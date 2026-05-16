I’m pretty old to still be naive, but sometimes I am, regardless. I shouldn’t be shocked by the duplicity and self-serving nature of our thoroughly bent union leadership. But even as they lobby against health policy reforms the RTC has overwhelmingly voiced support for, I find myself marveling at just how much nonsense they get away with.

Our UFT endorsement process is questionable at best. Mulgrew loves to speak of these committees that endorse candidates. He praises them, and insults members who question them. The committees did the work. They asked the tough questions. They determined that this was the best candidate and how dare we second guess their sterling work.

Then, of course, some Unity rep or other gets up and says I was on the committee that questioned candidate Joe Blow. He is a strong supporter of public schools, motherhood, and apple pie. If he is elected, there’ll be apple pie everywhere, all teachers will get significant raises, and teenagers will be polite all the time, do all their homework, and stop acting like a bunch of frigging teenagers.

You may wonder how they come to such conclusions. Well, wonder no more. They go into a room with questions prepared by UFT Bosses (or possibly underbosses). They ask these questions, and these questions only. There are no follow-ups. Do they ask whether or not these candidates support 1096? Of course not. That’s absolutely off-limits.

As a longtime chapter leader, I often had to go to C30 meetings. These are the meetings where we, the school community, issue our recommendations on new hires. That’s not to say they’re necessarily taken, but still, we go, we sit, and we wait. We compose questions. UFT gets some, parents get some, and admin get some.

That seems fair, perhaps, but we get no follow-ups. However, we can also be fairly sure the candidates haven’t heard UFT questions before, because we write them ourselves, on the spot. Do UFT candidates have foreknowledge of the questions? Do favored UFT candidates have foreknowledge of the questions? Are the questions written to favor any one of the candidates?

I guess your opinion will be colored by just how much you trust Michael Mulgrew and his Unity Patronage Cult. Most of us who sit through C-30 meetings think they are not particularly great ways to screen candidates. I can think of at least one who got a job and proved to be a completely different person than the one I saw at the meeting.

But at least, unlike the folks at UFT who interview candidates, we got to write our own questions, I don’t trust Mulgrew or Unity as far as I can throw them. I believe absolutely that whatever the questions are, they’re written to produce a pre-ordained result.

Without our approval, without even any pretense of committee, UFT Unity endorsed sitting rep Dan Goldman over our friend Brad Lander. Goldman’s a gazillionaire, a Levi Strauss heir. I suppose Unity will say AFT does endorsements and we don’t. I don’t know a lot about Goldman, but I very much like Lander. I’d vote for him if I were in the district.

We all know the DA is a scripted event, and that generally nothing happens without Mulgrew’s explicit approval. After all, he runs the patronage cult, and anyone who wants to keep that cushy union gig needs to do what he says. Otherwise, horror of horrors, they’ll end up in a classroom somewhere dealing with NYC kids.

These folks didn’t sell our their ideals and colleagues just for that. Again, without consultation or approval, UFT backed Alex Bores to succeed Jerome Nadler in NY 12. This is a big primary race, with big names. Aside from Bores, anti-Trump former Republican George Conway is running.

Conway used to be married to Trump cheerleader Kellyanne Conway, the one who characterized lies with the creative term “alternative facts.” Conway is quick-witted and clever, qualities I admire. Don’t take that as an endorsement, though. Bob Dole had those same qualities. Aside from Dole’s general politics, he once said he supported teachers, but not teacher unions. Who exactly did Dole think was in teacher unions? Plumbers? Thankfully, I’ve heard no such talk from Conway.

Then there is Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s grandson. He’s had a early but small lead in the primaries. According to the NY Times (and no paywall for you today), he’s no Jack Kennedy, and rather than call supporters begging for money, he prefers to nap. I can’t blame him for that. But he seems to also blow off strategy meetings, placing him somewhere in Trump territory, remarkable for a 33-year-old.

The other major alternative is Micah Lasher. Lasher ran a pro-charter group, attacking public schools and public school teachers. He’s despicable. Lasher worked for Bloomberg. I’d never support him. It ought to disqualify him outright from a UFT endorsement. He was also Executive Director of Students First NY, a detail conveniently omitted from his Wikipedia page.

Students First was an org founded by Michelle Rhee, the first-class reformy who, as DC chancellor, closed schools and invited reporters to watch her fire people. Always an innovator, Rhee taped students’ mouths shut to control her classroom. You or I would be rightfully fired for such an offense.

Lasher, though, had no issue imposing her vision onto the Big Apple. After all, Lasher moonlights as a magician, and has no trouble reinventing himself. He was also a big supporter of Tier 6. Despite that, UFT Unity had no issue endorsing him for Assembly.

In this campaign, Bloomberg had endorsed him, and given him 5 million bucks to wriggle out of the slime in which he was wading. This bought him a bunch of slick TV ads that seem to help. I’m not sure about the other candidates, but Micah Lasher needs to lose.

Regardless, if the UFT is our union, it ought to be reflective of our voice. It’s disgraceful that they don’t even bother to elicit it. Meanwhile, next week they’re likely to make it UFT policy that we can’t worry about the city taking Medicare from us, but must worry about the nation doing the same. On this national issue, they’re rubber-stamping their view into union policy.

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.