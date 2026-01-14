First, Unity had a resolution to save Social Security and Medicare at the DA tonight. While it did not come up, I take strong exception to the argument contained therein that Mamdani’s election has definitively removed the threat of Medicare Advantage.

In fact it’s never been a mayor threatening to dump us into Medicare Advantage (MA). It was Michael Mulgrew and Unity who started that particular ball rolling. His opposition to Intro 1096 clearly indicates he reserves the right to do it again. Furthermore, Mamdani has not supported 1096, our only viable protection against MA.

Regardless, the Social Security/ Medicare resolution was presented in the Retired Teacher Chapter as though we could not waste one moment before facing it. We were to abandon our efforts to protect our health care and attack only this issue.

The fact that this did not come up tonight indicates that UFT at large does not consider this a vital emergency . It’s only of vital importance when it robs us, retirees, the chance to stand up for ourselves.

Speaking of standing up for ourselves, please sign our petition to stop charging pharmacy premiums to UFT retirees. If other union Welfare Funds can absorb this cost, so can ours. Mulgrew says we have the best welfare fund in the galaxy. Time to put our money where his mouth is.

There were a few other interesting points. One was when a delegate, tired of being bullied about where he was allowed to sit, said chapter leaders should elect District Reps. Mulgrew said he wasn’t part of this decision and that it came from the DA. That, of course, is a problem, as the DA is peppered with many who’ve signed loyalty oaths, who always get called on and vote as they are told.

He then spoke of Amy Arundell and David Kazansky, both of whom I know to be supremely competent, were fired. Mulgrew weaseled out on this, saying their leaves were not renewed or some such nonsense. The fact is he, and he alone, fired them on a whim with no due process whatsoever. He has some gall calling himself a unionist.

Then Mulgrew complained of politics. That’s ironic as his firings were 100% rooted in his own selfish politics.

Another really interesting point was that Unity does not want to do an actual demonstration to oppose the atrocities in Minnesota. They’d rather do a “day of action.” Everyone wear blue, or red, or whatever. They snap a few photos in a few buildings, and say they did something. Note that all the people in favor of the “day of action” were on the UFT Executive Board, were Unity, and had signed loyalty oaths.

It was a very good idea to put forth a compromise, saying we’d do both. If you can’t make it to the rally, wear blue. Better than nothing. I will be working that day, but if I can find a way to drag my ass to the demonstration, I hope to see you there.

Finally, I’ve had one or two differences with Mr. LeRoy Barr, but I nonetheless wish him a happy and productive retirement.

4:19—Mulgrew talks about Verizon issue, followed by a minute of dead air.

Reiterates, thanks us for coming to first DA of this year.

Asks moment of silence for two CLs who’ve passed.

Federal—crap show, getting worse by month, Many who believe it will continue to get worse as midterms approach. Venezuela, Minnesota, Minneapolis most frightening, but all not good. Protests ramping up at ICE buildings in city. Never thought I would see this.

Didn’t think we’d go this far backward. Have done over 75 workshops in schools, trying to help, but very ugly thing, Have to navigate our union and protect community. Had to file lawsuit against Texas DOE. Over 350 teachers there under investigation because of media posts about Charlie Kirk. You have a right to your opinion. will have to do the same in FL. teachers being investigated for political posts.

When you say teachers don’t have freedom of speech, big problem. We don’t indoctrinate kids, we help them. Students and families see this stuff on TV and we have to deal with it in schools. Facing unprecedented teacher shortage and this doesn’t help. 4K positions in Arizona, Teachers just leaving. 1400 completely vacant, same in NY, that’s why Tier 6 has to be fixed. New chancellor, mayor have to face this.

Will get worse and worse. Affects union, we have to navigate.

State—session began yesterday. Fix tier 6 is goal. Led way on 1/6 600 schools participated. Was action everywhere, Building momentum. Teachers not getting respect. How do you get it? You make them give it to us.

Feb 6 talk to staff. Majority of members don’t understand pension. We need them to understand will require work, then March 6. I’m in posters for March 8, Albany. Beginning of what I call the pressure cooker. 3 weeks to end of legislative session. Won’t work without pressure. Big piece is age, toughest politically.

Governor protects citizens, people, holds ICE accountable, will arrest and charge them for criminality. Freddy Focus—monster from cell phone thing. Loudest applause for cell phone ban. We made it happen, everyone very proud. Want to go further, pass stronger law about algorithms under 18

Child care—Governor spoke about it. Want to take it outside of budget. Mayor said we would expand 3K and preK. Original plan, that Adams got rid of. Can’t guarantee number of 3-year-olds on yearly basis. Will need more early childhood teachers. They call it 2 Care. Wants to expand it with home child care providers.

