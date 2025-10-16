In the beginning of today’s meeting, someone texted me and said Bennett Fischer is morphing into Tom Murphy. I disagree for a number of reasons. One, of course, is that if Bennett is not re-elected, he won’t end up with some cushy position at AFT. He’ll just be a lowly retiree like me (and perhaps you).

Another, of course, is that Bennett does indeed allow motions and questions, which we didn’t have when Murphy was standing up there. The message hit home a bit more in Bennett’s newly-unmitigated support of the health plan (a clear change from his both sides argument at the DA), his praise of the convoluted, barely worth it, SHIP co-pay refund, and his cozying up to “President Mulgrew,” who created the reimbursement as a re-election stunt.

There is a pattern with Unity contracts and health plans. As retirees, it behooves us to remember that, as time went by, and as we learned more about the two MA plans Mulgrew sold us, their flaws became more and more apparent. They were demonstrated fairly conclusively (in court, no less) by our friends in NYC Retirees. They helped get us elected, and we really ought not to ignore them (particularly not if we entertain any hope of beating Unity in 2027).

What disappointed me most, though, was when Bennett said our co-pays were relatively tame compared to those of in-service members. This neglects the fact that we, in stark contract to our in-service counterparts, pay premiums for our pharmacy plan that far outstrip what they’re likely to pay in co-pays. Furthermore, we pay substantial co-pays for prescriptions, considerably more than our in-service brothers and sisters.

Bennett spoke of a resolution they brought up about co-pays. I wrote the original draft of that resolution and did not intend it for the DA. It certainly appears Unity has no intent of allowing it to be introduced. In any case, just like Bennett, it neglects to mention the fact we pay premiums and very high co-pays. In-service members will surely see it as petty and selfish, thinking they pay more than we do.

Once again we got to hear from the Labor Solidarity Committee. This, evidently, is the pride and joy of Retiree Advocate, the insular self-selected group that continues to make decisions without bothering to elicit input from those of us who voted for them (or worked with them, or ran with them). It’s great to hear they marched at Starbucks and elsewhere.

But where the hell were they the last time we marched for 1096, you know the issue that people elected us for? I can answer that, actually. I’m told they were having a Zoom meeting at that time. Their group has never come to any demonstrations for 1096, despite the fact our chapter voted overwhelmingly to support it. And I’m sorry, but for all their virtue-signaling and self-congratulatory remarks, that’s an abysmal failure.

If we don’t stand for ourselves, we aren’t a whole lot of good to anyone else.

I was surprised to find myself agreeing, at least partially, with Leo Casey, who said if we had an idea for how the DA should be run, we ought to bring it to the DA. That’s true, at least in theory. In practice, we know Unity controls the DA pretty tightly. As we’ve learned from the previously mentioned copay resolution, if Mulgrew doesn’t want it voted on, it simply never comes up.

So if we wish to make any statement whatsoever, we can do it only here. I certainly recall Mulgrew letting Unity voices drone on and on, even as he cut short dissenters.

Where I really disagreed with Casey was in his statement about people volleying for the mikes. As Norm Scott pointed out, there are no mikes set up like that, either at the DA or in the RTC, so the point was way off base.

However, Leo does have a point about mikes being set up. I recall, once, when the newly-appointed mariachi chancellor came to the UFT Executive Board, I had a question for him. I was the first to get up. However, a Unity member came up and physically shoved me aside, grabbing the first question for himself. It was absolutely intentional.

For all I know, Unity trains people to do that. It certainly appeared that way to me. Of course, Leo Casey, having made an actual career out of Unity membership, would know far more about that than I would.

Notes—unedited

1 PM We have video, and I can see a bunch of people walking around at 1 PM. I can’t hear anything, and I can only assume I’m not supposed to.

1:05—Bennett Fischer says he will start in just a minute. Says he will “give people time to straggle in and out.”

1:07—Bennett calls meeting to order. Welcomes us, especially new retirees. Hopes it’s beginning of active involvement. Says we do a lot of good work for union and unionism. Speaks of new health care plan for in service and members under 65. Says he will talk about it, but thanks everyone who went to Labor Day Parade.

Says plan is not Medicare Advantage, has nothing to do with supplemental senior care plan, but affects significant portion of membership. Replacing GHI/ CBP. Says he found it served Florida members poorly. Says they were underserved, delayed, had to travel to NY for doctors, hospitals, paid high costs in medical emergencies. Some bought expensive plans.

