I don’t have much commentary tonight. Honestly, aside from Mulgrew telling us what a great job he does, how smart his Very Smart People are, and such, not much happened.

That said, I am flabbergasted at how Mulgrew tripped all over himself saying how fair the elections for trustee are. The fact is that the last election did not take place at all. This is because Mulgrew’s Very Smart People had Ben Morgenroth tossed from the ballot on a technicality. Last I heard, Morgenroth was pursuing legal remedies, but I’ve not spoken with him for a while. I have to admire his calmness tonight while addressing the guy who screwed him.

Leo Casey’s resolution to protect Social Security and Medicare from everyone (except Michael Mulgrew) has now, for the second month in a row, not come up. Casey would’ve had retirees believe that we ought not to spend one moment protecting ourselves from the person who already tried to take our Medicare away—Michael Mulgrew, his cult leader. Casey’s criticized retirees for trying to protect ourselves rather than blindly endorsing his Great Leader’s agenda.

Clearly, the leaders of the UFT do not share Casey’s priorities. Most important to them is keeping their peeps in power. That’s why Unity member after Unity member got up today to endorse Tom Brown, who comes to retiree meetings to tell us how wonderful things are, who makes it a point to speak as long as possible so as to join Casey and other Unity Cult Members in their never-ending mission to preclude our actual business—protecting retirees.

I tend to believe Mulgrew when he claims he isn’t telling the trustees how to invest UFT money. If that’s the case, though, it’s likely because investing is not his thing. Every single sitting trustee is bound by the Unity Loyalty Oath. They will golly gosh darn do whatever Mulgrew tells them to, financially or otherwise, or they will be purged, just as David Kazansky was.

Kazansky will be running against Tom Brown. Like most retirees, I’m very interested in the pension. As Unity hack after Unity hack got up to tell us how wonderful Brown was, none bothered to mention that retirees, alleged union members, get no vote on who our trustees are.

I didn’t hear anything about Tom Brown, or Michael Mulgrew, or any Unity member working to get us a vote. Of course, Unity indulges its members when they float ageist memes at the DA, and rather than censure them for their blatant bigotry, applauds them.

So it surprises me not at all that they can’t be bothered extending us the vote, even as they lecture us on how we’re full union members.

Notes (unedited)

I did not get a call, but called in with my pin.

4:18 Mulgrew asks why people are standing in the back. Asks them to sit.

Asks if there are still two of him up there. Says last thing we need is three or four Mulgrews. Welcomes us. Past midpoint of year. Snow on the grounds. Says he’s sorry not in suit but wearing cast. Had thumb rebuilt and recommends HSS.

Important point in legislative year. Mayor says 12 billion deficit is now 7. City always says it’s broke. Albany focus point. Last DA spoke about fed issues. Thanks those who attended Friday rally. Says mailbox blows up when we do anything political. Here to protect and preserve rights of members and professions, but gets involved as DA sees fit.

Everything a contentious issue these days, Coke, Pepsi, everyone screams and yells could debate for days. Take it seriously when about students. Everyone has right to opinion, but decide as DA. No malice, if people see great injustice and want to stand up. Not telling anyone you have to show up or do this. Hoping people remember it’s a very large union about members and profession. We work with community, part of every one, and stand with them.

Monday met CEC parents, friends from Hands Off. Job to help people understand how to deal with these issues. Not going to have one meeting, rather have dozens and partner with community.

Federally, budget, only good thing about not shutting down, many ed, cuts restored. Will not stop. As we get through state elections, midterms will be everything. Will look at every race, how it will impact public education.

Albany—Spent day and a half there meeting with leaders, lobbying, March 8 going for Tier 6, Lobby Day the 16th. Been asking for ten years basis of foundation aid be reformed. Poverty, ELLs, homeless should be part of formula. Tweaked for poverty last year. Still have same number as ten years ago. Rest of state has more. Meant more money going out of NYC than coming in. Can’t have that.

Previous mayor not popular in Albany or anywhere. Need to include regional cost index. Costs more in NYC than Buffalo, or anywhere. Want this part of formula updated. Want funds for ELLs. More work to help those children. Also children in homeless situations. Extra work to help them. Need proper funding.

Tier 6 most significant. Elected officials will say we have to decide, but labor will be on same page. The age hardest thing to do. Other unions disagree. We want state legislators to fight, not unions. Confident we’ll be alright. Must get state entities to come together, Assembly, Senate, Governor.

Been collecting signatures from County Execs and mayors in favor. Are always shenanigans.

Emily ?—Most of you know what’s going on. 2750 people signed to go to rally, still growing. When link stops working we get calls. Will try to make registration push. Members will get texts tomorrow. Try to get one more person. Whole class of people against this, think public workers bankrupting city. Use memes and post online. CL hub shows names of people in your school who have registered. Have pom poms and t shirts you can wear in school.

