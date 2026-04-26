At the Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC) meeting the other day, chapter leader Bennett Fischer stopped retiree representative Michael Brocoum from speaking. Brocoum said some things with which I clearly agree, and others a tad less clearly. Regardless, his sentiment was altogether correct.

Brocoum said that Michael Mulgrew introduced the odious co-pays imposed on fixed income retirees. Said co-pays were established to save the city money, on our backs of course. In fairness, it wasn’t Mulgrew who directly proposed them, but rather the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC). Michael Mulgrew, though, has the largest single vote in MLC, and it’s highly doubtful anything there happens without his explicit blessing.

Brocoum also asked members to support Layla Law-Gisiko, running against UFT-endorsed Carl Wilson. He suggested UFT-endorsed candidates would be unlikely to support 1096, and that we therefore ought not to support them. That also makes sense to me. All other things being equal, as Law-Gisiko supports legislation that protects our health, I’d choose her over someone Mulgrew prefers.

It’s not enough to profess opposition to Medicare Advantage, as Mulgrew has. You need to put your money where your mouth is.

Bennett encouraged us to make calls for Carl Wilson. I don’t know Wilson’s position on 1096, but it’s fair to assume he wouldn’t get UFT endorsement without opposing it. Bennett would, therefore, have been asking us to work against our twice-voiced support for 1096. That, right there, is problematic.

Are we here to support UFT bosses or are UFT bosses here to support us?

Let’s be clear—Unity believes the former, and that’s why UFT lobbies against 1096. They have no issue whatsoever working against our twice-voiced resolution. Should our elected chapter leader be urging us to work for the election of politicians who oppose our core beliefs?

Bennett called Brocoum’s statement a “personal attack” and deemed it unacceptable. However, it wasn’t a personal attack. Stating that UFT bosses work against our interests is factual. They tried to dump us into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan. Mulgrew personally attacked those who disagreed with him. His unelected, hand-picked “leaders” ridicule us for being older, practicing explicit bigotry, and his caucus celebrates them for it.

Do those people merit our protection?

Contrast Bennett’s treatment of Michael Brocoum to that of retired UFT Vice President Leo Casey. Casey went on a long rant attacking Marianne Pizzitola. Casey’s commented here before letting me know what I think. Evidently, he fancies himself a mind-reader. He drew upon his psychic powers once again to proclaim 1096 is dead, and Marianne knows it. 1096, he announced, was dead because of Marianne Pizzitola. She killed it, he said.

Make no mistake—this was an unequivocal personal attack, and Bennett Fischer raised no objection whatsoever. Not only that, but it’s the sort of personal attack you often see leveled against women. Remember when Donald Trump called Hillary a “nasty woman?” I certainly do. That’s the level of discourse Casey brought to our meeting, and Bennett Fischer uttered not a peep in objection.

Indeed, some people still feel women should be quiet and nice, spoken when spoken to. They should bake cakes, perhaps. As it happens, Marianne Pizzitola knows how to bake cakes. She once had a bakery. Marianne used to custom bake for children with food allergies, Asperger’s, autism and major food sensitivities. She mostly served children—just like teachers.

While I’ve got nothing against baking, we need a strong spokesperson for our cause. We need someone who isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers. Sometimes, in fact, we need that proverbial “nasty woman” to speak up for us. I don’t know about you, but I’m grateful that, while Leo Casey sat around in DC writing for a think tank, or whatever it was he did for AFT, Marianne was loud, undeniable, on the street and in the press battling for real Medicare.

I have Medicare today because of Marianne Pizzitola.

So does Casey. Perhaps you do too. If we’d had to depend on Casey, or Mulgrew, we’d be dependent upon the whims of former slave-insurance purveyor Aetna, with some AI robot second-guessing our doctors.

Not only that, but Casey’s argument is quite hard to defend. If, as he claims, 1096 is dead, why do his Unity BFFs lobby against it? Why does Michael Mulgrew resort to using retiree COPE money to work against the stated interests of said retirees? Why did Michael Mulgrew show up with his lawyer and lecture us on how unacceptable protecting ourselves was? Why did he feel the need to bully his way into our meeting and contradict Christopher Marte’s support for it the previous month?

There are some things I share with Leo Casey. Unlike most Unity writers I have the misfortune to read, he doesn’t appear to rely on AI to write. It makes me sad, frankly, that our union is led by a bunch of teachers who don’t know how to write. I kind of like to write, and maybe Leo does too.

Here’s another thing I share with Casey—I’m not psychic. Sorry though I am to burst his bubble, he sorely overestimates his psychic powers. I’m in regular contact with Marianne Pizzitola, and if she thinks 1096 is dead, she’s doing an awful lot of work to dispel that notion. I’ve observed Marianne doing meticulous research, the likes of which would try my patience, and an amount of homework that would terrorize the most diligent of my students.

I’ve taught a lot of kids from China. One said to me, “In China, homework is a mountain,” stretching his arms wide. All the other Chinese students nodded in agreement. This, I suppose, is an idiom they all know. This kid told me he resolved the issue by not doing any of it, and he was very happy to be here. I feel like I’m that kid, and Marianne is attending to the mountain.

As far as I’m concerned, our mountain could not be in better hands.