Says whatever imperfections it has, it really expands that premium free network. FL will have 48K doctors instead of 4K, will be similar increases in other states. When you consider a new plan like this, says he worked with members of health care committee, and it was proactive. Listened not only to what was thrown at us, but also with their demands. Things they wanted to see—increased network, holding down copays.

Says their copays are much higher than our $15 copays, says they were held for length of contract, no hospital tiers, reduction of pre-authorizations. Says we don’t have any with senior care. Says doctors needed pre authorization to tap your elbow. Says we will be vigilant, will be oversight. Says it’s up to us, not just health committee to monitor, but basically even at its worst, in NYC network will be the same. Outside of NY, network increases.

If there are questions, I’ll answer. Will call on President Mulgrew to say a few words. Will be presentation from SHIP director Pat Rojas. We come into these meetings and you have clickers to vote with. People bring resolutions, we vote on and debate them, try to amplify our member voice to greater UFT.

Passed a bunch of resolutions last year, some of which stayed and some to DA, we got no health care changes without DA resolution, and some that have not reached DAs. We have a resolution about resisting and rolling back copays, and also in support of intro 1096, which will maintain our Medigap plan to what it was a few years ago.

UFT not on board with that, so we have to talk about how we deal with it. Will be change in City Council, and it will be reintroduced and renamed.

No Kings March on Saturday, Manhattan and all over the country. Political canvassing for Mamdani continues, along with phone banks. Check UFT website. Tonight first mayoral debate. I will watch, hope many of you are interested. Channel 4 NBC.

Bennett Fischer, CL introduces himself 1:22.

Mulgrew—Says interesting times, things happening at fed level. People finally understanding what big beautiful bill was all about. Lots of bad things in bill. Now we have to make sure people understand why bad things will happen. Greatest transfer of wealth in US history day that was signed. NY State took 9 billion hit on Medicaid funding. They took it and gave it to rich people as a tax break, and did it to 49 other states.

When you have massive cut to health, it affects education. AFT filed lawsuits against cuts, got some reversed. Some of them are things GOP supports, workplace retraining, CTE, economic development. Next year heading into midterms, all frustrated with midterm strategy. What is the plan?

In a few weeks, we’ll have election day. Endorsement is recommendation, what’s in best interest for city workers. Small group of very rich people trying to take control of mayoral election. Used to having it their way. They already have their way, want more and more. Think we shouldn’t have pensions, get everything for free, but that’s all bullshit. Affordability is the issue.

Since we started preK, largest hiring, 7K hired this year. Already telling us they can’t afford rent or live with parents. Not the way society should work. Should go to college, get job, afford city. That’s what election is about. Will work hard on that, City Council is key. Thankfully GHO CBP will go away Jan, 1. No increase in copays. But to get it done as countries told everyone will have massive increase in premiums because of big beautiful bill.

People coming back, working in the city, from outside city. People used to work here and transfer out. Now, because not paying premiums, make more here. Locked that down for five years. Used to do on yearly basis.

With everything else in bill, if they win midterms, will go after social security. Here we have to protect ourselves, our city, just remember we are the UFT. Upset when they say we have it so good. Say why don’t you teach with us for a week? You earn your pension.

If kids are falling behind we help them, then academic intervention, now MTSS, sent 53 memos with 128 contradictions. Superintendents said just collect a bunch of evidence, paperwork. Everyone happy about class size, cell phone ban. Imagine a class with 23, no cell phones, like 25 years ago with smaller class.

Why are we doing more paperwork? Because they renamed AIS. That’s what we do, what makes us special. Very challenging, as you know, but we still lose half the people who start, in all titles. Appreciate your time. Bennett asked me to speak and I was glad to do it, used you as excuse to not go to DC.

Thank you for support, for para bill, and this is the chapter, anything we need during the day you are always there and that’s why God bless you all.

Questions—

Marcella ?—health care, dental under that—Our insurance is CIGNA. Why don’t they support implants. Friend paid 30K. I have stitches and need them. If CIGNA supports implants, why doesn’t our union?

Bennett—First, our dental plan is not under city insurance. Not under PPO plan. Taken care of by UFT Welfare Fund. CIGNA is provider. WF director couldn’t be here. Can tell you UFT is very interested in better dental plan, talking to providers, very aware of need for that. Can’t give any more detail.

Marcella—I understand. Was on phone four hours. Said I could switch to dental care, knows nothing about affiliation with Cigna even though Cigna owns it. Said you have 40 years to figure it out. Can be done in matter of days. UFT can perform miracles, All you guys here, at some point, may need them. Friend paid 30K, need it ASAP

B—All in favor of pushing UFT for better dental. Not something that WF isn’t aware of. Give me your info and WF will contact you.

