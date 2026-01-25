Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
1h

The transition to Prime Therapeutics has been a fiasco.

After several phone calls they admitted that there was a problem with obtaining the records.

As for better negotiators, with whom?

They denied a prescription which my cardiologist of 25 years based on their metrics. Prime is practicing medicine without a license.

Is that where the savings are coming from?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Josephine Riccio's avatar
Josephine Riccio
8m

where do I find the petition to sign ? thank you for all you do.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture