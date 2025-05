This video is pretty short, about two minutes, so have no fear. I unexpectedly received my ballot, despite USPS telling me I had no incoming mail, and decided to show you what needs to be done with this. I want to thank my wife Myriam for recording this, my canine guest host, Julio, for expressing his opinions, and, last but not least, Daniel Alicea for taking two videos, splicing them together, and adding captions.

