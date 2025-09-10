Union Matters

Patricia Dobosz
1dEdited

Every municipal retiree who supports The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees by donating which pays for the lawsuits , by coming to.a rally, by contacting their politicians to support 1096, by going to community board meetings, by giving their expertise to the Organization or by writing an article is part of Marianne’s group of warriors on behalf of retiree healthcare. She leads with her knowledge, her energy, her refusal to stay silent and her contacts. But all who support what she’s doing is what makes this opposition group successful. We need leadership in our RTC chapter like that, leadership who will activate members to be participants and voices in the RTC chapter and in the Union as a whole. Thank you Arthur for being one of those voices.

Marcia Biederman
1d

Another great take on Unity and Bennett Fischer's straw-person arguments. I noticed that Bennett's New York Teacher column argues against the Retired Teachers Chapter members who, he says, want the chapter to stay out of "national politics" that are "far removed from our union hall" and instead stick to bread-and-butter issues.

It's much more likely that those complaining are talking about international, not national, politics. Of course, Unity also shies away from mentioning this; instead, they apparently arranged to have one of their own speak vaguely of "divisions" among the membership in the discussion that preceded the DA's endorsement of Mamdani. How many retired teachers think that the union has no business addressing attacks on Medicare, Medicaid, and the US Dept. of Ed? Either Bennett is not listening to his chapter members, or Unity forbade him from mentioning the unmentionable. Either way, as you point out, he's arguing with someone who isn't there.

