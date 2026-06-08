Union Matters

Union Matters

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Retiree's avatar
Retiree
2hEdited

I’m glad to be writing this anonymously. I was given incorrect information by a TRS rep. I know exactly when and where, and TRS was able to confirm who it was who presented and answered question at the pension workshop I attended. I have the material that was given out as well as her assessment of my situation. TRS told me a few years ago basically it was just too frigging bad for me that I had been given incorrect, poor information by the person running the workshop that was held to inform future retirees. I acted upon her incorrect advice because she was there to provide reliable information. Maybe Tom Brown and company need to go. Too many people asleep at the wheel while our lives and security depend on the choices that they make.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
2h

This is awful! And the quote you posted, whether by Mark Twain or not, says it all.

Btw, I'm no math maven, but you'd think that TRS greatly benefited after Randi shamefully reduced UFT's TDA interest from 8.25 to 7.00%. Yet TRS is demanding this money from a struggling para through no fault of her own?

Thanks to you and Marianne for bringing this to our attention. I'll definitely be listening to what David Kazansky will say.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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