Mulgrew—Thanks for your work. PS 4, PS 9, PS 143, PS 115, Maxwell HS, PS 94. Will bring large number up there. Will be harassment, will be my fault. Unions now building own programs. Thanks to teams working on this.

Mayoral control is back. You keep trying to educate people. Why don’t we have snow days? We keep trying to educate press says it’s horrible kids don’t get snow day. We have more holidays than any school district. Must get in 180 days, and have 180 in calendar, can’t have a snow day. Agreed to three years of calendars, going back to old system next year. School starts very late.

Mayoral control—mayor saying he wants more real engagement. Don’t know what that means. Our position is clear—we need real checks and balances, mayor should not control panel. If you make PEP 15 and 8 are not in control, he has to convince one person to change policy. If you can’t convince one, probably a bad idea. Doesn’t matter who mayor is, just bad policy. Each mayor has made horrendous mistakes because of complete control. De Blasio wanted us open through Covid. Adams on ICE. Enough is enough.

Lots of places getting rid of it, back to school boards. Union doesn’t want that. Each district was in charge of own procurement, pianos going through back doors, cronyism. Will not support mayoral control that we have. Current mayor testified against mayoral control, de Blasio was against it, Adams had major concerns, changed when they got into office.

Not about headlines, about better result. Parents say doesn’t matter to them. in the end, they just yes us to death and do whatever they want.

Teacher center will be other part of all we do. Number one PD support. Have to keep that moving. DOE only knows emergency consulting contracts.

NYC—break coming. Valentine’s Day Saturday. About caring and respecting, don’t I sound like Hallmark? Not for women and not men. Paras meeting with City Council, doing their job, let’s hear it for them. Discussions getting much more tense. Speaker will be keynote at Para Fest at NY Hilton.

Knew when city announced deficit would cause issues. Looking forward to them presenting balanced budget Feb. 17th. Deficit will then be gone. Will move to push legislation. Will keep pressure on. Don’t stop until we get para respect check.

Other piece is we know every city agency having staffing problem at lower end of wage scales. Paras are critical service, causing harm to children and their families. Now we can have conversations about changes in pattern bargaining.

One month and two weeks into NYCE PPO. Thanks Welfare Fund. Happy we have own team, got real responses. Not responsible for other unions and what they do. Quite smooth but there are always issues. All up and running. Expansion of doctors, pre-Medicare retirees have new doctors, probably find in network if traveling in US.

Consulted with chancellor this week. Backlog on step twos out of control. Too many decisions pending. If you can’t render decisions, which are usually no, will go to city hall and ask for expedited process. Same process with arbitration. DOE wants to talk to us an hour before, because they will look like an ass.

By Friday, MTSS, will have list of new guidelines, minimize assessments.

TRS elections. Pensions in TRS. 135 billion dollars. Three member trustees. CSA, UFT and PSC can send people when there are openings. Have always been from UFT. We are a very smart union. President of UFT never trustee, don’t want president to have influence over that money. That’s good policy. President gets pressure. Loves fact that if I have ideas, am told no by trustees. They just like to say no to us. Job is look at long game.

Our three trustees understand that other votes come from mayor and controller. They think about other things, like revenue. Three trustees are key, gives us that one vote, first purpose at all times to protect and grow no matter politics. One of highest rated in country. We don’t run election. If not run properly, we take action against DOE.

Very serious job, should not be looked at through political lens. We are very smart. President will never be a trustee.

We understand that three members can control and protect pensions from political needs If one trustee breaks, we no longer have that protection. Happy when these things happen. Pension not magical thing. If you didn’t have union you have, bad things would happen.

Each state has own law on pensions. We have protection. Cannot be changed, even if state goes bankrupt, unlike NJ, other places where pensions cut in half. Last time DOE did horrendous job, went to court, all candidates got together, promise they now understand legal responsibility.

Will have some debate. Why does UFT endorse candidate? Not guaranteed. We endorse trustee, not our union but three. Sure other unions would like one, can’t get mad at us, we have more people. Will not agree voices diminished because other unions are bigger. End report 5:04.

Mike Sill—Tomorrow 4 CTE awards here, Black History Films virtual, Albany Black and PR caucus, Brooklyn prom, March 6 social worker appreciation, 7th para luncheon Hilton. March 8 Tier 6 rally. Almost full. 14-15, White plains, functional weekend, 16 lobby day. Herstory, Bronx. 27 UFT College Fair, 28 councilor conference, 28, 9, CL training. April 25 early childhood conference, May 15 HS awards. Enjoy recess, Black History Month.

Mulgrew—Every DA, three members come, Erica Julia, Elena, TPTs. Had to take other positions because 9th period not cleared up. Called and no one answered. At consultation Tuesday, as of March 1, every OT PT will have 9th period work if they choose to take it. Also can do evals.

