I’ve been pretty clear that it’s a bad idea to vote yes on something you aren’t allowed to look at. You wouldn’t buy a car you couldn’t drive, or a house you couldn’t visit. Yet we all bought a contract we couldn’t see. Now that we’ve voted yes, the benevolent Municipal Labor Committee has seen fit to share it with us.

Am I nuts, or should they have done that before we voted on it? It looks like the company that will be approving, or disapproving procedures for UFT members has a less than sterling history .

Sometimes it’s fun to take chances. When I was younger, I remember being at my grandmother’s house and she’d have boxes of chocolate. I was very fond of chocolate back then. I’d take one out of the box and take a bite. Sometimes it would be good. Just as often, I’d end up spitting it out and throwing the other half in the trash. (My cousin used to put the bitten halves back in the box.)

That’s why, when I was older, I tended not to take chances with things that were important to me. As a new teacher, I went on several blind dates, and all were terrible. I remember searching for the most polite excuses to get away as soon as possible, and giving up the practice altogether. Friends would assure me this person is a great match, but they were always wrong.

That’s why, for example, the notion of a mail order bride never much appealed to me. Of course others see things differently. I knew a woman who had not one, but two mail order husbands. The first one took her for a whole lot of money. Once he got into the country, he never even met with her. That did not dissuade her. She lived with the second. I’d see her in the office ordering him lunch from work while he stayed home, doing Whatever Stay At Home Husbands Do.

This was not for me. I need to actually know people before I determine what kind of relationships I have. Relationships can be great, but honestly, without your health, they may not be your primary interest. In any case, now that UFT has committed to a veritable mail order health care contract, we’ve finally gotten to look at it. Is it as sexy as Michael Mulgrew claimed it was?

Not exactly. Now that the health care contract was approved by the rubber stamp UFT Delegate Assembly and the even more reliable rubber stamp UFT health committee, we lowly members are finally allowed to view a redacted version of the contract we’re bound to for five years. Unlike Michael Mulgrew, Daniel Alicea has gone and read at least part of the thing. There’s some very disturbing news.

If you’ve been around as long as I have, or half as long (or even less), you probably recall the good old days when you could call UFT and a human would answer the phone. Said human would be a secretary or clerk, and would direct you to the particular human or department you were seeking.

In fact, back then you could call your borough office if you wanted more particular info. Then Michael Mulgrew and his Very Smart People introduced Salesforce, and now calling the union is just like calling is not remotely what it used to be. Waits are a whole lot longer since they “improved” the system.

It appears that health care for UFT members not yet on Medicare will soon be similar, in the form of something a company called UMR, a company the US Department of Labor, again, sued for disapproving procedures. UMR, owned by our friends at United Health, settled the suit in July, paying the lawsuit but admitting no wrongdoing. Are you encouraged by that? Regardless, UMR will decide whether or not your doctor made the right call giving you chemotherapy, or a pet scan, or whatever.

In fairness, Mulgrew said that procedures that were always approved, like cat scans, would now no longer need pre-approval. I was pretty shocked he presented this as a positive. What this means, in fact, is that procedures that are not always approved can continue to not be approved.

I had a conversation with an oncologist, and she advised me to remain in Medicare no matter what it cost. She said she sees patients who need chemo right now, and that with Medicare Advantage plans, she’d have to wait weeks, if not months, to offer treatment. I would argue the procedures that are not always approved can be way more important than those that are—those are the ones that could cost you your life.

Michael Mulgrew can get up on his hind legs and shout that he’ll have some committee to look at appeals, but what do we know about his committees? We know he had a specially selected committee to look at a health care plan, that they met, that they did not see the plan, and that they approved it anyway. Did they know about UMR? I’m gonna go out on a limb and say they did not.

Why? Well, when I went to the information session, which was more like a propaganda session, this was not mentioned to us. It was all roses and sunshine. I imagine the hand-picked health committee, which pointedly excluded ABC members, was not told about it either. (In fact, we also know any Unity member who didn’t favor the plan was likely to be fired by Mulgrew.) And what if there is an appeal committee?

I know whenever I had a major issue with the Welfare Fund and called, they took the side of the provider over me, the member. In the case of my daughter’s braces, this cost us thousands of dollars. The Welfare Fund allowed the orthodontist, basically, to rob me, appropriating my daughter’s entire lifetime allowance for a useless device that he gave us during our first and only visit, and never creating actual braces. To the Welfare Fund, the quack orthodontist was clearly more important than I was

I hope you have never been very sick, and I hope you never are. I have been, and I can tell you when or if that happens, you are not quite as up for a fight as you may be otherwise. When I was being treated with chemo and radiation, I had very little energy. I did not, for example, have the energy to challenge bills for thousands of dollars from Northwell, even though they seemed inappropriate.

I had an oral cancer. My doctor prescribed an artificial saliva. This was helpful because my mouth was as dry as the Gobi Desert. I liked the sample my doctor gave me, but my prescription was denied. Years later, Geof Sorkin commented here that I should have called the Welfare Fund, and they could have approved it some other way. I told him, as I just told you, that my get up and go, at that point, had got up and went.

Who’s gonna battle for you if some AI bot between you and much needed care says no dice? Will it be the people who hard-sold us this contract without allowing us to examine it? Will it be Michael Mulgrew, who announced to the Delegate Assembly that he hadn’t read it either? Will it be the much-vaunted UFT health committee, who unanimously passed the contract without seeing it?

I advise you to sit while you wait for that to happen.

One more thing—what’s gonna happen if the city doesn’t achieve the billion dollar savings it anticipates from this plan? Michael Mulgrew says that any changes will need the approval of the city, the health care companies, and the MLC. By that, we are supposed to deduce that the MLC will protect us. We are supposed to believe that Michael Mulgrew will stand up for us.

Here’s what I know—I know that Michael Mulgrew and Unity were behind the move to dump retirees into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan. I know that MLC gave a billion dollars from our Health Stabilization Fund to the city in order to fund raises. I know that fund, under Mulgrew’s Very Smart People, is now bankrupt. I know the city claims MLC owes a few billion for failing to save the 600 million a year it claims it would have gotten if retirees were all in MA.

I also know that Mulgrew promised his 2018 deal would not raise copays, and that it would not change anything substantially. Those were lies. Would Mulgrew and MLC make some kind of deal to raise copays, again? Would they “punish” certain hospital by charging outrageous copays?

Make no mistake, when Mulgrew “punished” urgent care chains, we were the ones who ended up paying, either with higher copays, or by being deprived of many or most readily available facilities. History suggests that Mulgrew will spout righteous indignation, and make it more difficult for us to get care.

You know what they say about history—those who ignore it are doomed to repeat it. Educators who voted yes willfully ignored history.

What other surprises are in the contract as released to us, and what surprises are redacted? What surprise modifications will be made the second year if expected savings are not achieved?

Only time will tell.