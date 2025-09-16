Last night I went to the first UFT Executive Board meeting I’ve been to in, oh, three years. I was a member for six. I came, this time, as an observer. I was going to meet a friend who asked me to save a seat.

Happy to oblige, I chose an empty table in the back. A guy carrying two gallon-sized water bottles sat right next to me. I said, “Wow. You must be thirsty.” He glared at me, stood up, and walked away without saying a word. I felt important at that moment.I figured if people hate me that much, I must be doing something right. Of course, I was giving myself too much credit. (I have to learn to be more Zen about stuff.)

A person I’d been texting asked me to describe the guy and seemed to determine this was the guy who’d been sending ageist memes during a DA last year. If that was him, I have no idea why he was mad at me. After all, the UFT Executive Board determined ageism was just fine, and literally applauded him for it. By my way of thinking, the guy should be sending me a Christmas Card (and perhaps a gift).

Speaking of ageism, I couldn’t help but notice that no one from RTC leadership had a seat on the Executive Board. Clearly Unity has determined that our dues don’t merit a voice. (Of course, it would be entirely different if Unity had won the RTC. Then, they’d likely have an RTC leader rubber stamp Whatever Unity Wants.)

The meeting was only 37 minutes long, so I wondered whether I’d overspent on transportation—both LIRR and subway both ways. Still, there were interesting moments.

Michael Mulgrew came for a few minutes, spoke, and then got the hell out of there.

After all, why should the President of the UFT spend one moment more than absolutely necessary at meetings of the UFT Executive Board? It was 37 minutes, for goodness sake, and who can be expected to put up with anything for that length of time?

In fairness, It’s not like any actual decisions are made there. ABC envisions an Executive Board mostly made up of working educators, as opposed to paid sycophants, who could tell leadership directly what was actually going on in schools. We envision an Executive Board that would inform leadership, and provide guidance.

In Unity World, all decisions are made at the tippity top by Mulgrew and, maybe, his hand-picked inner circle, so why hang out and pretend anything is going on in the Executive Board, other than the free dinner? (Full disclosure—I took a cup of coffee, and it was not bad.) I think there were only two people at the dais last night. Evidently, the other Big Shots didn’t even have to bother pretending it was important.

There was discussion about the new class size law, and apparently it is having some effect. The city has hired thousands of new teachers, and at some schools, students are enjoying lower class sizes. I still work as an F-status teacher a few days a week at Francis Lewis High School. It’s chronically overcrowded, likely the most overcrowded in the city.

Of course, Lewis is a desirable school, and last I checked the most requested. (I attribute this to the fact that we have the smartest and best-looking ENL teachers in the city, but there are those with differing opinions.) In any case, I’ve got some pretty large classes. Someone, perhaps Mike Sill, said that they were working now on schools with space, and that next year they would work on schools without space. (I’ve been waiting since 1992 or so, so what’s another year, give or take?)

We, of course, are one of those schools without space. As chapter leader, with the support of UFT, I was able to start the ball rolling to get an annex behind our school. The annex replaced the crumbling, miserable trailers I worked in for years. It’s really a whole lot nicer than the trailers. It’s clean, heated, and air-conditioned.

You never walk in and find a sheet of ice on the floor. You never walk into a tin-wrapped monstrosity on a 90-degree day to find it’s 110 degrees inside. You never find huge holes in the floor, or mold on the walls. You never find the wooden stairs outside have collapsed. In fact, you never find a big metal rail from said stairs, one that could be wielded as a weapon, hanging loose on the stairway. There are a whole lot of advantages.

Perhaps the only advantage we don’t have, in fact, is that of reduced overcrowding. There is a little more space, and there are some great programs, culinary and agricultural, that didn’t previously exist. What would prove really popular, though, is more space and/ or lower class sizes. Last I heard, we have 96 oversized classes, and I mean classes of over 34, not the new and improved regulation numbers (whatever they may be).

Priscilla Castro, the leader of the para chapter spoke. I only know that because LeRoy Barr saw fit to identify her after she did so. Castro, in fact, is the chapter leader because she had no opposition. Fix Para Pay ran no one for that position, as the person they chose dropped out in favor of Unity, or something.

This notwithstanding, Fix Para Pay beat Unity three to one in the last election. The only employed para rep who was actually favored by paraprofessionals was Migda Rodriguez. Michael Mulgrew, confirming that he doesn’t give a golly gosh darn what paraprofessionals want, let alone who they choose to represent them, fired her just a few weeks ago. Mulgrew’s so insecure he can tolerate no one working for the union who disagrees with him at all. To Unity, that’s vastly more important than the will of the voters.

Unity is determined to shut out all voices but their own, and credit where credit is due—they’re doing a great job of it.

It’s really disappointing to have a leadership determined to preserve its own power no matter who it excludes. In the last election, Unity did not manage to crack 55%. As RTC Chapter Leader Bennett Fischer pointed out, that would not be enough to pass an SBO. My District Rep told me he never wanted to see an SBO pass with 55%. That would make for a severely splintered membership.

