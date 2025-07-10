Union Matters

Renée Silverstein
RA went wrong when they aligned themselves with ARISE without consulting its membership or at a minimum, the 300 delegates who represent them, and it’s been downhill ever since. I don’t support Mamdani and won’t vote for him in November but I know that ABC would have done things differently. They would not have rushed a DA vote during the summer (putting their thumb on the scale for one candidate), and certainly not without first polling the UFT membership to get a consensus on their views. RA has failed the retirees time and again, and needs to be held accountable. Their board meetings behind closed doors where they decide policy for the thousands of retirees are no different than what Unity is doing. They could learn a lot from ABC.

Patricia Dobosz
Arthur thank you!!! You speak truth to power here.

And yes, it’s not wise to withdraw union dues.

RA has not operated very democratically. I got that same email of endorsement, sent a reply and got a very unsatisfactory answer back.

Never have the 300 delegates been polled for important matters like who to run with or endorse. That’s uncontainable.