Questions—

Q—Tier 6, members thinking about bonuses in MAY. Can we be sure we’re paid on time.

A—Year one disaster, last year May 1st. Said should be no problem this year. 1000 this year.

Q—Transferring, teacher invited to do demo during school day, only three personal days, can city tell principals not to schedule demos during school day? Common practice. DOE pays them and subs.

A—That’s ridiculous. Send us name of school. Will follow up. Shouldn’t be during report time.

Q—Contracts—last time DC37 set pattern, can we cut ahead?

A—Not comfortable discussing that, but we have in the past done early.

Q—Ramadan dinner? Will mayor be there?

A—Feb. 27. Says on flyer.

Q—Filed grievance, procedural errors on LIF, principal wants to meet only before or after school. Trying to schedule when we can’t attend. Is there a timetable?

A—It’s school days, would have DR contact principal, and then go to supe. Will get it scheduled.

Q—Will attend Tier 6 rally. Members have mobility issues. Will they be accommodated? Staff wants to bring kids. Food snacks available.

A—Will get that put together and get info out. Arena handicapped accessible. Will be box lunch and concessions.

Q—Finished our sessions, excited to hear 9th session coming to fruition, Giving you shout out. Will see you at next DA meeting, will try.

A—you do great job representing. DOE asked for this in negotiation, and couldn’t figure it out. Glad it’s done.

Q—Son nominated as para sub. Has to pay for classes before he starts.

A—Teacher center gives those classes for free. DOE just doesn’t care. Making money on people. Training should be aligned to job. They have generic training, makes no sense. Paras should run training. Ridiculous to train after a year of doing job.

Motions—

Teresa Bellow, Exec. Board—Appropriate staff in early childhood classrooms. Next month. Every day, critical legal safeguard not upheld. Two adults, one certified, other licensed teacher in preK and 3k. Often compromised. Staffing gaps called “unfunded mandates,” place all at risk.

No speaker against.

online y 916 n 24 room y 220 n 5 98% passes

?—next month—Support of appropriate middle school transitions. Some middle school contract violated because teachers rather than students move. Prep periods are therefore cut. Teachers deserve full prep and lunch.

Mulgrew—Should not be happening. We can stop this if we prove it true. If not getting lunch, that’s the end of it.

online y 682 n 38 room y 202 n 13 95% passes

Resolutions—

Christina Grath. Trustee, Exec. Board—Support resolution to re-elect Tom Brown. Respected, leadership, did many things. Improved conditions. Values interaction. Dedicated. Eloquent speeches. Gives workshops, committed to excellence. Warm and professional approach, goes above and beyond. Trustees support him. Want all members to have financially secure future. Please endorse.

Sean Ramos, Exec Board—Supports. Served as pension consultant. Tom taught me. Learned from Mel Aronson, Taught all of us. Most qualified. Don’t want trustees aligned with mayor or anyone else.

Nancy Aravonto—in support. Tom dedicated to help members in health crisis. He’s the man to call. Refers to members by name.

Elaine Haynsworth—Brooklyn pension consultant, in support. Proven track record. listens to members, has clear vision. Automatic enrollment in TRS for paras. Members restricted to BRRs can now transfer to TRS. Tier 6 5 to 3 years. Wants someone with experience. Supports.

Mulgrew—three speakers for, does anyone wish to speak against?

Point of info—Ben Morgenroth—Will body get to hear from all candidates, including David Kazansky?

Mulgrew—we are in debate period. If it happens it happens.

Chad Hamilton—We don’t oppose nomination, but propose amendment.

Mulgrew—asked for speaker against.

Chad—Resolved, that UFT shall endorse both announced candidates, David Kazansky and Tom Brown.

Mulgrew—parliamentarian—amendment cannot change nature of resolution. May vote against it. Can’t endorse everyone who wants to run. Out of order.

Pat Crispino, DR—in support of resolution. Friend in nursing home, full blown dementia, Tom called to help. Should re-elect.

Point of info—Daniel Alicea, filed article 78, saying last election, only one contested in 40 years. Said you’d hoid DOE feet to fire. Arbitrator ruled election legal. Will UFT ensure this election is run properly. Can we have DR and CL ensure process is used, memo not posted in schools. Two weeks and not posted. We want to ensure those who contribute have a fair election with compliance.

Mulgrew—Track record clear. If not done properly we will file. We did it despite what results were because they did not follow rules or procedures. About protecting process. Don’t play politics with pension system. Make sure done properly. Really important we have solid plan around pension system. People want to destroy it, Have to make sure trustees above reproach on everything. If DOE doesn’t run properly will file again.

James Vasquez Exec Board calls question.

online y 273 n 57 room y 181 n 27 question called

resolution

online y 530 n 106 room y 176 n 41 83% passes.

6:07 We are adjourned.