Fran Miller—having implants every 6 months,. Participating surgeons, don’t have to pay much for surgery, implants 1200 per tooth, can go to participating dentist, unless you’re having 6 teeth done, shouldn’t be 30K.

Joe ?—Says should be agenda item next meeting.

Any health care changes for over 65?

B—None but prescription benefits manager changing from Express Scripts to Prime Therapeutics. Will mean different name on bag with prescriptions.

Ronald Pond—Asked to help improve tier 6, but anything being done to improve our COLA?

B—Another campaign for this year. We passed a resolution to have a major campaign. Have spoken with TRS trustees. Will get together and start campaign, Has to go to state legislature.

Q—Will prescriptions be transferred to new provider?

B—Yes. Copay benefit is really great. She will talk about it.

Pat Rojas—Puts up step by step instructions on co pay reimbursement. Hopes new retirees have enrolled in ship. Tells what it is, designed by UFT leaders. Announced March 19, during campaign. Must meet deductibles. Doesn’t cover ER, hospital, dental or optical.

Invoice showing dates Proof of payment, EOB. List of documents, Recently reworded to make easier to understand. invoice, payment statement or bill. with date of service. Says some just send front, but docs are in the back.

If you use a provider with MyChart, simplest way to get reimbursement. Will show dates of service and proof of payment. Or cancelled check, front and back. Memo area must show date of service. Need to see date or won’t know where to apply check. Need explanation of benefits showing copay was due. will show I owe or may have paid. Go back to provider and show it. Those of you on Medicare, need first page of summary showing 257 deductible met. Also need from secondary insurance.

I know a lot of you will see it’s a lot of work, only 105 dollars, hear that a thousand times a day. not asking any more than we have asked for others. 12 of 16 require same documentation. Understand it’s overwhelming you’re dealing with 7 providers and used to deal with one.

May only file once per calendar year. Deadline 12/31 of following year. Till 12/26 to file, would rather have them now to push them out. Use folder to stay organized, place all invoices checks in folder, use My chart app, call ship if you need help. Many start off on call and are so angry, go on Zoom, and then are best friends. Open M-F 9-6.

Shows video that repeats the same things.

Questions—

Q—Will this presentation be available on UFT hub”

A—I don’t know—will be on hub.

Q—105 not due till 2026, does it also apply to surgery and things?

A—for hospital one year from date of service.

Q—Does this apply to spouse?

A—If he’s on your account, yes.

Q—Had to do mammogram, and dr. said needed ultrasound. Had to pay out of pocket? Eligible for refund?

A—No,

Q—Physical therapy covered?

Yes.

Q—Can 2025 and 2026 be together.

Two separate claims, Must use two forms.

Bennett—I think it’s a great benefit and I see how hard SHIP people work. They don’t make policy but implement it. None of us want copays but since we have them, get reimbursement. Calling on Bobby Greenberg to talk about Labor Solidarity project. Not here.

Bobby Greenberg, evidently is here. Says it’s activist program. People with all our experience support workers and their unions. Have participated in over 30 actions. Incredibly exciting. Signup sheet outside. Don’t have to show to every event. ‘

No Kings March. We will be there. New meeting place. Recently supported Starbucks workers on Bway. Freeing Jimmy Kimmel. Just sign up and you’ll be notified. Have grown to 200 members. Have seen many. Great pleasure, lots of fun, do it when you can. Certain people have taken initiative to concentrate on certain aspects, Invited some up here.

Fred Arcoleo—Helping out with project. Inspiring. We feel strong and inspired. Heading self education committee. Three working groups. Book club reading Uncivil Rights, history of teacher union. Discussing immigration, fascism. Can build solidarity on things interesting to you. Has a listserv. Plans for forums and parties.

Herb Michael—If you don’t want your copay check, Herb Michael. You can meet me after meeting. 85% of membership said we should fight rising fascism. We were premature anti-fascists. Should not stop here. What is No Kings Day about if not to resist. More need to be behind movement,. Meeting November 7. Gave a thousand fliers Labor Day, made signs, were snacks. Sign up. Haven’t come up with final solution because there isn’t one. We have to resist. This is our fight, your fight and your children’s fight. Led Labor Movement to fight fascism.

Michelle Rayvid—led phone banking for Zohran. Appeals for more volunteers. Wed and Thursday. of this week and next. From 12 noon to 3 PM. Lunch is served, and snacks. You get training. Urge you all to go to UFT website, get out vote. Only 2.5 more weeks until election. Can’t look back and say we could’ve should’ve. Many UFT retirees are home, willing to speak. Can meet other retirees, extend social networks. Asks for volunteers.