Challenge is access to info. Agencies haven’t done well so far. We have developed tools, have access to info, know where facilities are. Thousands of parents using it. We also know where there is no access. Will be big undertaking. Funded for next two years. Will have to find permanent funding next year. Part of affordability.

Not much stay at home parenting anymore. Need access to child care.

Other things about lawsuits against feds for defunding projects. Can’t stop mid-project. Called wind farms national emergency.

City—new mayor, Adams gone. Now we have to deal with incoming admin. About fixing city agencies, getting up to proficiency. We are there to help. Mayor easy to deal with. Likes to text.

Same thing as CL getting new principal. You figure it out, go from there. Nice to talk to man, wants to get things done. happy they figured out child care. State and city deserve access.

New chancellor—will invite him to DA, was CL, worked in grievance dept. Known for long time, very nice man. Fixated on fixing NYC Solves. He gets it. Says maybe we make it K-12. Says we need to get class size done, kids and parents deserve it.

Class size—reviewing final applications. Every school applied this time. Once principals realized they’d get money for staff, wanted to apply. All these projections by DOE about how much building we’d need were wrong. Not 8-9 billion as they said.

Mayor says time to come up with construction plan and cite schools in overcrowded district. Will be part of yearly cycle we will have to do.

If we’re gonna fix math, should talk about why this happened in first place, why it was sent out without fixing holes, given to unprepared students. Why don’t we do it right first time, and stop using stupid terms like fidelity. Can’t teach off the shelf because of diversity of students.

DOE needs to give special ed breakdown, guide for sp. ed. and ESL. Culture of school is important. Instead we get cut and pasted guides.

Thanks CLs for getting in consultation notes. Many of you now have coverage plans. Not just pulling ICT teachers. One is too many,

City Council sworn in. Key to para legislation. Important to every title in union. In your self-interest. For 40 years, if we want to give individual title raise, city position was other titles had to pay for it. Not just about paras. They’re in crisis because of this adherence to rule from 1970s crisis. Have tried to break it, but city says rule is set, they follow. Arbitrators sided with them.

When NCLB came around were short 9K teachers. Told arbitrator we couldn’t attract them. Said he understood. Pattern means we can’t give teachers raise they need to be competitive, but had to uphold pattern bargaining, Went above by working extra half hour a day.

Proud of negotiating committees who voted to put money into para pay scale. But need to make up for it. Telling city not to adhere to pattern in situations like this. That’s how it was utilized in private sector. Our contract is up next year. In interest of every title in union to not be stuck in this situation. No place else boss can say you’re right, so give up your raise and pay them.

Thanks paras for meeting with City Council. Will get to take away unjust leverage city has. At top of list for council business. In a fight for our paras, unjustly treated.

Feds going to hell, bad things happening, teachers being attacked for personal social media, but we’re having child care for all our students, Mayor has been good standing up for workers. Went to picket line. Some powerful people not happy with that.

Chancellor agrees we have to fix math, will fix class size, get para check by end of year.

LeRoy Barr—Muslim Committee Saturday 17 Queens UFT. Pension workshops coming up. Jewish Heritage classes Jan 20 February 10. African Heritage Dance Feb 6 at Anton’s. Black History films Jan and Feb. Middle school conf Feb 7. Immigration workshop Jan 29. CTE awards Feb 12. 22nd counselor conference March 28. Retiring Feb 1, my final report.

Mulgrew—union can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. We came in together, fighting Bloomberg, various trials and tribulations, owe great debt, thank you. Not going too far.

Emblem health here if you have questions. Thanks those who worked during break on transition. Always there troubleshooting, communication. Lots of misinformation and craziness. Have to hold vendors accountable. Most people don’t have that.

Q—Since Jan 25 UFT safety and health have helped with many issues. Most importantly, OSI and NYPD issues. Represent best of UFT.

Q—ICE raids Minneapolis, 3 ICE agents for every police officer, army he’d building to deport will be used to crush union. What are we gonna do to show solidarity?

A—We’re in communication with AFT and NYSUT, Whole country watching, understand urgency.

Q—During October DA MTSS big topic, schedules altered to make space, said you’d circle back and we haven’t heard anything. School cut positions to catch kids up.

A—resolved in certain schools, send school number. will address it immediately. This is why consultation notes are important.

Q—Congratulates LeRoy Barr. Beat me by five months. Smaller class sizes—when will schools find out if they were approved?

A—March or April. Became about schools having plans to attract teachers.

Q—Nurse strike—Sister and mom are nurses. How can we support them?

A—When strikes happen we all get together, talk about what they need. will do resolution today. Hospitals make a lot of money and cry poverty. NYC has highest costs in nation. Never stops. Health care biggest crisis, needs national fix when hospitals charge 350% above Medicare. New City Council speaker passed legislation for hospital transparency. Ugly situation.

