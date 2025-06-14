Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cfgiordano's avatar
Cfgiordano
19m

“Garbage in, garbage out”

GIGO serves as a reminder that the quality of the output is only as good as the quality of the input.

Need we say more?

Are we really continuously “shocked, shocked” - borrowing this quote from CASABLANCA re the corruption endemic in Nazi-occupied Morocco - that our union is seemingly incapable of self-management, in fact quite the opposite, as both the in-house Unity shills and “outside” PAID (with OUR dues) “influencers” and “consultants” keep doing the dirty work of the Unity caucus that has hijacked any semblance of a democratic union

organization. No wonder members don’t vote. The apathy is proof they have checked out - both while in service and in retirement. Guilt by association? Disgust? Self-protection? All of the above? “UrinalGate” has upped the ante. If this incident isn’t the tipping point, nothing will ever change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture