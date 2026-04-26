Union Matters

Union Matters

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mea's avatar
mea
1d

Not a good look Bennett. Extremely disappointed in our RTC leadership :(

Did you forget what brought us here????

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2 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
1d

I wouldn't be surprised if the 11 leaders of RA are trying to establish a false claim of moral superiority and decorum before they meet with you at the end of this month to discuss the RTC election. If so, here are a few points to consider (all of which I think you've already mentioned, but here they are in one spot):

1. A few of the leaders of RA, Bennett Fischer among them, relentlessly refer to Arthur as a liar without stating once what they think he is lying about. How are those not personal attacks?

2. Bennett Fischer's wife functions as his proxy on substack and social media. She is not a UFT member or a member of RTC, but is always quick to attack Arthur, Marianne, NYC Retirees, ABC and anyone else who is not RA or Unity-- calling them liars, anti-union, anti-families, anti-UFT, etc. How are those not personal attacks?

3. RA's would-be svengali, Jonathan Halabi, who openly states he is opposed to 1096 and dismisses the overwhelming majority of RTC members who voted in favor of it, is known for profanity-laced tirades on social media against retirees who question or criticize him. How are those not personal attacks?

4. RA's Bennett Fischer co-authored and co-signed an op-ed on Workbites against Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. How is that not a personal attack? Without Marianne and NYC Retirees, all UFT retirees would currently be in a Medicare Advantage plan and RA would not have won the RTC election.

5. Mulgrew has called anyone who disagrees or questions him a liar and union-hater who should be punched in the face, and he refuses due process rights to UFT employees. Two Unity district reps have engaged in very clear acts of discrimination against UFT retirees, one at the UFT Delegate Assembly and one on social media. A Unity sicko at the UFT Delegate Assembly put photos of an ABC candidate in urinals with the message to piss on her face. As far as I am aware, RA leadership has never said a damn thing about any of those incidents.

The hypocrisy of RA leadership is so thick we could cut it with a knife.

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