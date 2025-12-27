Union Matters

Union Matters

Steve Swieciki
1d

Bennett Fischer and Jonathan Halabi have single-handedly squandered what is literally the most significant opposition win in UFT history with zero consequences. Bennett’s got his $75k/year position as Mulgrew’s obedient lapdog, and Halabi is finally at long last Very Important™ (in his own mind, but that’s neither here nor there).

Meanwhile current and future retirees will reap what these two clowns have sowed and be the worse for it.

12 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Glenn Tepper's avatar
Glenn Tepper
1d

Somewhere along the way, the Peter Principle kicked in over at RA — and no one was aware enough to sound the alarm… Jonathan Halabi and Bennett Fisher had risen to their levels of incompetence. And they've dragged the rest of the RA "leadership" down with them.

The commenters in this chain have hit the nail on the head.

We've fished, to no avail. Now it's time to cut bait.

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