Q—Roosevelt campus needs more safety officers, scanning machines.

A—We have para problem. Safety officers repped by other union Pay too low. City has to do something—raise salary. Shortage will get worse. City tells this union other members have to give up money to pay for this. Sooner or later will be lawsuit, and they could hire private security. When they don’t have school nurses they hire agency nurses. Will have head of safety talk to your school.

Q—First time I fell uncomfortable in this room. All here are equal and unless we have DA resolution. I sit where there is a free chair feel intimidated by union brother. ‘when I started DR said he was last elected DR. How is it better you hand picking them instead of us electing them? Back then, there was a lot of talk about worst principal in city. David Kazansky, Amy Arundell, purged withut due process. Where is democracy?

A—Change happened before I was here. Can I move forward? If you need to have convo, please step outside. DA voted on that change, wasn’t here. Union can choose to change it. At that time they felt would be best. Almost all DRs chosen by CLs,. Some people were more concerned about politics. Last year’s election, people who work here, if leaves are rescinded they are rescinded. If people feel not in interest of membership, everyone needs to be held accountable.

Motions—Yadi Michelle—Reso for UFT Demo for Renee Goode, this month. Was removed from table downstairs. Very upset. Ed unionists and other sectors expressed indignation and alarm, Last Wed. ICE invasion led to her being killed one mile from where George Floyd murdered, teacher unions condemned murder, onslaught against immigrants. Day of no work or school. This death used to trample basic rights, while immigrant communities are demonized. Resolved UFT call emergency demonstration. Friday January 23rd.

online y 719 n 159 room y 228 n 45 82% passes

Cynthia Bennett—Motion next month, support NYC Nurse Association strike. Monday, NYSNA went on strike, work at three hospitals. Union siblings. Management threatening to cut their health care. Also benefits, refusing violence protection, staffing standards and competitive wages.

Gloria Brandman—Should be on today’s agenda.

online y 605 n 100 room y ? 97%

Point of order—Any way to put that on for today?

A—No.

Resolutions—

?—Resolution on upcoming Feb 3 elections—Candidates selected by committee—I cannot hear her well—-Democratic committees have appointed candidates, have shown support for labor movement, ask they be endorsed.

Mulgrew—recommendations to state union.

Ryan Brockenthal—rises in support.

?—Eric Botcher worked hard to displace people, against own community, hates to see my union support someone who’d uproot working people.

Marquis Harrison, Exec. Board—Strong favor of resolution. Eric Botcher true friend, supported para legislation. Supports fight against Tier 6.

Virginia Hill—Loves Eric Botcher, Harvey Epstein wonderful, better than Keith Powers, all about vaccinations for cats in bodegas, but not so much for people.

?—Exec Board, calls question.

online y 511 n 81 room y 200 n 30 86% question called

Resolution vote—

online y 360 n 158 room y 200 n 47 passes

Mike Sill—intent to move ICE resolution up. How can we make that happen, with motion period closed?

Yari Michelle—Move we place resolution to number one.

Mulgrew says number two, which is next.

online y 542 n 108 room y 211 n 29 85%, moved.

Yari Michelle—We should all be disgusted someone was shot in the face. Should never happen again. Let’s come together and do the right thing.

Tina Silverman—What time will protest take place?

Mulgrew—Not sure but not during school day. Would violate Taylor Law.

Exec Board member proposes we change demonstration to “Day of Action.”

Pat Crispino Exec Board—This wouldn’t tie our hands. Doesn’t mean people who want to go to a rally can’t.

Tim Garvey—Oppose amendment. Lots of ways to show support. Need to have a strong stand, need to be visible, loud, clear.

Jonathan Halabi—Doing actions is fine, but oppose to replace a rally with it. This is a singular event and we need to come together.

Margaret Joyce—Amend amendment—Would like it to say demonstration AND day of action. Emergency demonstration and day of action.

Debating second amendment now.

Tammy Miller—Rises in support of second amendment

Daniel Rodriguez—exec board. Wants to change to day of action. Could be demonstration doesn’t hamstring us.

Genie ?—close all matters.

online y 521 n 29 room y 217 n 6 95% closed

Amendment 2 vote—

online y 486 n 118 room y 221 n ? Passes

Resolution as amended—

online y 584 n 76 room y 209 n 15 90% passes

Mulgrew—tomorrow will be digital registration link for March 8 Albany rally. Register on UFT link, not NYSUT. Can drive or register for bus. Members must register themselves. Option for friends and family. In arena, in March. You need a ticket. If you drive up, will supply parking.

Thanks us. 6:02