Bennett—Not only RTC running phone banks, also borough office for city council candidates.

New Motions.

Bruce Markens explains voting and motion regulations, similar to those of Delegate Assembly.

2:24 Bennett opens floor for motions.

Susan Metz—Suggests we officially go on record to call Hakeem Jeffries and ask him to support Zohran. He and Schumer have failed to conform with Democratic party vote. Heard he made insulting remark toward Zohran

Bennett—Susan has info out there, not in form of resolution.

Susan—Please call and write to express displeasure.

Debbie ?—Resolution to improve discussion and debate at UFT Delegate Assembly. For this month. Says it’s non partisan. Delegates need to be fully informed, before calling question at least three speakers for and against shall be recognized, limited to 5 minutes, at least one must be online, if no speakers, can call question.

Bennett—no way to put onscreen. Just read it. Rereads.

Point of info—cannot hear.

Point of info—again cannot hear. Not repeated for people online.

Bennett instructs how to use clickers. Asks member to reserve debate for when it is appropriate.

I vote, and my vote is acknowledged online.

online y 760 n 252 room 133-69 74% passes

Parliamentary inquiry—Ellen Gentleviso—Robert’s Rules say when we call the question, it is a vote. If body determines should be more debate, it’s that vote. Says this violates rules.

Norm Scot—Resolved—major changes in retiree health care will require vote of entire chapter. For next meeting.

Bennett interrupts. says he can motivate.

Norm—Says we passed around a petition asking for vote of entire membership for health care changes. People want a more democratic process. Someone will say it’s not legal, but we can pass what we want in our chapter. We have right to express that opinion.

Point of order—Roberts rules specifically prohibits second reso while first not resolved.

Bennett—First one was added to agenda. And open parliamentary inquiry. Don’t know if I’m qualified to answer.

Bruce Markens—Objection was two motions. Earlier question was to put motion on agenda. Was voted up. Second motion is separate issue. Question of legality, Roberts Rules allow orgs to modify. For example, we have 20% for quorum in DA. Can modify if you want.

Bennett apologizes for not finishing parliamentary point. Says if there are people with parliamentary skills, may volunteer and serve. Email for interview.

Says there is second for last motion. Asks for speakers in favor. Asks for speakers against. None, evidently. Vote on motion.

My vote is acknowledged.

online 869-139 147-37 85%, passes for next month.

Special order of business. Resolution.

Debbie ?—Thanks people who helped write it. Says was collaborative effort, non-partisan issue. DAs are distressing because haven’t really had full discussion on important issues. Everyone should be treated fairly, rather than some people getting a lot of time while others are cut off. Good to give people online opportunity to express themselves.

Leo Casey—Form of resolution wrong. Not in power of this chapter or any to set rules for DA. Question of who sets the rules is province of DA. Secondly, some recommendations are bad ideas. Worked for AFT, seen what happens when you set up mikes and people run to get places on floor. Seen inflamed passions, don’t need pushing and pulling. Current practice is motion not accepted until at least one speaker been able to speak on both sides of question. If you want to change DA rules, bring reso to DA.

Point of info—Norm Scott—Are there mikes currently set up in DA that leads to pushing? That’s misinformation.

Bennett—No mikes set up there or here.

Merryl ?—Disagrees with objections. We have right and power to suggest whatever we want. If DA rejects it they can vote it down.

Greg di Stefano—Agrees with sentiment—Is five minutes too long? Wondering if can be two or three minutes.

Sterling Roberson—Speaks against. Although I understand intent, making rules are responsibility of DA. Speaker said we can put up any resolution we want for DA to put up or vote down. We have obligation to put up things that are aligned with regs of DA. We have to guide in service people to understand rules whether we agree or disagree. Argues we should vote down reso, not because of intent, but because not what we should be doing. In service people will one day sit where we are.

It is now 2:55.

Jonathan Lessuck—In favor. this is where we find out what RTC wants us to represent. If we want to bring it to DA, can vote for it now, give delegates sense of what RTC wants. Googled Roberts Rules, no minimum or max number of speakers. s

Bennett—one more speaker before automatic adjournment.

Peter Matsukis—There’s a difference between those who are technical and those who want to get things done. Good idea we send message to main body that this is what we are thinking.

Bennett asks for more debate.

Fran Miller—calls question.

Bennett says we can’t extend.

Says we’re moving to vote on resolution.

online 715-194 111-59 77%—Resolution passes.

Bennett apologizes for not having time to do other things, asks people come to No Kings and canvassing.