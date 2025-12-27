Thelma and Louise felt driving off a cliff was the best way for them to go. That’s how I see Retiree Advocate (RA). Somehow, since they remain in office for another year and a half, they see no need to fret over hitting the ground in 2027.

They see themselves as activists, and deem their activism indispensable. They are heroes, puzzled over why they aren’t worshiped. A big problem with many in the UFT is we don’t really understand what activism is. To Unity, it’s wearing a blue shirt on Wednesday to support or oppose whatever they’re supporting or opposing this week. In the case of RTC, Unity’s activism is outright diversion, persuading us, by any means necessary, to stop battling to preserve and protect our health care.

Retiree Advocate is right there with them. RA’s Jonathan Halabi, who proudly opposes legislation to protect our health care and eliminate co-pays that are breaking the bank for some, stood up and endorsed Unity’s plan to hijack our chapter. Halabi’s only objection was a contention that they were already engaged in that work.

RA ran a campaign clearly aligning themselves with NYC Retirees. They appeared on Marianne Pizzitola’s YouTube show, saying protecting health care was what they were about. I believed them. Of course, once they got in it was no longer a priority. I noticed, and so did many, many others. For all I know, they’re out in Manhattan right now, protesting in front of Starbucks.

I don’t like Starbucks any more than they do. But that’s not why I voted for them.

It’s really hard to fathom how you pivot from defeating the behemoth that is Unity to driving off a cliff. I wouldn’t choose that route. I don’t suppose you would either. Of course, that’s not to say no one would. RA has no issue whatsoever.

Perhaps they’re still pondering the great success of 2024. It was heady stuff. I know because I was part of it. I ran with them, and I won the post of Vice-Chair of RTC. I didn’t know, back then, that it was a title without any specific duty or meaning. In fact, back then I didn’t even know I wasn’t part of Retiree Advocate. Like 287 others, I stupidly assumed running with them meant I was part of the group.

Now they want me to pay them 50 bucks, sign a loyalty oath, and buy my way in. No thank you.

When we ran, who could have predicted that they’d remain an elite group of 11 or 12, making decisions that shut the rest of us out? Who could predict that one of their key members, the one who writes and sends all their email, would publicly announce he opposes 1096? Who could predict that another, Michael Shulman, would announce health care was no longer our primary issue, and that it was, rather, creeping fascism?

Last year, they decided to run with ARISE. While it was an egregious error not to consult those of us who ran with them, I understood their calculation. Of course, New Action Caucus (NAC) and RA have huge overlap. NAC is dominated by retirees, and actually formed RA. MORE, at the time, appeared to be the most influential of the caucuses, with larger membership and an actual treasury.

Of course, they did not need to show such disrespect to ABC. While Amy Arundell took her time before announcing, they all knew she was affiliated with us. They knew several others of us, and ought not to have so sorely underestimated our ability to organize. Nonetheless, they did. That proved a costly error.

We decided to move ahead without them. They portrayed us as spoilers. But we couldn’t work with a group that wasn’t going to grant us a voice. Had we wished to do that, we could’ve simply gone with Unity. In the end, we got double the votes ARISE did. With retirees, we got triple the votes ARISE did. It was pretty easy to conclude, then, that we were not the spoilers. They were.

NAC, desperate to remain relevant, crashed and burned.

This notwithstanding, I immediately reached out to their leaders and tried to bridge the divide. I was pretty much flatly rejected. RA, having alienated not only ABC, but also NYC Retirees, the group that largely made our victories possible, has shown absolutely no willingness to work with us. They seem to believe they don’t need any help. With so much evidence otherwise, how could they conclude that?

Of course they’re entitled to their opinions. I tried reaching out again at an RTC Executive Board meeting. Crickets. I tried again when I nominated an ABC member to replace a departing board member. But they’re not at all interested. They’re determined to keep flying off that cliff.

Thus, it will be tougher for whatever ticket ABC eventually supports. But here’s the thing—in a one on one against Unity, RA loses decisively. RA Big Shots are free to delude themselves, but they aren’t fooling me. They’ve managed to alienate far too many of those of us who voted them in. On their Facebook page, I see blatant attacks on Marianne Pizzitola. This, frankly, is stupid. So is announcing you oppose 1096 while trying to talk people into paying 50 bucks to join your floundering group.

We need leadership that will stand up to Unity. We need leadership that will stand up to Michael Mulgrew, or whoever takes his place. We need leadership with the imagination and determination to work outside of the rigged UFT structure. I’m prepared to do that. I’m prepared to move our chapter outside of the box that Unity has rigged for us.

Let RA whine about not getting resolutions heard in the DA. Let them cry about the unfair treatment they receive from people like me, who made the egregious error of believing them last year. But they are finished. Everyone knows it but them.

Now is the time to build something new. I’m ready. That’s my New Year’s Resolution.

What’s yours?