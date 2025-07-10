If you like Zohran Mamdani, you have every reason to be happy he won the nomination. If you don’t, you have every reason not to. However you may feel, Mamdani is by no means a sure bet. A new poll shows Zohran at 35%, Cuomo at 25, Sliwa at 14, and Adams at 11. The election isn’t for four months, and anything can happen between now and then.

Some members question whether this is the right time to endorse. Did UFT make the right decision to push this at this juncture? Because, make no mistake, despite Mulgrew’s repeated falsehoods about the DA making all the decisions, he and Unity made the decision, called the last-minute meeting, and rammed this through as though it were another sub-inflationary contract.

ABC believes membership should make decisions about endorsements. We don’t believe we should decide for you. We believe the job of leadership is to reflect the will of membership. Michael Mulgrew and Unity, on the other hand, believe in doing Whatever They Golly Gosh Darn Feel Like.

Mulgrew sent out a survey. Unlike others I know, I not only received it, but also completed it. Almost 99% of our union didn’t. But make no mistake—Unity’s actions are not motivated by what members want. Otherwise they would not have sat on a failed survey and taken no action whatsoever to follow up.

During the election period, I largely spoke for ABC. I’ve disappointed people lately, I suppose, as I’ve been speaking for myself. Hence the hate mail I’ve been getting. On the brighter side, I’m absolutely certain Mulgrew’s getting a whole lot more of it than I am. (That’s not to say that he reads it.)

It’s ironic, because one piece of hate mail said something like Thank God you didn’t win. Unity sucks but I’m glad they won. Here’s the thing, though—ABC would’ve elicited and respected member voice. Would Mamdani have prevailed? We’ll never know, but ABC would absolutely not have thrown union support behind anyone membership opposed.

People are talking about dropping COPE. I myself dropped COPE when Unity saw fit to use union dues to threaten my free speech. You wanna drop COPE? I don’t blame you. I don’t trust Mulgrew or Unity to do the right thing, and neither should you.

Beyond that, though, people are pulling union memberships as a result of this endorsement. Mulgrew tried to preclude that by first, acting as though he played no part in it. Then he trotted out Rich Mantel to speak against the endorsement. While Mantel likely believes what he said, he’s also smart enough to know what he did was pure theater. There was no passionate voice against Mamdani that night, and I know firsthand many are out there.

I know of one person making inquiries about dropping membership. Of course this person is first inquiring which benefits might be lost by doing so (because for this person, selfishness trumps principle, evidently). I’ve been writing for twenty years about things our leadership gets wrong. Still, I have no respect for those who opt out of union.

Again, ABC believes membership should make decisions about endorsements. For my part, like it or not, I think Mamdani is the best person for the job. However, if membership actually had a voice on whom to endorse (which we’d surely provide), and it were not Mamdani, I’d accept that choice. So would ABC.

And this, my friends, is where we part ways with the caucuses. I got an email from Retiree Advocate (RA) suggesting we support the Mamdani endorsement. I immediately wrote to Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC) Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer, saying that was a poor idea. I told him there was absolutely no upside to this position. Some members would feel betrayed. That very day, I got an email from someone stating he’d resign as RTC DA delegate because of this endorsement.

The next day, the RA person who sent that email doubled down. The Retiree Advocate 11, the same group that voted to align with ARISE, had voted to support this endorsement. Clearly, after the debacle that was the last election, they’ve learned nothing. Respecting democracy? Nah. Giving a voice, at the very least, to the 300 people who ran with them? Why bother?

After all, ignoring us worked out so well during the general UFT election. Let’s do it all again!

But that’s not all. I’ve read comments from RA members congratulating themselves for this Mamdani nomination. They say first, we won the RTC and now, we’ve managed to make this happen. Let’s not mince words here—that kind of talk is nothing short of delusional.

First, we most certainly were not elected to pursue any sort of progressive agenda. We, the RTC leaders, were elected to preserve real Medicare. We received crucial support from Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. Despite what the self-appointed RA leadership may wish, that’s a fact, Jack. Of course, they have the right to support whomever and whatever they wish. Like all of us, they should do that.

