscribe and/ or read this column and I thank you for that. As far as I’m concerned, my job is to speak out for those of us deliberately ignored by leadership. When someone in UFT asks me to do so in an official capacity, I’ll be happy to contribute. But hanging around the office just to feel important? I’ve got better things to do.

Meanwhile, most officers are Unity, and most officer jobs don’t carry responsibility. Mulgrew doles out hand-picked gigs to his hand-picked officers and his hand-picked BFFs. I’m pretty sure his wife had a gig there too. And he’s not the only one whose wife got a gig. I recall one big shot’s wife coming to our school, being really full of herself, threatening members, and essentially getting along with no one. Ain’t nepotism great?

Unity officers, like every UFT employee at 52, are hand-picked by Mulgrew. It’s parody when I portray him as king, but these days, parody and the truth seem to converge all too regularly.

For example, who ever heard of signing a contract you weren’t able to examine?

We, of course, should be very familiar with that concept, having done it before. The fact is the 2014 contract had an Appendix B I never saw before voting. This enabled Unity to impose yet another premium on retirees, already paying quite a bit for pharmacy insurance, if they wished to retain their health coverage.

Mulgrew represented that, at the DA, as something that would retain “premium-free” health insurance and precludes rises in co-pays. Of course, co-pays rose anyway, retirees are not premium-free, and we now know very well that Mulgrew lied on both counts.

Yet Mulgrew cries, “Trust me,” and his paid minions are all over the net suggesting anyone who questions him is delusional. Having Mulgrew’s hand-picked health committee see redacted contracts, while we see nothing, is a far cry from transparency.

And trusting Unity, after years of being betrayed by them, is an egregious error we can no longer afford.

If we want to keep Unity from controlling the RTC again, and suppressing our voices, as they did for years, we need a drastically new approach.