I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I worked to make sure any SBO I brought forth was very much favored by members. Our SBOs passed in the high 90s. We never had one that fell below 90%.

Michael Mulgrew’s actions, this year, indicated that Unity thinks anyone not part of their cult deserves neither voice, vote nor representation in the union that collects our dues. This is unacceptable. Those of us who want our voices heard have our work cut out for us.

We’ll be discussing this in the coming weeks. I’m hopeful, as always.

UFT Executive Board September 15, 2025

Notes are unedited.

LeRoy Barr welcomes us—6 PM

Minutes approved.

Mark ?—Reports on reorg grievances—60 arbitions 100 oversized classes, only 11 chronic 123 of them. Says oversized and chronic have come down. Says some employees not advancing in salary schedule. Says DOE advanced them March 1 but not employment anniversary. Assigns them date of Dec. 31 9999, and they go up only once a year. Precedential grievance sustained. DOE committed to ID all people with this issue. People need to check.

2023 contract decision—3K bonus based on being on payroll June 2023. Those on terminal leave didn’t receive bonus. Not their expectation. Not done in 2018. Several people testified. Arbitrator sustained grievance. All will now receive bonus.

Mike Sill—Last week talked about class size. Had 3350 of 3700 filled, not 3450. Still struggling with people on Q status, will reduce to almost zero. Have to focus on programming. Not being done efficiently. DOE doesn’t support programming enough. Needs to push SCA to build. Lots of red tape. If they don;’t comply with law, city will lose a lot. Going forward will focus on schools that don’t have the space.

Michael Mulgrew—Tomorrow consult with chancellor. Will talk class size. Happy they focused on hiring. Still short but moving forward. Para shortage. In conversation with city council. Last year began bad due to “fidelity.” We had war with DOE, clearly believed they could tell people to do things that didn’t work in classroom. New chancellor helped.

You can’t follow a script in NYC. We have a document, part of state law, for Academic Intervention Services. Have gotten changes, but catching them making changes not in main document. Need to establish right away tomorrow. Chancellor has been good with this. People who had authority now don’t, and were told their job is not to cause problems.

Governor endorsed Mamdani. Lovely NY Post cover today. (Note—I’m providing it for you.)

We move forward, focus on mayor and city council. Haven’t been happy with either, Invested lot of money in council races. Want people to do job they were elected to do. Election season, craziness in country, but seems quiet except for mayor’s race.

Thanks us.

Questions—

Adam Shapiro—Sunday bald is beautiful day. In travels, notice there are multiple APs in spacious offices while service providers stacked up in classrooms. 12-1-1 classrooms like closets. Maybe APs should share offices so rooms could be used for offices. Can we survey CLs to see how many APs and offices. CLs could file operational complaints. If ss can learn in these spaces, APs can type in them.

Debbie Poulos—We have an operational complaint for space. Anticipate issues with class size. May have moved service providers. Make sure CLs know operational process. Saying we want AP office may not go over well, but try it.

Nancy Aramonto—Guidance on time cards? Members being told they have to move and flip time cards. Chancellor’s regs don’t say that.

Mike Sill—Hasn’t seen that. Will follow up with DOE. Strange happening multiple places at same time. Should talk to us about change in practice.

Mark ?—1987 or 88 chancellor initiated alternatives to time clocks to treat educators as professionals. Schools had to create own procedure, generally move time card.

Takia ?—When will principals get guidance to release delegates for 29th?

Sill—Should be out tomorrow. Will send to members.

Ariel Arroyo—First para workshop for CTLE today. Many paras say workshops are booked, Can we get more seats? Start at 2:30 but not all schools end then. Can we have more time slots?

Mindy Rosier—Will debrief tomorrow. Hearing same thing. Will try to adjust moving forward. Queens had over 500 signed up, Bronx 300, Will keep in loop.

Charles DeBenedetto—DOE stopped COVID days. Questions about documentation. What is necessary now?

Sill—Self treated day requires no info. You never have to share medical diagnosis with supervisor, even for leave of absence. Things were different for COVID, but that’s all over—now we treat it as other illnesses, no more COVID days. Question is whether it’s self treated, or if you have note from doctor to make it medically certified. Doesn’t have to say why you were there. Positive COVID test will not make it medically certified.

Reports from Districts—

David ?—First para workshop virtual PD series 1200 attended. Will be six more sessions.

Rashad Brown—UFT school librarian committee meeting. UFT German American committee meeting,

?—Second session with paras. Great success 1500 attended. (Barr says she was Priscilla Castro.)

Dr. Terain Reeves—Came to UFT two years ago, asked DOE for money for projects at our school, asked 5 million got two. Planetarium redone. Staff being trained. Greenhouse being redone. Lost two members, one to cancer and one went missing, renaming centers after them.

Legislative Report—?—Staten Island first up with canvassing. Had a member who had a confrontation with someone who didn’t agree with Mamdani, but shared all reasons why we were endorsing, Member said you have changed my mind.

Wants people to join canvasses at GOTV on UFT page—can sign up and make calls. Looks forward to working with you.

Barr adjourns meeting 6:37