However, pushing this personal agenda on us is not productive. In fact, it’s more than likely to lose us the RTC in two years. Some of the self-appointed RA leaders think they know how to win an election. You could argue that, of course, since we won the last election. However, not only do they fail to give credit where it’s due, but they’ve lost several more than they’ve won. Their current actions suggest, to me at least, that they know how to squander hard-won gains, and are not concerned about representing the membership (let alone winning).

Personally, I favor a progressive agenda. However, as a representative, it’s my job to, you know, represent. That’s why, in my time as an elected representative, I’ve pushed to enact the agenda for which we were elected—saving our health care. This has not been well received by the eleven self-appointed RA leaders, and when I refer to ARISE members, I’m talking about them.

During this year’s campaign, my ideas were routinely dismissed by the ARISE-dominated RTC Executive Board. I suggested we file an amicus brief in Bentkowski. I had lined up help in doing so. Instead of following through, an ARISE member immediately called out no, and proposed we instead bring this to the Unity-dominated UFT Executive Board.

That was an outlandish idea, as the UFT Executive Board would certainly have rejected it by a wide margin. But that’s not all—the ARISE members failed to even do that. Instead, they did nothing whatsoever. That’s why we had no voice in Bentkowski, which we lost. Would our voices have made a difference? Perhaps not, but we’ll never know for sure. It behooves us to act when we can.

I also brought a resolution to support Intro 1096 to the floor of the RTC. Intro 1096 would restore our Medicare to what it was before Unity imposed The Mulgrew Tax on us, and would write it into law. It would, further, keep Unity’s grubby paws off of our health care the next time they wished to swap it out for another inferior contract. This resolution passed overwhelmingly.

The resolution said we would take action on this. However, when I went to the RTC Executive Board with a proposal, and a letter I’d written for us to circulate, the ARISE member running the meeting suggested we table it. The consensus agreed. When I tried to speak against it I was called out of order. I wrote in the chat that this was a very poor decision.

More recently, at an RTC Executive Board meeting, they came back to 1096 and asked what could be done about it. After the meeting, I composed a message to City Council members suggesting that we needed protection from not only the city, but also from our own union leaders. This was received better than my previous suggestions, but the ARISE members cut the clause about our union leaders.

This is symptomatic of our problem. The unelected RA board has always been eager to appease Unity. This started with their failure to secure the retiree Facebook group, which had over 6,000 members. The new group, which they assured me would quickly catch up, has fewer than half that number after a year. It’s been static for months. This Substack has more followers than that group.

They followed that up by doing absolutely nothing as Unity built a literal wall to keep us away from UFT at large. I was asked not to write about it, and for months I didn’t. They were going to reason with Unity, or something. Well, the wall is still there.

The message I wrote, after it was sanitized so as not to offend Unity, was indeed sent out. Bennett sent it, and signed it along with our board. Every City Council member received it. Why don’t you know that?

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say it’s because no one’s told you, until just now. I was a chapter leader for twelve years. One thing I learned was that if people don’t know what you do, you may as well not have done it. That’s why I made it a point to get my message out to staff, no matter what. Sometimes I published messages in the Daily News. But when I needed to be heard, I was heard. Unity never got in my way.

So yes, we did that. Is it enough? Of course it’s not. And it’s a problem that RTC leadership, particularly the self-appointed eleven who make decisions for us without our input, continue to think they know better than we do. This is an egregious error, and if nothing is done about it, it will certainly cost us the chapter.

You are entitled to your position about Zohran Mamdani, whatever it may be. But we, the RTC leadership, were elected to protect retiree health care. We were certainly not elected to impose our personal views upon our brothers and sisters. Not to put too fine a point on it, but that’s not the role of leadership.

ABC knows what the job of leadership is. That places us in stark contrast not only to Unity, but also to our friends at RA and ARISE. And frankly, if they have any interest whatsoever in maintaining RTC leadership, or winning UFT leadership, they’ll find a way to work with us.

Conversely, they can keep blowing their own horn, for whatever that’s worth.