I love that quote. That said, it’s apocryphal—no one seems to have evidence Mark Twain said it. Someone did, though. Also, I have no idea whether or not TRS employees could be rich, but one or more of them committed an egregious error 15 years ago, and the victim of said error is being asked to pay.

Marianne Pizzitola shared a social media post with me a few days back, from a paraprofessional who retired due to accident disability. The para was told she’d get two-thirds of her salary if she retired. Now, 15 frigging years later, TRS has decided she was only entitled to one-third—half of what she’s been receiving for well over a decade..

Not only that, TRS is asking for that money back. I don’t know how much paras made 15 years ago, but if it was $20,000, that means this retired para has had a pension of about $13,333. 15 times that is about $173,000.

A retired paraprofessional, perhaps living an 13K a year, perhaps supplementing it with Social Security, suddenly has to come up with over 86 thousand dollars .

That is one hell of a lot to ask of a retired paraprofessional.

Not only that, but going forward, this woman will have to live on half the pension she was promised. This, all of this, is unconscionable. You go to retirement consultations to find out the best time to retire. I don’t know about you, but for me, a significant consideration was how much my pension would be.

Of course, there are other things to consider. Until COVID, I was really enthralled with being chapter leader. It became a central part of my life. It was incredibly rewarding to me to help people, and it taught me a lot. It made me appreciate teaching in a way I never had before. Sitting in front of the computer during COVID, looking at all those cat pics that did not really represent my students, and talking into space made me reconsider how I wanted to spend my time.

I stepped down as CL, but held out teaching two more years before pulling the plug. People called me crazy, but that was nothing new to me. I have no doubt, if I were a paraprofessional, that money would be even a larger consideration. I’m honestly not sure how I’d make ends meet as a para, let alone be able to retire.

David Kazansky has a video about this, as well as practical advice for paraprofessionals who, perish forbid, find themselves in this situation. He rightly points out that paras have been getting the short end of the stick for many years. Year after year, paras have gotten the same percentage raise we did. However, if you are already not making ends meet, that 3% raise is simply not going to get you where you need to be.

Let’s not forget that, when Michael Mulgrew had $450 million with which he could have given paras a 10K raise, instead of a non-pensionable bonus, he could not be bothered. It was only when Fix Para Pay, a small but bold group of determined paras, beat Unity 3 to 1 that he took notice, thought about upcoming elections, and started talking about that ever-elusive “Respect Check.”

No one knows how many paras got this bad info and retired because of it. That said, it’s hard for me to conceive of a rationale for making a mistake, and self-righteously demanding someone else pay for it. Obviously, whoever at TRS made this determination is at fault. If a UFT rep informed this para, based on TRS info, it’s still the fault of TRS.

Hey, if I go to the Range Rover dealer and he chooses to sell me a new one for 200 dollars, I’ll buy it. It’s not my problem if he wakes up the next day and remembers it costs $60,000. I’ve got the receipt. I didn’t hold a gun to the guy’s head (as far as you know). Regardless, this para (and any other in this situation) is there because of TRS negligence.

Not only should she not have to return the alleged overpayment, but she should also receive her promised salary for the rest of her life, and that of whomever she may have passed it to. Who should pay for this, you may ask.

When people ask how the city can pay for teacher raises, I sometimes say, “Let them sell Manhattan Island.” Every year, when the subject of raises comes up, they cry the cupboard is bare. There’s money for this, there’s money for that, but we’re supposed to just live with inflation, work for less, and say, “Thank you sir, may I have another?”

Here’s the good news—I’m certain there’ll be no need to sell Manhattan Island for 10K a year. The question, though, is how many paras were misled about this? I can’t imagine there are many. Whether there are or not, though, they ought not to be paying so very dearly for the ineptitude of TRS.